VIDEOS

Dawid Godziek Lands World’s First Quadruple Tail Whip on a Mountain Bike - Audi Nines MTB 2018

Sep 13, 2018
by The Audi Nines  

Polish mountain biker Dawid Godziek landed a quadruple tail whip yesterday, September 12, at the Audi Nines MTB event in Birkenfeld, Germany. The trick, an aerial maneuver in which the rider spins his bike around the handlebars four times while airborne, is a first in the world of mountain biking.

“I landed the triple whip pretty easy, so I decided to try for one more,” said the 24-year-old professional mountain biker from the village of Suszec in southern Poland. “I hadn’t been thinking about this trick at all, but the jump here at Audi Nines turned out to be the perfect jump for it. It’s huge and there’s a lot of airtime to do it.”

Godziek landed the trick after four tries on the Progression Big Air jump, a special feature designed specifically to help mountain bikers push their aerial tricks to new heights. The massive jump features a nearly 5-meter-high takeoff ramp and launches bikers over 10 meters off the ground, helping the event live up to its motto of “Send it to the Moon!”

“The special thing about this event is that we don’t have any pressure to put our run together in three or five tries,” said Godziek. “We have a few days to do our best, which is really cool.”

“It’s a pretty hard and pretty big course, which is new for me,” he added. “But I finally landed something big, and I’m really stoked.”

The Audi Nines MTB is an invite-only media event and contest for professional mountain bikers, held this year for the first time in a stone quarry in the Hunsrück mountains of Germany’s Rhineland-Palatinate region. Supported by Bikepark Idarkopf, the event has attracted some of the world’s top mountain bikers to this spectacular venue to participate in an innovative video contest, which gives riders one week to land their best tricks and runs in front of running cameras. In addition to the Big Air jump, the venue also features freeride and slopestyle mountain bike lines with huge drops, jumps and other special features.



MENTIONS: @theaudinines


Must Read This Week
Results: Lenzerheide DH World Championships 2018
119767 views
Qualifying Results: Lenzerheide DH World Championships 2018
80322 views
Review: YT Capra 29 CF Pro Race
59580 views
Part 2: Custom World Champs Bike Gallery - Lenzerheide DH World Champs 2018
57093 views
First Ride: Yeti's New SB130
51347 views
Tech Randoms - Lenzerheide DH World Champs 2018
50136 views
Pinkbike Poll: 39 Custom Painted DH Bikes - Which One is Your Favorite?
47847 views
Final Start Lists: Lenzerheide DH World Champs 2018
46161 views

30 Comments

  • + 54
 “I landed the triple whip pretty easy, so I decided to try for one more"

I can't even wheelie.
  • + 15
 If you don’t need to be on your bike when you land to claim a world first then I’m basically Travis Pastrana considering the shit I’ve done without my feet on the pedals.
  • + 2
 I like how 10 years ago, you could ball ride an entire contest run and itd still count, but nowadays if you dont land on every single one of your pedal pins, people say it doesnt count. Progression
  • + 12
 His foot touched the ground, doesn’t count.
  • + 4
 Dab spotted
  • + 3
 Watch it in 0.25 speed. His foot got really close but it didn't actually touch. I still think he should have properly landed it on the pedals though.
  • + 1
 @fanders: foot kicked up dirt.

Regardless - this is badass
  • + 4
 Looks like that quad whip is still yours for the taking, @manglermixer! I look forward to your video.
  • + 8
 Enduro riders winning in DH n now BMXers landing worlds first in a mountain bike.. what’s next Nino Schurter winning the x games?
  • - 1
 LOL, what's next is Yolanda Neff leaving woman's XC racing to race woman's DH. Smile And she just may win a few races too.
  • + 6
 Godziek brothers are FKNG RAD
  • + 3
 When it's hard to count the whips in slowmo that was done FAST.
  • + 3
 He should have claimed it as the first double double tailwhip!
  • + 2
 Sponsored by In-N-Out.
  • + 2
 Crankworx needs Godziek dropping this and the body varial to 360.
  • + 1
 i'm not sure what you consider landing... but a pedal slip does not count as a make in my book.
  • + 2
 at least it deserves 10 points deduction
  • + 2
 Pedal slip - no make
  • + 1
 This was featured in the bbc:
www.bbc.com/sport/cycling/45514844
  • + 1
 Bonus points for landing with wheel up the rectum....
  • + 1
 Mike Spinner rides MTBs now?
  • + 1
 Dave mirra bmx for PC all over again
  • + 2
 style > tricks
  • + 1
 Sick af... I love progression.
  • + 1
 Pretty sick looking trick. Congrats.
  • + 1
 beat that Nicolai Rogatkin
  • + 1
 Nicolai: "challenge accepted" LOL
  • + 1
 No bar spin?
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.030524
Mobile Version of Website