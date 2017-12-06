VIDEOS

Darren Berrecloth's Rampage Run in 360-Degrees - Video

Dec 5, 2017
by Red Bull Bike  

Drop into Red Bull Rampage in 360. Check out how gnarly the course is and join Darren Berrecloth on a ride of a lifetime.

MENTIONS: @redbullbike


 360 cameras are such a gimmick and the novelty is over. For some things they may work but for MTB all I ever do is move it to a standard GoPro angle and then watch it. The annoying thing with this video is I had to keep moving the camera back to that position when he changed direction!
 All the props the Claw and all the riders who risk their lives for this event. I love watching the runs and the weeks building up to it. But this version is more annoying to watch than sand in my britches..... I crash a lot....
 All you lot do is complain. Sick run Claw! Was flawless top to bottom. It just shows how much you have to lay on the line to get a top spot. Respect!
 Wow, that was sooo much cooler than I expected. I see some haters up here already - but that was rad!
 What the fuck did I just watch.
 fail quality

