Darren Berrecloth Fractures Vertebrae in Crash

May 9, 2022
by Sarah Moore  
400 [Failed to load instagram embed]https://instagr.am/p/CdWKGdvJtac&maxwidth=1000&hidecaption=1

Darren Berrecloth has revealed on Instagram that he took a digger a couple of days ago and broke a couple of vertebrae. He says that he hopes his injury can be a reminder to everyone to check trail features before sending them as he failed to do so after recent changes to the trail he was riding.

Berrecloth says he crashed since a jump was a little longer than he expected it to be. Luckily, he says he is expected to make a full recovery.

bigquotesBack on the bench again. Def had some luck on my side on this one and def some lessons to take away from this one. Hopefully this can be a friendly reminder to check trail features before dropping in.Darren Berrecloth

We're gutted to see the Claw out with an injury and wish him all the best with his recovery.

Posted In:
Racing and Events Injuries Darren Berrecloth


Must Read This Week
Must Watch: 73-Year-Old North Shore Betty Proves You're Never Too Old to Send
79069 views
The Good, the Bad, & the Ugly: 10 Editors' Clipless Pedal Setups
52160 views
Shaun Palmer's Truck, Motorcycle, & Mountain Bike Stolen & Truck Totaled in High Speed Chase
47155 views
Burning Question: Why Have Some Pro Riders Downsized to a 27.5" Rear Wheel?
36450 views
Video: 5 Value Full-Suspension Bikes Ridden & Rated - Field Test Roundtable
35661 views
Prototype Tires, Custom Bikes & More Tech Randoms from the Albstadt XC World Cup 2022
34704 views
Falling Batteries & Risk of Fire Leads to Santa Cruz Recall of 2022 Heckler eMTBs
32509 views
Spotted: GT Prototype DH Bike
31542 views

9 Comments

  • 11 0
 Wish you a speedy and full recovery. Thank you for sharing this crucial reminder.
  • 2 0
 Oh man! Wish you speedy and full recovery as well.
We all know that you had back issues in the past.
Hope that‘s no holding back for healing up!
Let us know how you‘re doing.
Peace
  • 3 0
 The Claw is made of Pure Metal! \m/
  • 4 0
 Heal up, legend
  • 2 0
 Wish you a fast and full recovery, legend.
  • 2 0
 Get well CLAW!! we love you
  • 2 0
 Speedy recovery
  • 1 2
 he will always be this for me-

www.youtube.com/watch?v=6qr6xoM1x0E
  • 1 0
 stay strong claw





Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.659569
Mobile Version of Website