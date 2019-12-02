Pinkbike.com
Darren Berrecloth Backcountry Freeriding on a Motorized Snow Bike
Dec 2, 2019
by
Ed Spratt
Darren Berrecloth hops on a motorizedsnowbike to do some backcountry freeriding in BC.
Posted In:
Videos
Darren Berrecloth
29 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
27
3
COnovicerider
(1 hours ago)
Be careful with the use of "Backcountry"...
[Reply]
10
5
Sycip69er
(51 mins ago)
Rad video. Only thing that bugs me about pro athletes in the backcountry is that they get to ride without a backpack because they know if crap goes down they have an film crew that would save them or someone else who got buried. The rest of us carry 30 lb backpacks with all the avy gear, first aid, etc just in case we come up on someone who got themselves hurt or buried or just as bad one of our crew. I'm glad the snowboard/ski pros now do video segments that show that they are prepared as it really helps educate the viewers that they should be prepared as well when they want to get rad in the backcountry. Not saying Berrecloth isn't prepared and I know that doing tricks is easier without a backpack...I'm just bugged by any pro who doesn't have the appearance of being ready for the actual dangers that exist in the backcountry. It isn't a playground out there most of the time but when it is, it is the best feeling in the world. Anyway, snowbikes are awesome and Berrecloth is so sick to watch.
[Reply]
5
2
Chris97a
(56 mins ago)
Looks like it could be quite a bit of fun...if I had an extra $20,000 or $30,000 dollars to buy a motor bike and conversion kit and a truck to haul the thing.
But how is this related to bicycles?
[Reply]
6
0
RedBurn
(34 mins ago)
It has a handlebar
[Reply]
8
2
Adamrideshisbike
(27 mins ago)
Berrecloth is a fucking legend and I would watch him make toast.
[Reply]
2
1
chriskneeland
(3 mins ago)
@Chris97a
: I ask the same quesion about ebikes.
[Reply]
2
0
dcamp2
(1 hours ago)
How bad are these things going uphill? Not a single shot of him climbing anything. I know snowmobiles have like 3x the hp and track.
Looks fun either way.
[Reply]
5
0
JeffreyJim
(1 hours ago)
They are nowhere near as good going straight up stuff, but they are amazing in tight, technical trees. The big problem however is they are (obviously) converted dirt bikes. Not only does it take a fair amount of money to properly convert one, you are often sitting right up against the rev limiter, with a number of people running nos (like fast and the furious).
Eventually they will be the future...but we're 10 years off...and by that point the e-sled and e-snowbike will have had some amazing mythical baby.
[Reply]
1
0
Motoracer31
(1 hours ago)
haha never ridden one, but i just have to imagine the uphill shots are not as glamorous. Probably just didnt make the video?
[Reply]
2
0
bikewriter
(47 mins ago)
The main problem is the landing. The extra weight is too much for the stock forks. Biggest advancement is from airprofork. Everyone from weekend warriors (me) to X Game gold medalists run 'em.
[Reply]
2
0
bigtim
(53 mins ago)
Can I get this kit for my e-bike? That would lead to at least a minute of fun.
[Reply]
6
3
Blue76
(51 mins ago)
Ummm this is a mtb website no??..
[Reply]
10
1
tobiusmaximum
(39 mins ago)
rumour has it that he's a mountain biker
[Reply]
1
0
ferenooo
(21 mins ago)
Looks like a hell of a fun - would like to try this on Austria’s crowded ski slopes though
[Reply]
1
0
bdcain
(10 mins ago)
start spewing on dh ski bikes !! it's the best !! never going back to ski's or snowboard
[Reply]
1
0
flipoffthemonkeys
(1 hours ago)
looks like soooo much fun
[Reply]
1
0
SacAssassin
(1 hours ago)
Bear going big on the snowbike. Looks like a blasr
[Reply]
1
0
tobiusmaximum
(42 mins ago)
great footage. music? cheesier than a quattro formaggi.
[Reply]
1
0
Intoxication
(18 mins ago)
after first few seconds.. wondering if there are comments about how bad this music is
[Reply]
1
0
imho4ep
(4 mins ago)
yeah watched the last 2:30 with the volume off to prevent my head exploding.
[Reply]
1
0
nvidia
(56 mins ago)
claw is a law
[Reply]
3
6
kookseverywhere
(1 hours ago)
"Motorized Snowbike"
sooooo a snowmobile?
[Reply]
3
2
JeffreyJim
(1 hours ago)
...no, a "snow bike". That is what the are called in the powersports world.
[Reply]
2
0
rmclarke
(1 hours ago)
No. A snowmobile is purpose built. A snow bike is a dirt bike with a ski and track attachments. e.g.
www.timbersled.com/en-us/snow-bikes
[Reply]
6
0
SacAssassin
(1 hours ago)
I’m beginning to doubt your Canadian
[Reply]
1
0
kookseverywhere
(1 hours ago)
@rmclarke
: Yikes, ok looks like I'm wrong
[Reply]
1
0
tobiusmaximum
(40 mins ago)
@kookseverywhere
: yeah, similar, but only a single ski and a track about half as wide.
[Reply]
4
0
rmclarke
(40 mins ago)
@SacAssassin
: Looks like he's from Vancouver Island. They don't know what snow is
[Reply]
1
0
imho4ep
(2 mins ago)
@rmclarke
: same as Berrecloth apparently
[Reply]
Post a Comment