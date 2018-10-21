VIDEOS

Video: Dawn Raid on Mount Snowdon

Oct 21, 2018
by Tom Grice  

It's a strangely warm evening in October and we find ourselves parked up just outside of Llanberris in the Snowdonia national park, with a last minute plan to summit Snowdon for Sunrise. With the weather looking prime and the sky revealing spectacular stars, we got a few hours sleep before the 4am start. After a quick bowl of porridge in the van we headed down the road towards the start of the Llanberis path, our chosen route to ascend the mountain.

In complete darkness and having never ridden this trail we followed the Trail Forks app and used our head torches to find the path, it's now 5am and we are on our way up the 9 mile route with 975m of ascent to go.

Dawn Raid On Snowodn
After around 2 hours we have rode and hiked our way up in darkness, before suddenly approaching the passage under the mountain railway at Clogwyn. The other side of the tunnel revealed an amazing view over the Glyderrau range of mountains. This was our first view of the morning sun lighting up Snowdonia, having seen little for the first hours this view was breathtaking!

It's hard to concentrate when the views are this good!

Dawn Raid On Snowodn
The path continued to ascend now flanking the northern side of Garnedd Ugain. After another kilometre and a half the path reached the Finger Stone on Bwlch Glas marking the top of the Pyg Track and Miners Track.

Dawn Raid On Snowodn
Now only half a kilometre away from the summit, the sun was rising as we picked up the pace for the final section of trail.

Dawn Raid On Snowodn
Its now around 7:40am and we reached the summit, with only 5 other walkers around it was a surreal feeling to be the highest people in England and Wales.

Dawn Raid On Snowodn

Morning light over snowdonia
All that was left to do was descend back down, we decided to ride the Rydu Path. The first kilometre is very steep and exposed along a knife-edge ridge, before it settles into a steep, rocky but mostly rideable trail to the valley floor.

Dawn Raid On Snowodn

Dawn Raid On Snowodn

Dawn Raid On Snowodn
A truly memorable ride that il never forget.


https://www.trailforks.com/route/snowdon-what-are-we-getting-into/

Must Read This Week
British Mountain Biker Shot Dead Near Morzine by Hunter
103898 views
$5 Raffle: 1 Day Left to Donate! Win a Custom Evil Wreckoning & Fight Cancer - #fcancerup
88677 views
Video: How to Buy a Mountain Bike
67055 views
Ridden & Rated: 4 Trail Bikes Under $3,000
59950 views
Tire Makers Co-Develop an Inflatable Bladder System to Prevent Flat Tires
58144 views
Nukeproof Unveils 2019 Bike Lineup
48686 views
Video: Ben Reid Sends it Sideways on Two and Four Wheels
47675 views
Now THAT Was a Bike: 1993 AMP Research B2
45146 views

3 Comments

  • + 1
 Snowdon is a must-do if you live in Wales, nothing beats taking your bike to the highest point of your home country!

Done it 4 times now, one sunrise, one sunset and two in mid-winter. Prefer to come down the Rangers way personally, the Llanberis path used to be good too until the walkers made them put slabs up the steepest bits. Each time it's been an epic ride though. First attempt was on a rigid bike with v-brakes and the ground covered in ice back in '99!

Also if anyone is doing this member there is a voluntary agreement from May to September due to previous issues:

www.cyclingnorthwales.co.uk/pages/snowdn_volunt.htm
  • + 1
 Agreed! Though I don’t live in wales and I’ve done it a couple of dozen times over the past 10 years or so, 3 times this summer. Rangers to telegraph valley is definitely the best descent.

We filmed parts of UK Bike Skills vlog there this summer, check it out on YouTube ????
  • + 1
 This story fukcs

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.025024
Mobile Version of Website