Dave Weagle Patents High-Pivot Drivetrain System



The introduction of 29" wheels and lower bottom bracket heights, combined with the fact that the main pivot needs to be a certain distance above the BB for optimum pedaling performance, has meant that the axle paths of non-high-pivot 29er bikes have become increasingly forwards in recent years. As Dave put it, this design just allows us to have axle paths that were common in the days of 26" wheels, but with a bigger wheel and a lower BB.



The chart opposite shows the axle path of the "mid-high pivot" 2022 Trek Session; it's roughly vertical overall, with an inflection point at around 50% travel. Alongside it on the right is the axle path of the idler-free 2018 Session 29, which has an overall forward axle path. Note the horizontal axis is magnified, but with the idler-free bike, the horizontal chainstay length will shorten by as much around 20 mm as the suspension compresses, which will shift load towards the rear wheel.

