David McMillan Shares Injury Update After Crash While Testing Hardline Tasmania Course

Thanks to everyone that has reached out, I appreciate it a lot! Had a massive bust up a few weeks ago while testing theTasmania course.. Unfortunately couldn’t quite get the speed and came up short on a 100ft double resulting in a snapped femur, dislocated ankle, a bunch of broken bones in my foot, cracked pelvis, half a dozen facial fractures/ facial nerve damage & a missing tooth.A huge thank you to the medics on site and the whole crew for getting me in the chopper and to hospital nice and quick.I got surgery on my femur and spent 11 days in Hobart hospital before flying back to Queenstown to begin rehab with @remarkablephysiosI could not have got through it without my amazing girlfriend @daniellehartley flying over from NZ to be with me and look after me, She has gone above and beyond to make sure my recovery is smooth sailing and I feel very grateful to have her by my side through thisBuilding a course of this scale is an extremely massive task, Unfortunately this accident was a huge learning curve for everyone involved. Guinea pigging jumps that size is no joke and can come with big consequences... The @dirtart crew have since made the necessary changes to make it safe for the event & the riders. Super bummed not to be joining everyone in Tassie next week but after riding the rest of the track it’s going to be a really cool event.Also a big thanks to @redbullau for looking after me through this injury and @rod .drury for the wheelchair friendly accommodationI’ve got a long road to recovery but feel very lucky to only have some broken bones and not have any brain or internal damage. My @iamspecialized_mtb helmet did an amazing job at saving my noggin .I haven’t had too many serious injuries over the years so I’m going to take this time to focus on healing, stay positive and come back swingingBig up to @kaosseagrave for launching it with me and glad that he came out relatively ok! Loosest guinea pig everThanks to everyone that has reached out, I appreciate it a lot! — David McMillan