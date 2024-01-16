Dawid & Syzmon Godziek Sign with Specialized Bicycles

Jan 16, 2024
by Sarah Moore  

After four and five years respectively with NS Bikes, Dawid and Szymon Godziek announced their departure from the brand late last year. Now, both brothers have shared on social media that they've joined Specialized Bicycles.

bigquotesThrilled to announce my exciting journey with Specialized Bicycles as my new bike sponsor! Pumped for the challenges ahead and eager to push the limits together with the best in the game. Let the good times roll!Dawid Godziek

bigquotesMega stoked to announce I will be riding on Specialized Bikes since now on happy to join the team together with my brother @davidgodziek LETS GOSyzmon Godziek

Dawid has built up a pink Specialized P3 with Industry Nine wheels, Title components, Continental tires, RockShox suspension and drivetrain, while Syzmon has built up a Specialized Demo with the same component brands.

photo

photo

We're wishing Syzmon all the best as he continues to recover from the wrist injury he sustained at Red Bull Rampage as well as recovering from a surfing accident he sustained on New Year's Eve that required 18 stitches.

Racing and Events Racing Rumours Dawid Godziek Szymon Godziek


sarahmoore avatar

Member since Mar 30, 2011
1,241 articles
8 Comments
  • 5 0
 More pink bikes on pinkbike!
  • 1 0
 With a pike
  • 3 0
 "dawid" running a rockshox drivetrain?!?!
  • 1 0
 switching to zertz
  • 1 0
 Hey Pinkbike, it is already confirmed that Szymon joins Dawid in Secialized Team Smile
  • 1 0
 Do those balloons represent the size of his gonads!
  • 1 0
 Well deserved
  • 1 0
 Syzmon joins Zpecialised







