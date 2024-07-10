Powered by Outside

Dates Announced for Red Bull Hardline Tasmania 2025

Jul 10, 2024
by Sarah Moore  
Bernard Kerr took second at Red Bull Hardline Tasmania.


Red Bull has announced Red Bull Hardline Tasmania is returning in 2025. Red Bull Hardline Tasmania will take place on the 7-8th February, before the event returns once again to Wales’ Dyfi Valley later in 2025.

Maydena Bike Park in Tasmania will once again host in 2025. Red Bull says that riders invited to participate should expect advances to the track as the course will be upgraded.

Spectator tickets for Red Bull Hardline Tasmania are available to purchase on Thursday 11 July at Redbull.com/hardline.  


Gracey Hemstreet on her way to making history.


History was made at the inaugural event earlier this year, with wildcard Gracey Hemstreet (CAN) and Louise-Anna Ferguson (GBR) becoming the first ever female riders to compete in a Red Bull Hardline final. 2024 Red Bull Hardline Tasmania winners Ronan Dunne (IRL) and Gracey Hemstreet (CAN) had this to say about their experience in Tasmania.

bigquotesI absolutely loved Red Bull Hardline in Tassie, it was my first ever Red Bull Hardline and it was the most insane experience. The people were amazing, and the course was next level!! I can’t wait to see what kind of changes they make for 2025!Gracey Hemstreet

bigquotesRed Bull Hardline Tasmania was a pretty amazing event. It was my first time down in Australia and to this day one of my favourite tracks I have ever ridden. Jumps were sick, technical features were amazing, an all-round incredible event. To take the win was amazing, a dream come true, especially in one of the biggest races of the year. Now I have my eyes set on winning the next Red Bull Hardline Tasmania.Ronan Dunne


Ronan Dunne took the win at the inaugural Red Bull Hardline event in Tasmania.


The Tasmanian Government had this to say:

bigquotesThe Tasmanian Government is excited to support the Red Bull Hardline Tasmania again in 2025. Mountain Bike tourism has grown exponentially in Tasmania over the past decade, earning our State a reputation as Australia’s mountain biking capital. Red Bull Hardline is renowned for hosting one of the most challenging downhill mountain biking competitions globally. The event is an exhilarating showcase of skill, and we are thrilled to have it hosted right here in our state.

The Tasmanian Government is committed to supporting these important events as part of our 2030 Strong Plan for Tasmania’s Future.Nic Street MP, Minister for Sports and Events, Tasmanian Government


