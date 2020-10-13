Dates Changed for 2021 Leogang and Fort William World Cups

After a season disrupted by COVID this year, we've already had out first change to the 2021 World Cup calendar. Dates for next year's competition were initially announced on September 25
but the UCI today revised the dates for Leogang and Fort William. Unlike most of the changes we saw this year, this doesn't seem to be related to COVID but comes at Fort William's request for logistical reasons.
Fort William was initially scheduled for 12-13 June and will now take place on 22-23 May, Leogang was originally meant to take place on 5-6 June but will now take Fort William's slot on June 12-13.
The new calendar is below:
XCO
Round 1: 08-09 May - Albstadt, Germany
Round 2: 15-16 May - Nove Mesto, Czech Republic
Round 3: 12-13 June - Leogang, Austria
Round 4: 03-04 July - Les Gets, France
Round 5: 04-05 September - Lenzerheide, Switzerland
Round 6: 18-19 September - Snowshoe, USA
Downhill
Round 1: 24-25 April - Maribor, Slovenia
Round 2: 22-23 May - Fort William, UK
Round 3: 12-13 June - Leogang, Austria
Round 4: 03-04 July - Les Gets, France
Round 5: 04-05 September - Lenzerheide, Switzerland
Round 6: 18-19 September - Snowshoe, USA
Press Release: UCI
The Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) has announced that the Fort William (Great Britain) and Leogang (Austria) rounds of the 2021 Mercedes-Benz UCI Mountain Bike World Cup will finally take place on 22-23 May and 12-13 June respectively.
Fort William was originally scheduled to take place on 12-13 June and Leogang on 5-6 June.
These dates were changed following a request from the Fort William organiser.
As originally planned, the British event will be a downhill (DHI) one, while the Austrian one will feature both downhill and cross-country Olympic (XCO).
