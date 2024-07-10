Dates Announced for Red Bull Hardline Tasmania 2025

The Tasmanian Government is excited to support the Red Bull Hardline Tasmania again in 2025. Mountain Bike tourism has grown exponentially in Tasmania over the past decade, earning our State a reputation as Australia’s mountain biking capital. Red Bull Hardline is renowned for hosting one of the most challenging downhill mountain biking competitions globally. The event is an exhilarating showcase of skill, and we are thrilled to have it hosted right here in our state.



The Tasmanian Government is committed to supporting these important events as part of our 2030 Strong Plan for Tasmania’s Future. — Nic Street MP, Minister for Sports and Events, Tasmanian Government