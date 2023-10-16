Dates Announced for Trans Madeira 2024

Press Release:

Madeira. The perfect merge between ocean and mountains.

220km after... and they still want more!

Cheap beer and hanging with your buddies all week.

Diversity. From flow and easy... to racing rock gardens. That's what Madeira is all about!

Earn your ride. Landscapes are not bad at all...

Poncha for breakfast (not advisable during the first couple of days...)

Explore north, east, south and west in a wild ride!

A race for everyone

New friendships done and more memories to share together.

Wet at the top.

Wet at the bottom. Here's the official way to wrap another day racing bikes in the Pearl of the Atlantic.

Riding dust, mud, pine forest, eucalyptus... you name it. We have it.

Maybe meet Ronaldo on the way...

...and staff that breathes mountain biking.

What to expect

Race time for MEN's winner has been around 2:30h on 30 special stages.

But maybe forget the racing side of things and just cruise with your friends and survive the week.

Don't get distracted by the chicken.

Wet or dry... everyday on a bike beats any day at the office.

Jump on staff vs riders challenges for some daily prizes.

You're reading it right. Leo is coming to race his 9th edition (out of 10) next year.

Madeira. You beauty!

2024 registrations

Summer: 21-25 May

Autumn: 17-21 September.

1st November at 10:00h GMT