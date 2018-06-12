SPONSORED

Winners Announced: Dartmoor Bikes Behind The Bars Contest

Jun 12, 2018
by Dartmoor-Bikes  



Ride Your Way!
Mountain biking is a sport dedicated to those who hate all kinds of limitations. You can pick your own trail, your own tricks and you can ride anything that makes you feel happy. It is just like in your life – you choose your goals and then you find a way of achieving them. In life or on a trail – you just Ride Your Way! That’s how Dartmoor sees mountain biking.

Competition Winners
The first place winner of the #BehindTheBars Dartmoor Bikes competition has got their hands on a Blackbird Evo 27.5 equipped with RS Yari RC Boost fork and RS Monarch Plus Debonair shock. Prizes for the second and third winning shots are the Dartmoor Woods riding sets – a long sleeved jersey and shorts.


First Place

@johnseehu


Second Place

@pawel_kostadinow

Third Place

@helamorious



Prizes




MENTIONS: @dart-bikes


3 Comments

  • + 17
 Holy F*** sh** no way
  • + 2
 Congrats man, that's unreal! Also, great picture!
  • + 1
 congrats, dude! Sweet shot!

Post a Comment



