Darren Berrecloth Fractures Vertebrae in Crash

Back on the bench again. Def had some luck on my side on this one and def some lessons to take away from this one. Hopefully this can be a friendly reminder to check trail features before dropping in. — Darren Berrecloth

Darren Berrecloth has revealed on Instagram that he took a digger a couple of days ago and broke a couple of vertebrae. He says that he hopes his injury can be a reminder to everyone to check trail features before sending them as he failed to do so after recent changes to the trail he was riding.Berrecloth says he crashed since a jump was a little longer than he expected it to be. Luckily, he says he is expected to make a full recovery.We're gutted to see the Claw out with an injury and wish him all the best with his recovery.