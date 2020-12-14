Dates Announced for 2021 Pump Track World Championships Qualifiers

Dec 14, 2020
by Red Bull Pump Track World Championship  
Tommy Zula performs during Red Bull Pump Track World Championship World Final in Bern Switzerland on October 19 2019. Dan Griffiths Red Bull Content Pool SI201910190356 Usage for editorial use only

Press Release: Red Bull Pump Track World Championships

As the Red Bull UCI Pump Track World Championships continues into its 4th year, we take a look at some of the best places to race the 2021 circuit.

Following the success of the last World Final in 2019 where Tommy Zula and Payton Ridenour battled it out with 70 riders from around the world in Bern, Switzerland to take home the first UCI Gold Medal in pump track racing respectively, the Red Bull UCI Pump Track World Championships is back!

Whether your aim is to take home gold or just spend time improving your skills in this adrenalin-pumping sport, here are some of the top locations - from Fukushima to Edinburgh, you can hone your skills year-round.

With qualifiers taking place across Europe, North America, Africa, South America, Oceania, and Asia for 2021, putting the hours in now could mean that you find yourself with a chance of winning the rainbow stripes next year.

Let’s ride!

Bariloche, Argentina

Venue of the Red Bull UCI Pump Track World Championship in Bariloche Argentina on January 25 2020 Marko Magister Red Bull Content Pool SI202002120120 Usage for editorial use only

Argentina’s stunningly scenic Velosolutions Pump Track in Bariloche is near one of the most beautiful lakes in Patagonia and is truly one of a kind. Perhaps that’s why we chose it to kick off the Red Bull UCI Pump Track World Championship qualifiers for 2021. The track is unique and its 650m2 of modern design works perfectly for all levels of riders. Dominating the competition last year was women’s winner Renata Urrutia, from Chile, and men’s champ Adrien Loron from France. To truly test your skills, like them, make this your next pump pilgrimage.

Event date: 7th February 2021

Cambridge, New Zealand

Red Bull UCI Pump Track World Championship qualifier 2020 in Cambridge New Zealand on March 14 2020

One of the longest most sprawling tracks in our qualifying roster is also one of the most fun. The Velosolutions Pump Track in Cambridge provides a 196m track alongside a 222m jump track with a bowl between the two. In other words, there’s plenty to keep you occupied. And with a total surface area of over 2300m2, it’s well worth the hour and a half drive out from nearby Auckland.

Event date: 20th March 2021

Deqing, China

Velosolutions Pump Track Deqing China

Featuring one of the longest Velosolutions Pump Tracks in the world at 425m with 14 berms and an adjacent jump line and kids track guaranteeing all-round riding fun to the max and then some. That’s a lot of pumping. This Pump Park is part of the scenic “Valley Magic Shangzhu”, which offers a variety of outdoor activities, including a climbing tower, a giant labyrinth, Giant Pandas and a selection of picturesque gardens.

Event date: 24 April 2021

Arkansas, USA

Velosolutions Pump Track Springdale Arkansas

The Jones Center, which boasts a year-round ice arena, junior-Olympic size swimming pool, basketball court, fitness center, indoor running track, conference center, and auditorium added a Velosolutions Pump Track to its offering and hosted the first Red Bull Pump Track World Championship Final in 2018. Northwest Arkansas is one of the Nations premier Mountain Biking destinations and home to the Oz Trails. Boasting over 250 miles of premium singletrack soft track trails and an additional 100+ miles by Summer 2019.

Event date: 22nd May 2021

Lisbon, Portugal

Venue of Red Bull UCI Pump Track in Lisbon Portugal on October 18 2020 Hugo Silva Red Bull Content Pool SI202010200433 Usage for editorial use only

Lisbon is the stunning capital city of Portugal and is one of the most charismatic and vibrant cities of Europe. It is a city that effortlessly blends traditional heritage with striking modernism and progressive thinking. This is a spectacular set of Velosolutions Pump Tracks in Lisbon next to the famous Vasco da Gama Bridge. The main track is almost 300m in length and provides a challenging ride testing skill and endurance to the max on race day.

Event date: 6th June 2021

Schüpfheim, Switzerland

Velosolutions Pump Track Schupfheim Switzerland

Schüpfheim is a municipality in the district of Entlebuch in the canton of Lucerne in Switzerland and is a part of the UNESCO Entlebuch Biosphere Reserve. Just look at that view! Rollsport Park is hosting this year’s Swiss Qualifier and created a space for movement for all ages combining a Velosolutions Pump Track with a skate bowl.

Event date: 19th June 2021

Harstad, Norway

Velosolutions pump Track Harstad Norway

The big beast - Harstad Bike Park is to date the largest Pump Park in Scandinavia, the most northern Velosolutions Pump Track in the world and it’s above the arctic circle. Two pump tracks in total; the main track has a total surface area of 1925 m2 and a total length of 258 m with the second Harstad track covering an area of 1254 m2 and a total length of 154m. Who’s up for some night racing?

Event date: 3rd July 2021

Edinburgh, Scotland

Velosolutions Pump Track Edinburgh Scotland

Just a stone's throw from central Edinburgh the Skelf pump track sits at the bottom of the huge volcanic monument, Arthur’s Seat. The 160m track is compact with lots of interconnecting sections and transfer lines, providing lots of opportunities for challenges.

Event date: 12th July 2021

Fukushima, Japan

Velosolutions Pump Track Fukushima Japan

The Shinchi Pump Park by Velosolutions is built on the Fisherman Disaster Prevention Green Space Park, the area was severely damaged by the Great East Japan Earthquake and Tsunami. The reclaimed area near Fukushima is now a big recreation area and memorial. With 3 custom-designed tracks, catering for various skill levels and challenges covering a total space of 5000m2 with a combined total track length of 555m.

Event date: 29th August 2021

Preliminary 2021 Qualifiers:

Bariloche - Argentina - 7 February
Cambridge - New Zealand - 20 March
Durban - South Africa - 21 March
Deqing - China - 24 April
Gaston County - USA - 15 May
Springdale, Arkansas - USA - 22 May
Genk - Belgium - 23 May
Paris, Texas - USA - 29 May
Beijing - China - 29 May
Lisbon - Portugal - 5 June
Gambetolla - Italy - 12 June
Orivesi - Finland - 19 June
Schüpfheim - Switzerland - 19 June
Harstad - Norway - 3 July
Edinburgh - UK - 11 July
Fukushima - Japan - 29 August

More details to be announced for below countries in 2021:

Canada
Netherlands
Lithuania
Austria
Sweden
Australia
Germany
UAE

Registration will open soon! For more information and to register head to redbullpumptrackworldchampionships.com

Posted In:
Racing and Events Press Releases Pump Track


