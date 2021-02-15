Data Indicates that Bike Theft is on the Rise During the COVID 19 Pandemic

Feb 15, 2021
by James Smurthwaite  

Data released by British bike insurer Bikmo last Thursday adds to a growing number of statistics that indicate bike theft is on the rise due to the pandemic.

Bikmo said claims for theft were up 23% from just two years ago in 2020 and theft accounted for just under 49% of its total claims. Bikmo is predicting a further 45% rise in bike theft in 2021. This figure is echoed by stats from North America in the past few months too. The police stats from New York show that the number of bicycles, including those with electric motors, reported stolen from March through September was 4,477, an increase of 27% from the same period last year.

Meanwhile, police in Chicago have seen a 6% increase in thefts this year, while the Chicago Stolen Bike Registry has seen a nearly 50% spike. Finally, stats from the Netherlands indicate that the total number of bike thefts have fallen but the total cost of stolen bikes (€600 million) has increased as thieves target more expensive models.

What is fuelling the rise in bike thefts?

These stats can primarily be seen as downstream effects from the COVID-19 pandemic and its resulting bike boom. As we've covered many times, as people turned away from public transport and towards cycling as a form of exercise during the lockdown periods of 2020, the number of bikes being sold spiked drastically.

As the number of cyclists, especially inexperienced ones, increased, it meant more bikes were on the streets to be stolen. On top of this, those new cyclists may not have been aware of the widespread extent of bike theft or may not have been taught how to properly lock up their bikes, so they will have made tempting targets for thieves.

The increasing number of cyclists came hand in hand with a shortage of bikes, which caused a resulting boom in the second-hand bike market. This has raised the price of bikes on second-hand selling sites and made bikes more attractive pickings for thieves as they can be quickly and anonymously sold on to people desperate to get their hands on a new mode of transport.

Photo J.L. Russell - VPD holding reclaimed stolen bike.
A bike recovered by police in Vancouver.

The pandemic also seems to have made smash and grab thefts of shops more feasible for criminals too. In the UK, trail centre hire shops such as those at Laggan Wolf Trax and Afan Valley have reported break-ins in recent weeks with total losses coming to around £100,000. A recent report from Bicycle Retailer about smash and grabs in Portland indicated that increased demand for bikes empty premises and fewer witnesses have made thieves bolder and shops more attractive for break-ins.

What can you do to keep your bike safe?

All of this makes for quite depressing news for bike owners as your bike is less safe now than it was in recent years. Below are some tips we've picked up over the years to keep bikes as safe as possible:

- Keep your bike inside whenever possible. If it is outside or in a shed make sure it is locked to something anchored to the ground. Consider an alarm on your shed as well.

- Turn on privacy settings on your Strava and social media so that you aren't advertising where your bike is to potential thieves.

- If you're locking up outside do so with more than one type of well rated lock e.g a cable lock and a D-lock. Make sure any easily removable parts (for example wheels) are locked to the frame or something solid.

- Identify and register your bike with a recovery scheme, make a note of its serial number and make sure you have photos of it, including any distinctive features, as these will help you recover it if it does get stolen.

18 Comments

  • 16 0
 Death to bike thieves! (or at least knee cap all of them Big Grin )F them all!
  • 1 7
flag Ooofff (11 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 Bit far that mate I don’t condone this genre of behaviour
  • 1 0
 I agree 100%
  • 6 0
 Anyone ever have a dream so real that your bike was stolen that you wake up believing it, then once you see it your basement or garage the largest wave of relief rushes through your body...... or just me???
  • 2 0
 Happens to all of us man.
  • 1 0
 How about leaving your bike at the shop for something then later looking at where you normally keep it and having a brief moment of panic that it's not there
  • 2 0
 Lots of people have been handicapped by economic shutdown decisions. I don't like bike thieves either, but I can sympathize with the situation of desperation around the world at the moment, no matter what they're stealing. I wish they'd break into the politician's homes and steal their art and jewelry instead though. Get to the root cause.
  • 5 0
 Is that guy in the first photo wearing swim cap and goggles?
  • 1 0
 Then theres the other group of thieves who break into your car knowing that you'll be away from some time. Extremely common here in Bay Area (CA) esp in Joaquin Miller Park. Great riding but where you park your car, its littered w shattered glass.
  • 3 0
 Desperate times leading to desperate measures? If only there had been some popular adage to warn us of this!
  • 1 0
 No warning needed, just common sense!
  • 2 0
 That Honzo held by the ossifer looks huge. Is one of those 36er's I heard about, or is it a pretty small Copper?
  • 1 0
 Hmm just the same way as all the trails have been ruined, stop posting entire life on social media, so every one knows what you own and where you shred.
  • 1 0
 Daft Punk's cooperation requested by authorities in an ongoing investigation
  • 1 0
 Thieving Scum! Not sure what else to say.... It makes me sick!
  • 1 0
 I fucking hate thiefs!
  • 1 0
 Lol shocker......
  • 1 3
 Death, theft , Covid. fucking awesome Pink bike is becoming a cheap tabloid full of negative shit.

