Dawid Godziek Wins Eurobike Skyline

©Benjamin Härer

©Benjamin Härer

©Felix Diemer

MAXXIS Best Trick results:

©Frank Baumhammel

©Frank Baumhammel

©Frank Baumhammel

It has been an incredible weekend even though the first few days riding I didn't feel comfortable, in the end, I got motivated and managed to get the best out of myself. I still can't believe I finished 4th with the level that was there and defeated some of my childhood idols. I'm very happy to have won the wildcard and I'm looking forward to going to Nuremberg and enjoying myself with all the riders! — Miguel Guerrero

©Benjamin Härer

The Eurobike Skyline Ride exceeded all expectations, with perfect conditions and riders from all over the world for its first edition. Dawid Godziek (POL) took home gold home followed by Nicholi Rogatkin (USA) and Erik Fedko (GER). All this took place at the new EUROBIKE venue in Frankfurt and welcomed a total of 33,780 industry professionals and 27,370 bike fans during the trade fair. An amazing performance was done by Miguel Guerrero (ESP), who took home not only the victory on the MAXXIS Best Trick, but also the Wildcard for the Red Bull District Ride.The competition started on Friday with the qualifying, where the best 20 riders make it to the semifinals and compete against the set riders, the 20 best from the semis would compete for the victory on finals day on Sunday.The semi-finals showed amazing performances like the semi-final winner Tom Isted who double backflipped the first big jump followed by lots of technical tricks. That same day the MAXXIS Best Trick Jam took place; the riders were fired up to showcase their very best skills. Miguel Guerrero (ESP) surprised everyone with a 360 tailwhip triple bar which made him claim the victory. Dawid Godziek finished in second with a twister no hander. Third place was a tie between Alejandro Bonafe (ESP), with a cashroll tailwhip, and Pierre Colsenet (FRA), who showed a World’s First in MTB Frontflip-Bikeflip.1. Miguel Guerrero (ESP)2. Dawid Godziek (POL)3. Alejandro Bonafe (ESP)/Pierre Colsenet (FRA)The finals were no less, on Sunday the fans rushed to grab the best seats to see the best in the world hitting the jumps at the world’s largest bicycle trade fair. The second place athlete of the MAXXIS Best Trick, Dawid Godziek used his silver-winning trick, twister no hander, to open his first run followed by front flip tuck no hander, a double tailwhip on the hip, and a cashroll barspin in the final jump. All this made Dawid sit on top of the ranks with 95.66 points. The podium continued with Nicholi Rogatkin and his signature rotations, which gave him a total of 92.83 points. The third step of the podium was for Erik Fedko with 91.33, who due to a pedal slip on the second run couldn’t improve his score.1. Dawid Godziek (POL)2. Nicholi Rogatkin (USA)3. Erik Fedko (GER)4. Miguel Guerrero (ESP)5. Tom Isted (GBR)6. Sam Pilgrim (GBR)7. Elof Lind (SWE)8. Thomas Genon (BEL)9. Lucas Huppert (SUI)10.Derek Priest (CAN)The highlight of the event was the performance of the young Spanish rider Miguel Guerrero. Not only making the best trick of the contest but also finishing 4th in the overall contest, which got him the Wildcard for the Red Bull District Ride in Nuremberg on the 2nd and 3rd of September.“It has been an incredible weekend even though the first few days riding I didn't feel comfortable, in the end, I got motivated and managed to get the best out of myself. I still can't believe I finished 4th with the level that was there and defeated some of my childhood idols. I'm very happy to have won the wildcard and I'm looking forward to going to Nuremberg and enjoying with all the riders!” – Miguel Guerrero