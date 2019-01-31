PRESS RELEASES

Sam Reynolds Out Of DarkFEST After Breaking Wrist on New Trick Jump

Jan 31, 2019
by Eric Palmer  
PRESS RELEASE: DarkFEST


On Tuesday evening the guys had a test session and started warming up on the step up and drop, checking speed for the newly upgraded big beast of a trick jump. The nerves were high, testing jumps of this size never gets less scary. The lip is around 5m tall with the landing 15m away, which makes this one of if not the biggest trick jump ever!

Supervising the build

Teamwork

Getting involved with a little help from Nico

Shuttle Pick Up

After a few run ins to eye it up, Sam decided to send it first. Not knowing what speed to head into it, his main concern was overshooting it. With such a steep landing you could end up coming down a long way. He went in fast, but not full speed and popped sooo high off the lip. Unfortunately he just didn't get the distance and had to hit the eject button. He came down hard on the back of the landing that is like concrete, taking a lot of the impact on his foot, hip and shoulder all on his right, but his left hand and wrist took the brunt of the force and he's fractured and dislocated some of his carpals and shattered the end of his ulna and needs to go in for surgery. This obviously means he won't be able to ride at DarkFEST, which we are sad to say, but the madness will still continue and Sam will be around to chat to fans and cheer his friends on!

Moments before impact

Sam s broken hand
Sam s broken hand

Clemens jumped in the digger the next morning and reshaped the lip to make it safer. These guys are pushing the boundaries of what is possible on a bike and with their experience they are often on point, but every now and then the calculations are slightly off and these are the risks we forget when we watch them fly through the air and make these jumps look so smooth and effortless. A crash like this at normal trails would leave you with a few bruises, but with the sizes the guys are dealing with here any small miscalculation has much higher risk, so they really do focus on trying to keep everything as safe as possible.

bigquotesIt's definitely weird not having Sam around for just one day. Like when I changed the takeoff, him not being here to decide on final tweaks, there was clearly something missing. Well, the course is built and from now on we're just gonna ride and take time. Maybe 4-5 speed checks before we hit a new jump, just to be really sure and minimise the risk.Clemens Kaudela


Must Read This Week
Athertons Launch Their Own Bike Company With Dragon's Den Investor
120547 views
Interview: The Athertons - "If People Want Gee’s Fort William Race Bike, We Can Make it for Them"
73647 views
Hope Unveils New HB.130 29er - Core Bike 2019
63483 views
Day 1 Randoms - Core Bike 2019
57234 views
Review: The Pole Machine Has a Serious Need For Speed
56929 views
First Look: Santa Cruz's Chameleon Hardtail Goes Carbon
55635 views
Graham Agassiz on Evil Bikes for 2019
46358 views
Bike Check: Josh Bryceland's Unique Cannondale Habit - Burgtec House Show 2019
46106 views

7 Comments

  • + 4
 Wow that's a damn bad one. Heal up quick man you'll be back on the horse in no time! May be a coincidence, but I have my MRI follow up today on my wrist..looking like surgery for myself too!
  • + 4
 January just finished as a bad month :-( Heal solidly Mr Reynolds. Won’t be the same w/o you
  • + 3
 I was looking forward too seeing that extension on that Superman! Heel quick man
  • + 1
 those super steep jumps are the most difficult to judge speed at take off and control in air time. I hope you have a full recovery!
  • + 1
 What an animal! Healing vibes brother
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.026254
Mobile Version of Website