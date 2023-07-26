Video: Dawid Godziek Teams Up with BT Project

Press Release: BT Project
Life has a way of weaving incredible stories, and the tale of Dawid Godziek and BT Project is no exception. Dawid, a legendary figure in the Polish BMX and MTB community, has been leaving an indelible mark on the biking scene.
Our story begins in 2008 when BT Project was on the verge of its birth, and we were knee-deep in various bike-related ventures. That year, we organized an epic bike trip featuring a crew of top MTB freestyle riders from Poland. Every moment was documented, resulting in the release of an inspiring one-hour-long video. Little did we know that among the viewers was a young Dawid, who watched it alongside other biking gems of the time.
Fast-forward 15 years, and Dawid needs no introduction to anyone interested in freestyle cycling. He's a constant presence at major competitions worldwide, continuously pushing the limits of what's possible. Meanwhile, BT Project, founded by a group of guys who loved crafting their own jumps and trails, has grown from a niche company to a major player in the bike park and asphalt pump track building scene.
Right from the start, supporting riders has been our goal and passion. So when the opportunity arose to sponsor Dawid, we didn't hesitate for a second. We couldn't be prouder to see our logo adorning his shirt and bike. It's incredibly rewarding to give back to the sport that has given us so much.
Over the years, we've assisted the Godziek brothers in fine-tuning their training compound, but this time Dawid had a unique idea that allowed us to leave a lasting mark (literally). While his backyard already boasted some seriously impressive jumps, it was missing an exciting way back to the roll-in tower. Naturally, we jumped at the chance (pun intended). Working in Godziek's backyard was a lot of fun, and trust us, it's the coolest place to be.
Building pump tracks and being able to test them before anyone else is a blast, but having a top rider like Dawid to showcase what's truly possible takes the excitement to a whole new level.
Keep an eye out for Dawid Godziek as he continues to redefine what's achievable in the world of freestyle cycling, while BT Project takes pride in building exceptional riding infrastructure. Together, what we like to think, we contribute to the excitement of the sport, inspiring riders and pushing the boundaries of what's possible.
