Darren Berrecloth Hangs Up Red Bull Helmet After 15 Years

Jan 19, 2022
by Sarah Moore  
Chasing The Yeti


Darren Berrecloth has announced on Instagram that he is hanging up his Red Bull helmet after 15 years of representing the brand at slopestyle and freeride events. He says that this recent parting of ways is simply a new chapter, not a retirement.


bigquotesAfter 15 years of representing the raddest brand in action sports it’s time to pass the torch to the next generation and hang up my @redbull helmet. I want to thank everyone from my earliest days with the brand, Jamie Simon from the beginning and @superheroesmgmt boss JK for believing in me, Gabe yer a beauty and the entire team that makes up the Red Bull family you all rule, your work ethic and determination whether it being a film or events is inspiring.

Looking back I’m insanely grateful for all the experiences I’ve had representing the brand literally travelling the planet in search of the rowdiest lines and epic terrain creating two of my favourite films #wherethetrailends and #northofnightfall This is no means a retirement for myself simply a new chapter. Very stoked for the next generation to take it to the next level! #freeride #mtb #nextchapter cheers for the edit @freeride_ent and all the years of support.Darren Berrecloth


Darren Berrecloth Crankworx 2005 360 drop. Photo Credit Crankworx
One of the last times we saw The Claw without his Red Bull helmet was during this historic 360 drop at Crankworx, 2005.


The Claw announced his retirement from freeride competition in October of 2018, but has remained active in the cycling industry, commentating at events and working on film projects. He also announced that he will be bringing back the Bearclaw Invitational in 2022.

The Claw was inducted into the Mountain Bike Hall of Fame earlier this year.

Posted In:
Industry News Red Bull Darren Berrecloth


