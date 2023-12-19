Video: Story of The Build in 'Dawn To Dusk' with William Robert

Dec 19, 2023
by William Robert  


Words: William Robert

I want to say thank you to the Kaaki's Family for this opportunity. It was a dream and maybe the dream of every freeriders, to build a spot like this in a really cool place!

photo

photo

photo

Special thanks to Mavic, Hutchinson, Adidas Five Ten and Chromag for the support.

Photos: Leo Grosgurin
Story video: Leo Grosgurin
Final edit: Alan Perreard

photo


photo
photo
photo


