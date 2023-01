Daryl rides a Whyte e-160 RSX

When the weather turns sour, Whyte rider Daryl Brown takes to his e-MTB to make the most of sliding around in the winter slop. Winter rides in the UK are typically messy affairs, requiring extra dedication and motivation. Luckily, an eeb makes getting out in the hills much easier, opening the door for some proper winter fun.Video by Tommy C / Caldwell VisualsIG: @whytebikes IG: @darylbrown