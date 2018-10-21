Video: Dawn Raid on Mount Snowdon

In complete darkness and having never ridden this trail we followed the Trail Forks app and used our head torches to find the path, it's now 5am and we are on our way up the 9 mile route with 975m of ascent to go.

After around 2 hours we have rode and hiked our way up in darkness, before suddenly approaching the passage under the mountain railway at Clogwyn. The other side of the tunnel revealed an amazing view over the Glyderrau range of mountains. This was our first view of the morning sun lighting up Snowdonia, having seen little for the first hours this view was breathtaking!

It's hard to concentrate when the views are this good!

The path continued to ascend now flanking the northern side of Garnedd Ugain. After another kilometre and a half the path reached the Finger Stone on Bwlch Glas marking the top of the Pyg Track and Miners Track.

Now only half a kilometre away from the summit, the sun was rising as we picked up the pace for the final section of trail.

Its now around 7:40am and we reached the summit, with only 5 other walkers around it was a surreal feeling to be the highest people in England and Wales.

All that was left to do was descend back down, we decided to ride the Rydu Path. The first kilometre is very steep and exposed along a knife-edge ridge, before it settles into a steep, rocky but mostly rideable trail to the valley floor.

A truly memorable ride that il never forget.

It's a strangely warm evening in October and we find ourselves parked up just outside of Llanberris in the Snowdonia national park, with a last minute plan to summit Snowdon for Sunrise. With the weather looking prime and the sky revealing spectacular stars, we got a few hours sleep before the 4am start. After a quick bowl of porridge in the van we headed down the road towards the start of the Llanberis path, our chosen route to ascend the mountain.