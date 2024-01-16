Dawid & Syzmon Godziek Sign with Specialized Bicycles

After four and five years respectively with NS Bikes, Dawid and Szymon Godziek announced their departure
from the brand late last year. Now, both brothers have shared on social media that they've joined Specialized Bicycles.
|Thrilled to announce my exciting journey with Specialized Bicycles as my new bike sponsor! Pumped for the challenges ahead and eager to push the limits together with the best in the game. Let the good times roll!—Dawid Godziek
|Mega stoked to announce I will be riding on Specialized Bikes since now on happy to join the team together with my brother @davidgodziek LETS GO—Syzmon Godziek
Dawid has built up a pink Specialized P3 with Industry Nine wheels, Title components, Continental tires, RockShox suspension and drivetrain, while Syzmon has built up a Specialized Demo with the same component brands.
We're wishing Syzmon all the best as he continues to recover from the wrist injury he sustained at Red Bull Rampage as well as recovering from a surfing accident he sustained on New Year's Eve that required 18 stitches
.