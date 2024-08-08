Powered by Outside

Dates Announced for 2024 Red Bull Rampage

Aug 8, 2024
by Jessie-May Morgan  
Bienvenido Aguado's insane front-flip over the Canyon Gap earned him the Best Trick award, McGazza spirit award, and the Viewers' Choice award

Red Bull has announced that the 2024 edition of Rampage will take place over October 10-12th in Virgin, Utah. For the first time in its 23 year years, Red Bull Rampage will be a two-day event with the women's final taking place on the Thursday, and the men's final taking place on the Saturday.

Jess Blewitt hits the double drop on ride day 1 at Red Bull Formation in Virgin Utah USA on 29 May 2021
Jess Blewitt on Ride Day 1 at Red Bull Formation in 2021. Credit: Re Wikstrom / Red Bull

The news in nothing short of monumental for women's freeride. Casey Brown, Harriet Burbidge-Smith, Chelsea Kimball, Robin Goomes, Vinny Armstrong, Jess Blewitt, Cami Nogueira, Louise Ferguson, Georgia Astle, Vaea Verbeeck, Vero Sandler and others proved without a shadow of doubt they have what it takes to ride the freeride lines of the desert, with events like Red Bull Formation and Desert Days fostering a non-competitive, supportive environment for riders to grow and learn from one another. Riders and fans alike were disappointed not to see a Women's category at the 2023 Red Bull Rampage, so we're stoked to see that rectified this year. We couldn't be more excited to see the what all the riders will build and throw down in the desert this October.

The rider list is yet to be announced. Tickets go on sale on the event website August 30th.

TVS charging straight down the belly of the beast.


