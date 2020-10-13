Dates Changed for 2021 Leogang and Fort William World Cups

Oct 13, 2020
by James Smurthwaite  

After a season disrupted by COVID this year, we've already had out first change to the 2021 World Cup calendar. Dates for next year's competition were initially announced on September 25 but the UCI today revised the dates for Leogang and Fort William. Unlike most of the changes we saw this year, this doesn't seem to be related to COVID but comes at Fort William's request for logistical reasons.

Fort William was initially scheduled for 12-13 June and will now take place on 22-23 May, Leogang was originally meant to take place on 5-6 June but will now take Fort William's slot on June 12-13.

The new calendar is below:

XCO

Round 1: 08-09 May - Albstadt, Germany
Round 2: 15-16 May - Nove Mesto, Czech Republic
Round 3: 12-13 June - Leogang, Austria
Round 4: 03-04 July - Les Gets, France
Round 5: 04-05 September - Lenzerheide, Switzerland
Round 6: 18-19 September - Snowshoe, USA
Downhill

Round 1: 24-25 April - Maribor, Slovenia
Round 2: 22-23 May - Fort William, UK
Round 3: 12-13 June - Leogang, Austria
Round 4: 03-04 July - Les Gets, France
Round 5: 04-05 September - Lenzerheide, Switzerland
Round 6: 18-19 September - Snowshoe, USA


Press Release: UCI

The Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) has announced that the Fort William (Great Britain) and Leogang (Austria) rounds of the 2021 Mercedes-Benz UCI Mountain Bike World Cup will finally take place on 22-23 May and 12-13 June respectively.

Fort William was originally scheduled to take place on 12-13 June and Leogang on 5-6 June.

These dates were changed following a request from the Fort William organiser.

As originally planned, the British event will be a downhill (DHI) one, while the Austrian one will feature both downhill and cross-country Olympic (XCO).



Posted In:
Racing and Events Press Releases Uci


Must Read This Week
Final Results: Leogang Downhill World Championships 2020
176879 views
Seeding Results: Leogang DH World Champs 2020
93789 views
Review: 2021 Specialized Stumpjumper EVO - More Travel & More Adjustability
89619 views
Review: e*thirteen's New Helix R Wide Range Cassette
68254 views
Final Results: Leogang XC World Championships 2020
57322 views
Annika Langvad Announces Immediate Retirement from Professional XC Racing
52976 views
11 Bikes From Leogang DH World Champs 2020
51113 views
Vali Höll Out of World Champs After a Serious Crash in Practice
50593 views

2 Comments

  • 1 0
 The spacing of events seems to make it a bit more difficult for riders/teams not based out of Europe (3 week spacing between several of them now). I am sure that will impact travel budgets quite a bit.
  • 1 0
 Welcome to the UCI. Thats how its always been.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.008210
Mobile Version of Website