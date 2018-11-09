Video: David Trummer Schralps and Rips Down Innsbruck's Trails

After Crankworx Innsbruck we decided to make the most of the awesome riding and sights within the area and set out with our rider David Trummer to film some downhill clips. After realising the lift was closed due to maintenance David resorts to his Propain Hugene 29er to power himself up the hill and has just as much fun on the way back down.Rider: David TrummerFilmer: Ben Winder