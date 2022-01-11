close
David Trummer Signs with MS Mondraker

Jan 11, 2022
by James Smurthwaite  

MS Mondraker has today announced the signing of David Trummer for the 2022 season. The 2020 World Championship silver medalist and three times National Champion was left without a team after the YT Mob announced it was 'taking a break' but has found a new home on the Mondraker team.

A relentlessly consistent performer, the 27-year-old Austrian backed-up his 2020 Worlds silver in 2021 with top 20 performances at nearly every round of the UCI World Cup in 2021, along with another strong performance at the World Championships, where he finished 8th.


bigquotesI'm really impressed with Mondraker and the MS Mondraker team. Everyone is so motivated and it’s really nice to see, and the whole passion for racing is so important here. I tested the Summum Carbon and I really liked it. It also fits perfectly with my riding style. I'm really looking forward to racing with it. My goal for the new season is to adapt to the team as soon as possible and logically, after my second place at the 2020 Worlds, to get on the World Cup podium.David Trummer

bigquotesIt's very exciting to have the best Austrian rider on the team, even more so after meeting him in person. Without a doubt David has the head and the ability to be at the top of the world DH races as he has shown these last few seasons. The whole MS Mondraker team is focused on having the best possible racing structure ready for 2022, we will have news at all levels, but the most important is the arrival of David to the family.Miguel Pina, CEO of Mondraker

bigquotesIt is amazing for us to have again the opportunity to work with an Austrian rider. David is a great person, his 2nd place at Leogang in 2020 proved his potential to be a World Cup podium contender. On top of that he has the technical understanding to help the MS Mondraker Team to keep developing the Summum to compete at the highest level of MTB racing - for us, the perfect combination!Lukas Haider, MS Team Manager


12 Comments

  • 19 1
 In case anyone was wondering, this is what it looks like when Austrian people smile.
  • 3 2
 C´mon, you can do bette. This would be funny if it was a Sam Hill joke. If you´ve ever seen an interview of David, he smiles and giggles more than not. I would rather say, this is David when he tries not to smile.
  • 16 0
 Trumdog Millionaire
  • 7 0
 So stoked for him. Can’t wait to see him alongside Bulldog!
  • 4 1
 he signed for 3 years, would be nice to have that not unimportant info in the press release!
  • 2 0
 Stoked for him, lets hope he can bring in some good Results
  • 2 3
 What would pinkbike do without rider sponsorship news?
  • 4 0
 post articles about road bikes or balance bikes with wireless brakes.............. Oh yeah....
  • 1 0
 @nojzilla: Or the new VP of a sector of a company
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



