Video: Dawn Raid on Mount Snowdon

It's a strangely warm evening in October and we find ourselves parked up just outside of Llanberris in the Snowdonia national park, with a last minute plan to summit Snowdon for Sunrise. With the weather looking prime and the sky revealing spectacular stars, we got a few hours sleep before the 4am start. After a quick bowl of porridge in the van we headed down the road towards the start of the Llanberis path, our chosen route to ascend the mountain. https://www.trailforks.com/route/snowdon-what-are-we-getting-into/
3 Comments
Done it 4 times now, one sunrise, one sunset and two in mid-winter. Prefer to come down the Rangers way personally, the Llanberis path used to be good too until the walkers made them put slabs up the steepest bits. Each time it's been an epic ride though. First attempt was on a rigid bike with v-brakes and the ground covered in ice back in '99!
Also if anyone is doing this member there is a voluntary agreement from May to September due to previous issues:
www.cyclingnorthwales.co.uk/pages/snowdn_volunt.htm
We filmed parts of UK Bike Skills vlog there this summer, check it out on YouTube ????
