Dates Announced for the 2018 BC Bike Ride

Nov 22, 2017
by BC Bike Race  
Registration for 2018 will open on Monday, November 27 at 9am – there are only 50 seats available for this unique mountain bike vacation that will take place August 4 – 12, 2018. All details are available on bcbikeride.com.

After a successful inaugural year that took 50 international riders along beautiful Route 16 in Northern British Columbia, BC Bike RIDE is excited to announce the 2018 edition of the tour. Powered by BC Bike Race and a team with over a decade of experience who look forward to once again seamlessly orchestrating the logistics behind the scenes while riders enjoy all the handcrafted singletrack that awaits them. From the time riders are picked up at the Prince George airport until they are dropped off at the Terrace airport, everything will be taken care of as we travel 700km of Northern British Columbia – including hearty meals, nightly entertainment, mechanical assistance, and more!


bigquotesThe highlight for me was meeting and riding with so many amazing people on some of the best trails in the world!Brian Potts, 2017 BC Bike Ride Participant


The grand prize winner of the ultimate road trip experience ian g burbidge ripping up the Burns Lake single track on Boer Mountain.




Riders will sample all the best that Prince George, Burns Lake, Smithers, and Terrace have to offer. This intermediate to advanced all-mountain guided adventure will consist of 6 days and 11 networks worth of incredible purpose-built trails to experience. Each night, riders will enjoy campfires, entertainment, and immersion in the colourful local culture of each town – as well as daily happy hours with a selection of local craft beers. “I really enjoyed everyone from the participants to the crew, to the guides, and the local communities,” says Collin Wedel, one of our 2017 BC Bike Ride participants. “Top notch people all around. The diversity of the terrain and ride options gets a big thumbs up as well!”






bigquotesThroughout the trip there was such a range of riding that was all amazing. Overall I love steep technical terrain and pushing my comfort zone - British Columbia exceeded all of my expectations. I felt like I had a massive smile the entire time.Ian Burbridge, 2017 BC Bike Ride Participant

Ian Burbridge, a participant at BC Bike RIDE last year, thoroughly enjoyed the experience of riding in British Columbia; "throughout the trip there was such a range of riding that was all amazing. Overall I love steep technical terrain and pushing my comfort zone - British Columbia exceeded all of my expectations. I felt like I had a massive smile the entire time."


bigquotesI did BC Bike Race two years ago now. . . and it’s pretty darn cool to be back doing the BC Bike Ride now. It’s just way more laid back and we’re getting these amazing trails in and we get to travel all over [British Columbia] like we haven’t before. It’s sick!Geoff Gulevich, 2017 BC Bike Ride Participant



Terrace delivers the goods dark cool forests punctuated by pump-track rock slabs. Darren Butler Endless Biking lead guide for BC Bike Ride North getting his flow on Down Tube Terrace Mountain.






The final day will be spent at historic Cassiar Cannery near Prince Rupert where riders can choose to experience canoeing, deep sea fishing, jet boating, touring the local town and museums, or simply relaxing and taking in the expansive views. Welcomed by the local First Nations with a traditional performance, this pause at the end of 6 days of riding allows racers a chance to relax and reflect on everything they have just experienced. “It was a great end to the trip,” says Ian. “It gave all the riders plenty of time to enjoy the scenery and share stories from the past week while getting some much needed rest.”



The rustic and historic side of the Cassiar Cannery is complemented by the amazing landscape and scenery definitely worth exploring a weekend away.





The communities we will visit in Northern British Columbia lie within the territories of a stunning diversity of Indigenous Nations who have lived on and cared for the land since time immemorial. The BC Bike RIDE will pass through the lands of numerous Nations including the Tsilhqot’in, Secwepemc, Nazco, Lheidli T’enneh, Carrier Sekani, Wet’suwet’en, Gitxsan, and Tsimshian. We strive to create experiences that are respectful and acknowledge the First Nations upon whose territories we ride. Riders will have unique opportunities to experience and learn about Indigenous culture and heritage, and to gain a deeper understanding and appreciation of their history and spiritual connections to the land.

Join the BCBR crew and other like-minded mountain bikers this coming August for your ultimate road trip experience!

