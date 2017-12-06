Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register New User
Login
Home
Photo
Video
BuySell
Product
Forum
Places
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
TRAILFORKS
SHOP
VIDEOS
Darren Berrecloth's Rampage Run in 360-Degrees - Video
Dec 5, 2017
by
Red Bull Bike
Follow
Following
Tweet
Add to Favorites
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
Drop into Red Bull Rampage in 360. Check out how gnarly the course is and join Darren Berrecloth on a ride of a lifetime.
MENTIONS:
@redbullbike
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Must Read This Week
The Insolent DH Bike Uses a Fox 40 Stanchion Tube as a Shock
90535 views
YT USA and Cam Zink Part Ways - Updated December 3rd
68673 views
Bike Yoke Shifty: SRAM Derailleur Upgrade - Review
58804 views
Intense Announces Lower Retail Prices and Hybrid Direct-to-Customer Sales
56276 views
East Bound and Down: Boone, North Carolina
56062 views
Taking a Knife to Brand New Frames to Build the World's Lightest 29ers
49455 views
Niner Files for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy with Pending Sale to Colorado Investment Group
45061 views
Win a SRAM GX Eagle Drivetrain - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway
44871 views
6 Comments
Score
Time
+ 2
gavlaa
(27 mins ago)
360 cameras are such a gimmick and the novelty is over. For some things they may work but for MTB all I ever do is move it to a standard GoPro angle and then watch it. The annoying thing with this video is I had to keep moving the camera back to that position when he changed direction!
[Reply]
+ 1
pedaldragger
(6 mins ago)
All the props the Claw and all the riders who risk their lives for this event. I love watching the runs and the weeks building up to it. But this version is more annoying to watch than sand in my britches..... I crash a lot....
[Reply]
+ 1
methdog
(6 mins ago)
All you lot do is complain. Sick run Claw! Was flawless top to bottom. It just shows how much you have to lay on the line to get a top spot. Respect!
[Reply]
+ 1
Beazy
(10 mins ago)
Wow, that was sooo much cooler than I expected. I see some haters up here already - but that was rad!
[Reply]
+ 1
zer0c00l44
(9 mins ago)
What the fuck did I just watch.
[Reply]
+ 0
tonkatruck
(27 mins ago)
fail quality
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story to Pinkbike
Pinkbike Daily
Friend Finder
Users Online
Pinkbike Live
RSS
Pinkbike RSS Feed
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2017. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.045088
Mobile Version of Website
6 Comments
Post a Comment