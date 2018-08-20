VIdeo: Unruly UK Hardtail Action

The boys are back again after last year's 'Darren and Ed Go Large', with another instalment of hardtail ripping, unicorn hooning, and plenty more chaos in the burning summer heat the UK has experienced over the past few months. Join the lads as they head up the famous landmark Mam Tor in Derbyshire, over to Buxton and Ladybower Reservoir, as well as a few other spots along the way! It's by no means your average riding video, but it was the funniest weekend behind a camera by a country mile. Grab a brew and take in the adventure.Darren coming in hot aboard the Ti 29er, natural air con doing its job.Ed fancied a little dip in the local reservoir on a Sunday morning to wake up.. did the job mind!We certainly got a few funny looks walking down Buxton high street with a paddling pool and an injection moulded heron.One thing I never expected to film was somebody blowing up a unicorn using exhaust fumes coming from my dads Mondeo. There's a first for everything I suppose.Whilst Ed is still recovering from an injury (a brake lever entered his groin), he's still cruising around pretty well aboard his Stanton with Gordon the trail dog in tow.The boys! Finished the ride, had some grub from the pub, and off to cause havoc with a £17 eBay unicorn. I think we were on many peoples Snapchats that day.We have lift off... Ed takes the dive.Followed by a wonky landing and a dip in the water. It took a beating and still hasn't popped. Sat in my garage waiting to fight another day.And a bit of a cool down on the way home. It's all laugher and nonsense really but I hope it comes across for you folk.Number 2, done and dusted. I hope you enjoyed the calamity as much as we did.Big thanks to Stanton Bikes, Dan Stanton, Joe O'Brien, Ed Palmer and Darren Evans.Video/Photo/Words – Caldwell Visuals