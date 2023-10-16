Dates Announced for Trans Madeira 2024

Press Release:
Trans Madeira
It's been six years already since we went from paper to reality with the first edition of Trans Madeira back in 2018. Since then, we've welcomed over 1100 riders from 47 countries to ride, race and explore what mountain biking in Madeira is all about. This journey takes us back in time to our origins as mountain bikers, going around the island, searching for new trails and all its diversity of terrain and landscapes but also reminding us of our culture, food and history. We've been all around the World riding bikes but, for some reason, Madeira just keeps pulling us back to make this an adventure to remember and share it with like-minded people.
The concept of the event has been changing in order to make it a challenge and an adventure but also to add the fun element to it. Racing 30 special stages over the course of 5 days in Madeira, known for having the World's most diverse terrain, is no joke. It still amazes us to welcome a huge percentage of riders that never raced a single-day enduro (...ever!) and they still make it to the finish line. Tired body, heart full of memories.
Although we've had the pleasure to have some of industry's biggest names, Steve Peat, Brendan Fairclough, Kriss Kyle, Yoann Barelli, Jerome Clementz, Wyn Masters, Josh Bryceland, Marcelo Gutierrez, to name a few, Trans Madeira is and will always be a race for everyone.
New friendships done and more memories to share together.What to expect
A week of riding and stress-free racing. The race package pretty much includes everything from the moment you land on the island: food, accommodation, final night at the hotel, shuttles, timing chip, airport transfers, goodies... we take care of you for the entire week so that you can just focus on riding your bike, chill and have a good time!
In terms of riding and racing, expect a daily average of 3200m descent and 1250m ascent and between 4 to 7 special stages. On the 220km route from east to west there are 30 special stages that will certainly be the most diverse you ever stepped your tires on. 2024 registrations
For next year, we're planning two editions of Trans Madeira. Summer: 21-25 May
; and Autumn: 17-21 September.
Registrations for both editions open 1st November at 10:00h GMT
on www.trans-madeira.com
with 140 spots to grab for each event, on a first come first gets.
See you soon!