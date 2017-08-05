David Valero's Prototype MMR - Mont-Sainte-Anne XC World Cup 2017

David Valero is one of this season's surprises, with strong performances at the World Cups. A mechanical issue cost him the European title, but this Spanish rider is a force to be reckoned with in the men's elite field. He has been riding a prototype full suspension MMR, with 100mm travel.
|I ride a fully as it is more competitive in the World Cup. I prefer to ride a full suspension as I can recover better and ride more comfortably, as well as having that extra edge in the downhill.
Valero is 1.89 meters tall, with arms to match. A long Ritchey seatpost is close to being maxed out. A 17 degrees, 110 millimeter stem provides the necessary reach.
|The wheels are very important to me. We have two options, which differ 80 grams per wheel. The bearings are prototype bearings, which are not available yet. They run on coated iron ball bearings which run superlight. For some races I opt to run a 21mm (internal width) rim on the rear and a 25mm rim on front.
SRAM's Eagle single ring drivetrain.10-50 cassette with a 36 chainring.
|To me weight and comfort is most important. For this race I've tried the Maxxis Ikon, but I prefer the Aspen. There are a lot of climbs and this tire runs so light.
MMR has taken its time developing this full suspension frame for the racers.
A RockShox SID Boost fork, including lockout on the left hand side of the handlebars.
Prototype (this is the brand) wheels are run by David in two types. Weight ranges from 1200 grams for a set (21mm internal width) to 1360 grams (25mm internal width).
Ritchey pedals.
|I have tried a dropper post on many occasions and have run it on other courses. But on this course I am fine without.
Internal cable routing
David Valero stats for Mont-Ste-Anne:
Rider height: 1.89 meters / 6'2"
Rider weight: 74 kilograms
Tyre pressure: 1.5 bar / 22 psi
Fork pressure: 105 psi
Shock pressure: 180 psi
Bike weight: 9.7kg / 21.4 lb
