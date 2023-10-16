Dates Announced for Trans Madeira 2024

Oct 15, 2023
by Trans Madeira  

Press Release: Trans Madeira

It's been six years already since we went from paper to reality with the first edition of Trans Madeira back in 2018. Since then, we've welcomed over 1100 riders from 47 countries to ride, race and explore what mountain biking in Madeira is all about. This journey takes us back in time to our origins as mountain bikers, going around the island, searching for new trails and all its diversity of terrain and landscapes but also reminding us of our culture, food and history. We've been all around the World riding bikes but, for some reason, Madeira just keeps pulling us back to make this an adventure to remember and share it with like-minded people.

Trans Madeira Summer 2023 - Day 2
Madeira. The perfect merge between ocean and mountains.

Trans Madeira Autumn 2023
220km after... and they still want more!

Trans Madeira - Summer 2023 - Day 1
Trans Madeira - Summer 2023 - Day 1
Cheap beer and hanging with your buddies all week.

Trans Madeira
Diversity. From flow and easy... to racing rock gardens. That's what Madeira is all about!

Trans Madeira
Earn your ride. Landscapes are not bad at all...

Trans Madeira Summer 2023 - Day 5
Trans Madeira Summer 2023 - Day 3
Poncha for breakfast (not advisable during the first couple of days...)

Trans Madeira
Explore north, east, south and west in a wild ride!

Trans Madeira
90% excited. 10% nervous%. 100% stoked!

A race for everyone
The concept of the event has been changing in order to make it a challenge and an adventure but also to add the fun element to it. Racing 30 special stages over the course of 5 days in Madeira, known for having the World's most diverse terrain, is no joke. It still amazes us to welcome a huge percentage of riders that never raced a single-day enduro (...ever!) and they still make it to the finish line. Tired body, heart full of memories.

Although we've had the pleasure to have some of industry's biggest names, Steve Peat, Brendan Fairclough, Kriss Kyle, Yoann Barelli, Jerome Clementz, Wyn Masters, Josh Bryceland, Marcelo Gutierrez, to name a few, Trans Madeira is and will always be a race for everyone.

Trans Madeira Autumn 2023
Trans Madeira Summer 2023 - Day 5
New friendships done and more memories to share together.

Trans Madeira Summer 2023 - Day 2
Wet at the top.

Trans Madeira Summer 2022
Wet at the bottom. Here's the official way to wrap another day racing bikes in the Pearl of the Atlantic.

Trans Madeira Autumn 2023
Riding dust, mud, pine forest, eucalyptus... you name it. We have it.

Trans Madeira Summer 2023 - Day 5
Maybe meet Ronaldo on the way...

Trans Madeira Summer 2023 - Day 3
...and staff that breathes mountain biking.

What to expect
A week of riding and stress-free racing. The race package pretty much includes everything from the moment you land on the island: food, accommodation, final night at the hotel, shuttles, timing chip, airport transfers, goodies... we take care of you for the entire week so that you can just focus on riding your bike, chill and have a good time!

In terms of riding and racing, expect a daily average of 3200m descent and 1250m ascent and between 4 to 7 special stages. On the 220km route from east to west there are 30 special stages that will certainly be the most diverse you ever stepped your tires on.

Trans Madeira - Summer 2023 - Day 1
Race time for MEN's winner has been around 2:30h on 30 special stages.

Trans Madeira
But maybe forget the racing side of things and just cruise with your friends and survive the week.

Trans Madeira
Don't get distracted by the chicken.

Trans Madeira Summer 2023 - Day 2
Wet or dry... everyday on a bike beats any day at the office.

Trans Madeira
Jump on staff vs riders challenges for some daily prizes.

Trans Madeira Autumn 2023
You're reading it right. Leo is coming to race his 9th edition (out of 10) next year.

Trans Madeira Autumn 2023
Madeira. You beauty!

2024 registrations
For next year, we're planning two editions of Trans Madeira. Summer: 21-25 May; and Autumn: 17-21 September. Registrations for both editions open 1st November at 10:00h GMT on www.trans-madeira.com with 140 spots to grab for each event, on a first come first gets.

See you soon!

Posted In:
Racing and Events Press Releases Trans Madeira


0 Comments





