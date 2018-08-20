VIDEOS

VIdeo: Unruly UK Hardtail Action

Aug 20, 2018
by Tom Caldwell  
Darren & Ed Go Large: 2

by caldwellvisuals
Views: 1,299    Faves: 19    Comments: 2


The boys are back again after last year's 'Darren and Ed Go Large', with another instalment of hardtail ripping, unicorn hooning, and plenty more chaos in the burning summer heat the UK has experienced over the past few months. Join the lads as they head up the famous landmark Mam Tor in Derbyshire, over to Buxton and Ladybower Reservoir, as well as a few other spots along the way! It's by no means your average riding video, but it was the funniest weekend behind a camera by a country mile. Grab a brew and take in the adventure.

Darren and Ed Go Large 2 Images. www.facebook.com caldwellvisuals

Darren coming in hot aboard the Ti 29er, natural air con doing its job.

Darren and Ed Go Large 2 Images. www.facebook.com caldwellvisuals

Ed fancied a little dip in the local reservoir on a Sunday morning to wake up.. did the job mind!

Darren and Ed Go Large 2 Images. www.facebook.com caldwellvisuals

We certainly got a few funny looks walking down Buxton high street with a paddling pool and an injection moulded heron.

Darren and Ed Go Large 2 Images. www.facebook.com caldwellvisuals

One thing I never expected to film was somebody blowing up a unicorn using exhaust fumes coming from my dads Mondeo. There's a first for everything I suppose.

Darren and Ed Go Large 2 Images. www.facebook.com caldwellvisuals

Whilst Ed is still recovering from an injury (a brake lever entered his groin), he's still cruising around pretty well aboard his Stanton with Gordon the trail dog in tow.

Darren and Ed Go Large 2 Images. www.facebook.com caldwellvisuals

The boys! Finished the ride, had some grub from the pub, and off to cause havoc with a £17 eBay unicorn. I think we were on many peoples Snapchats that day.

Darren and Ed Go Large 2 Images. www.facebook.com caldwellvisuals

We have lift off... Ed takes the dive.

Darren and Ed Go Large 2 Images. www.facebook.com caldwellvisuals

Followed by a wonky landing and a dip in the water. It took a beating and still hasn't popped. Sat in my garage waiting to fight another day.

Darren and Ed Go Large 2 Images. www.facebook.com caldwellvisuals

And a bit of a cool down on the way home. It's all laugher and nonsense really but I hope it comes across for you folk.

Darren and Ed Go Large 2 Images. www.facebook.com caldwellvisuals

Number 2, done and dusted. I hope you enjoyed the calamity as much as we did.

Big thanks to Stanton Bikes, Dan Stanton, Joe O'Brien, Ed Palmer and Darren Evans.

Video/Photo/Words – Caldwell Visuals

5 Comments

  • + 3
 What is that thing they're having? Is it called 'fun'? Because it sure looks like it. I sure do like the looks of Stantons too.
  • + 2
 Orthopaedic surgeons rejoice!
  • + 0
 I am used to a lot more loose cornering action from Darren. But maybe that is because of the bigger wheels? Otherwise a funny video with decent hardtail action.
  • + 2
 Eek !
  • + 2
 That was brilliant!

