Darren Berrecloth Hangs Up Red Bull Helmet After 15 Years





After 15 years of representing the raddest brand in action sports it's time to pass the torch to the next generation and hang up my @redbull helmet. I want to thank everyone from my earliest days with the brand, Jamie Simon from the beginning and @superheroesmgmt boss JK for believing in me, Gabe yer a beauty and the entire team that makes up the Red Bull family you all rule, your work ethic and determination whether it being a film or events is inspiring.

Looking back I'm insanely grateful for all the experiences I've had representing the brand literally travelling the planet in search of the rowdiest lines and epic terrain creating two of my favourite films #wherethetrailends and #northofnightfall This is no means a retirement for myself simply a new chapter. Very stoked for the next generation to take it to the next level! #freeride #mtb #nextchapter cheers for the edit @freeride_ent and all the years of support.

— Darren Berrecloth