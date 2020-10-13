Dates Changed for 2021 Leogang and Fort William World Cups

XCO



Round 1: 08-09 May - Albstadt, Germany

Round 2: 15-16 May - Nove Mesto, Czech Republic

Round 3: 12-13 June - Leogang, Austria

Round 4: 03-04 July - Les Gets, France

Round 5: 04-05 September - Lenzerheide, Switzerland

Round 6: 18-19 September - Snowshoe, USA

Downhill



Round 1: 24-25 April - Maribor, Slovenia

Round 2: 22-23 May - Fort William, UK

Round 3: 12-13 June - Leogang, Austria

Round 4: 03-04 July - Les Gets, France

Round 5: 04-05 September - Lenzerheide, Switzerland

Round 6: 18-19 September - Snowshoe, USA





Press Release: UCI



The Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) has announced that the Fort William (Great Britain) and Leogang (Austria) rounds of the 2021 Mercedes-Benz UCI Mountain Bike World Cup will finally take place on 22-23 May and 12-13 June respectively.



Fort William was originally scheduled to take place on 12-13 June and Leogang on 5-6 June.



These dates were changed following a request from the Fort William organiser.



As originally planned, the British event will be a downhill (DHI) one, while the Austrian one will feature both downhill and cross-country Olympic (XCO).



