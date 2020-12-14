Dates Announced for 2021 Pump Track World Championships Qualifiers

Press Release: Red Bull Pump Track World Championships

Bariloche, Argentina

Cambridge, New Zealand

Deqing, China

Arkansas, USA

Lisbon, Portugal

Schüpfheim, Switzerland

Harstad, Norway

Edinburgh, Scotland

Fukushima, Japan

Preliminary 2021 Qualifiers:



Bariloche - Argentina - 7 February

Cambridge - New Zealand - 20 March

Durban - South Africa - 21 March

Deqing - China - 24 April

Gaston County - USA - 15 May

Springdale, Arkansas - USA - 22 May

Genk - Belgium - 23 May

Paris, Texas - USA - 29 May

Beijing - China - 29 May

Lisbon - Portugal - 5 June

Gambetolla - Italy - 12 June

Orivesi - Finland - 19 June

Schüpfheim - Switzerland - 19 June

Harstad - Norway - 3 July

Edinburgh - UK - 11 July

Fukushima - Japan - 29 August



More details to be announced for below countries in 2021:



Canada

Netherlands

Lithuania

Austria

Sweden

Australia

Germany

UAE