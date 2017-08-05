PINKBIKE TECH

David Valero's Prototype MMR - Mont-Sainte-Anne XC World Cup 2017

Aug 5, 2017
by Irmo Keizer  

Prototype MMR Valero
BIKE CHECK
David Valero's MMR Prototype
[
David Valero is one of this season's surprises, with strong performances at the World Cups. A mechanical issue cost him the European title, but this Spanish rider is a force to be reckoned with in the men's elite field. He has been riding a prototype full suspension MMR, with 100mm travel.

bigquotesI ride a fully as it is more competitive in the World Cup. I prefer to ride a full suspension as I can recover better and ride more comfortably, as well as having that extra edge in the downhill.

Prototype MMR Valero
Prototype MMR Valero
Valero is 1.89 meters tall, with arms to match. A long Ritchey seatpost is close to being maxed out. A 17 degrees, 110 millimeter stem provides the necessary reach.

bigquotesThe wheels are very important to me. We have two options, which differ 80 grams per wheel. The bearings are prototype bearings, which are not available yet. They run on coated iron ball bearings which run superlight. For some races I opt to run a 21mm (internal width) rim on the rear and a 25mm rim on front.

Prototype MMR Valero
Prototype MMR Valero
SRAM's Eagle single ring drivetrain.10-50 cassette with a 36 chainring.

bigquotesTo me weight and comfort is most important. For this race I've tried the Maxxis Ikon, but I prefer the Aspen. There are a lot of climbs and this tire runs so light.

Prototype MMR Valero
MMR has taken its time developing this full suspension frame for the racers.

Prototype MMR Valero
A RockShox SID Boost fork, including lockout on the left hand side of the handlebars.

Prototype MMR Valero
Prototype (this is the brand) wheels are run by David in two types. Weight ranges from 1200 grams for a set (21mm internal width) to 1360 grams (25mm internal width).

Prototype MMR Valero
Ritchey pedals.

bigquotesI have tried a dropper post on many occasions and have run it on other courses. But on this course I am fine without.

Prototype MMR Valero
Internal cable routing

Prototype MMR Valero

David Valero stats for Mont-Ste-Anne:
Rider height: 1.89 meters / 6'2"
Rider weight: 74 kilograms
Tyre pressure: 1.5 bar / 22 psi
Fork pressure: 105 psi
Shock pressure: 180 psi
Bike weight: 9.7kg / 21.4 lb

7 Comments

  • + 6
 9.7kg. No wonder he switched to Aspens, would be a real tank with them Ikons
  • + 6
 Son, you need a bigger bike.
  • + 2
 Rides a dropper on some courses but fine without at MSA. What courses does he opt for the dropper on then?
  • + 1
 Everyone is scrapping to come up with something to match the Scott Spark. No one has got close yet from what I've seen.
  • + 1
 prototype must be taking on the scene, never heard of that company before
  • + 2
 Absolutely gorgeous bike
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



