David Lieb Steps Up to GT Bicycles’ Wing Project

PRESS RELEASE: GT Bicycles
We would like to announce the newest addition to the Wing Project – David Lieb. While part of the GT family since 2018, David now joins the ranks of our elite ambassadors including Hans Rey, Tyler McCaul, Rachel Strait, Bernardo Cruz, and Tom Isted.
Since joining GT, David has competed in some of the biggest slopestyle events against the best riders in the world. In 2018, David took home third at the Fox US Open Whip Off, in Killington, Vermont. He also put down one of the best performances of his career at the 2019 Fox US Open of Slopestyle at Highland Mountain Bike Park where he threw down banger after banger against the likes of Nicholi Rogatkin, Erik Fedko, and fellow GT athlete Tom Isted which landed him on the top step of the podium.
David has a bottomless bag of tricks and we're stoked to see what he adds to it this year! Photo: Jodie Morse
|The first time I saw David ride was on the webcast of the Colorado Freeride Fest. I had never heard of him and was blown away when he dropped in and started absolutely slaying the course. It’s been fun watching him grow as a rider since then. The kid rips at everything he does and couldn’t possibly be any nicer of a dude. Welcome to the team Liebster!—Tyler McCaul
David Lieb came up through the Michigan BMX scene where he looked up to riders like Chris Heath, Brandon Dosch, and Danny Gallup. “The Michigan shredders definitely helped me get to where I am today.” However, it was working as a mechanic at Spoke Life Cycles bike shop in Ohio where David was able to sink his teeth into MTB. “The transition just made sense with my riding style and the things I wanted to be doing with my bike!” So, after making the transition from BMX to mountain biking, David never really looked back.
|We’ve known Dave since he was a kid, a shop employee, and now as a pro. We knew he was destined for greater things. He’s truly what this sport needs, and we’re stoked for the world to see his impact.—Don & Brian, co-owners of Spoke Life Cycles
As a member of the Wing Project, David will continue to travel the globe competing in as many slopestyle and FMB events as possible, with a goal to earn a spot at Red Bull Joyride during this year’s Crankworx Whistler. We are excited to see what David unleashes on the scene next.
