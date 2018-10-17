PRESS RELEASES

Video: The First Ever Red Bull Pump Track World Champions Are Crowned

Oct 16, 2018
by Red Bull Pump Track World Championship  
Red Bull Pump Track World Championship - World Final Highlights

by RedBullPumpTrackWorlds
Views: 482    Faves: 1    Comments: 0


PRESS RELEASE: Red Bull Pump Track World Championship

The world's best 67 riders from BMX and MTB took to the Velosolutions Pump Track at the Jones Center, Arkansas, to battle it out for the first ever Red Bull Pump Track World Championship Title.

Despite the rain, thousands of spectators lined the track as the riders progressed from timed qualifying to battle it out side by side in the knock out heats. Early favourites in the men’s field, Tommy Zula and Adrien Loron would have to settle for top 16 positions but the women’s field would be dominated from start to finish. The 2018 Red Bull Pump Track World Championship title would be claimed by the Swiss the contingent of David Graf and Christa Von Niederhaeusern.

Red Bull Pump Track World Final

Von Niederhaeusern (SUI) was pitted against the likes of Saya Sakikbara (AUS), Mathilde Bernard and the Smulders sisters all of which are regulars on the UCI BMX World Cup Circuit. Merel Smulders (NLD) and Laura Smulders (NLD) would go head to head in the semi-finals but it would be the younger of the two sisters, Merel, who would take on Christa in the Final. Christa’s consistent performance and track craft would prove unbeatable despite Merel Smulders’ best efforts.

Red Bull Pump Track World Final

In the men’s field, Barry Nobles (USA) was on a roll after winning the LCQ ahead of the World Final in Springdale, Arkansas today. The crowd were rooting for the wild card from the moment he hit the track but a small mistake in his semi-final heat meant he would have to settle for the bronze medal.

Red Bull Pump Track World Final

The World Title fight would come down to the Swiss National BMX Champion David Graf (SUI) and the young French Pro Eddy Clerte (FRA). Eddy had dominated his heats and was the man to beat. The start pistol was fired and David Graf took advantage of a small mistake from the young Frenchman. Eddy would fight till the bitter end but it would be Graf that stole the win and was crowned the Red Bull Pump Track World Champion 2018.

With a field of riders representing the four corners of the world and athletes from all walks of life having the opportunity to compete for a world title, the bar has been set for 2019. For now, Christa Von Niederhaeusern and David Graf have claimed victory and will take their respective Red Bull Pump Track World Titles back to Switzerland.

Red Bull Pump Track World Final

Red Bull Pump Track World Final

For the latest news, results and for your chance to be a future Red Bull Pump Track World Champion head to https://redbullpumptrackworldchampionship.com

Must Read This Week
2019 Racing Rumors: Gwin Off YT, Ratboy to Cannondale, & More
110348 views
British Mountain Biker Shot Dead Near Morzine by Hunter
98626 views
Opinion: Why Have Bike Makers Ignored this Grassroots Fix?
80279 views
$5 Raffle: 3 Days Left To Donate! Win a Custom Evil Wreckoning & Fight Cancer - #fcancerup
76358 views
Video: How to Buy a Mountain Bike
57226 views
Tire Makers Co-Develop an Inflatable Bladder System to Prevent Flat Tires
50368 views
Video: Mass Carnage as Gee, Greg Callaghan & Loic Bruni Overtake Riders During Red Bull Foxhunt
43703 views
Pinkbike Poll: How Often Do You Replace Your Tires?
41274 views

2 Comments

  • + 3
 Can't beat BMX on a MTB
  • + 2
 I am not sure but I think many people disagreed with me on that... you know who you are, I'm... I'm sorry...

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.035938
Mobile Version of Website