Date Announced for Red Bull Rampage 2023

The inaugural Red Bull Rampage was held in 2001, and last year we celebrated 21 years of Red Bull Rampage. Since then, 16 different events and 10 different winners have earmarked their place in the history books. This year, viewers can expect an enhanced broadcast experience with upleveled technology and new voices sharing their perspective on the sport. — Red Bull Rampage

Red Bull has announced that the 2023 edition of Red Bull Rampage will take place on October 13, 2023. They've also confirmed that there will be 18 mountain bike athletes descending upon the steep desert landscape of Southwest Utah, the same number as last year.The contest format will remain unchanged for 2023, with riders and their crews having four days to build their lines followed by a rest day, and then four practice days, before the big showdown.Like last year, the event will be streamed live exclusively on ESPN+ in the U.S., and on Red Bull TV in all other countries. However, the complete event will be available on-demand on both ESPN+ and Red Bull TV in all countries following the competition. On October 22, viewers can also tune-in to a 90-minute highlight show on ESPN (as opposed to last year's 2.5 hour condensed show).For fans looking to attend the event in-person, tickets will go on-sale via the Red Bull Rampage website at a later date, to be confirmed.