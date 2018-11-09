Video: David Trummer Schralps and Rips Down Innsbruck's Trails

After Crankworx Innsbruck we decided to make the most of the awesome riding and sights within the area and set out with our rider David Trummer to film some downhill clips. After realising the lift was closed due to maintenance David resorts to his Propain Hugene 29er to power himself up the hill and has just as much fun on the way back down.
Rider: David Trummer
Filmer: Ben Winder
2 Comments
As well as ripping this other no-trail apart just for the sake of some not so boring shots is quite the a**hole move, really! There's already enough conflict between bikers, hikers, land owners and foresters... hundrets of years old hiking trails are eroding quickly if not ridden with some care.
Post a Comment