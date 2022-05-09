Darren Berrecloth Fractures Vertebrae in Crash

400 [Failed to load instagram embed]https://instagr.am/p/CdWKGdvJtac&maxwidth=1000&hidecaption=1
Darren Berrecloth has revealed on Instagram that he took a digger a couple of days ago and broke a couple of vertebrae. He says that he hopes his injury can be a reminder to everyone to check trail features before sending them as he failed to do so after recent changes to the trail he was riding.
Berrecloth says he crashed since a jump was a little longer than he expected it to be. Luckily, he says he is expected to make a full recovery.
|Back on the bench again. Def had some luck on my side on this one and def some lessons to take away from this one. Hopefully this can be a friendly reminder to check trail features before dropping in.—Darren Berrecloth
We're gutted to see the Claw out with an injury and wish him all the best with his recovery.
