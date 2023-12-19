Watch
Video: Story of The Build in 'Dawn To Dusk' with William Robert
Dec 19, 2023
by
William Robert
Follow
Following
Share
Tweet
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
Add to Favorites
Words
: William Robert
I want to say thank you to the Kaaki's Family for this opportunity. It was a dream and maybe the dream of every freeriders, to build a spot like this in a really cool place!
Special thanks to Mavic, Hutchinson, Adidas Five Ten and Chromag for the support.
Photos: Leo Grosgurin
Story video: Leo Grosgurin
Final edit: Alan Perreard
Posted In:
Videos
Riding Videos
Adidas
Chromag Bikes
Five Ten
Hutchinson
Mavic
Leo Grosgurin
Author Info:
williamrbt
Member since Oct 18, 2012
16 articles
Share
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Report
