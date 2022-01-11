David Trummer Signs with MS Mondraker

I'm really impressed with Mondraker and the MS Mondraker team. Everyone is so motivated and it’s really nice to see, and the whole passion for racing is so important here. I tested the Summum Carbon and I really liked it. It also fits perfectly with my riding style. I'm really looking forward to racing with it. My goal for the new season is to adapt to the team as soon as possible and logically, after my second place at the 2020 Worlds, to get on the World Cup podium. — David Trummer