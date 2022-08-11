Date Announced for Red Bull Rampage 2022

The inaugural Red Bull Rampage was held in 2001, and last year we celebrated 20 years of Red Bull Rampage. Since then, 15 different events and 9 different winners have earmarked their place in the history books. This year we’ll look to spotlight the future of freeriding - from the new crop of athletes grabbing the baton and continuing to innovate the sport, to the changemakers that drive the scene, to the mind-blowing action itself. — Red Bull Rampage

Red Bull has announced that the 2022 edition of Red Bull Rampage will take place on October 21, 2022. They've also confirmed that there will be 18 mountain bike athletes descending upon the steep desert landscape of Southwest Utah, compared to 15 that were invited last year.The contest format will remain unchanged for 2022 with riders and their crews having four days to build their lines followed by a rest day, and then four practice days, before the big showdown.One major change for viewers at home is that this year the event will be streamed live exclusively on ESPN+ in the U.S., and on Red Bull TV in all other countries. However, the complete event will be available on-demand on both ESPN+ and Red Bull TV in all countries following the competition. On October 30th, viewers can also tune-in to a condensed 2.5-hour replay that will air on ESPN.For fans looking to attend the event in-person, tickets will go on-sale via the Red Bull Rampage website at a later date, to be confirmed.