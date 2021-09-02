Day 1 eMTB Randoms - Eurobike 2021

Nicolai

Nicolai is giving its G1 EBOXX a major update with Bosch's revamped system, large 750 Wh battery, and redesigned frame. The rear end is stiffer and can now hold 29” rear wheels due to a new adjustment system.

A shock sled fits shocks with different lengths. Travel can therefore be set between 160 mm and 180 mm. The head tube is now CNC machined, including extensions to attach to the massive top and down tube.

A single machined part on top of the motor also helps to save 700 g over its predecessor, making up for the extra weight of Bosch’s larger battery. Full weight of the show bike is 25.6 kg, including pedals.

Yup, the EBOXX Ultra is not an e-bike. Then again, you can still pick between a pedal-assisted version or version with pegs only. Depending on equipment, total weight ranges between 55 and 65 kg with its 2000 Wh battery.

Italy-based EXT has custom-built the 200 mm travel suspension for the EBOXX Ultra. With 275 Nm of torque, top speed maxes out at 65 km/h. In Germany it would only be possible to make a version with a max speed of 45 km/h street legal, but most people would probably want to ride this bike on purpose built offroad tracks anyway.

Prices start at 9,999 Euros, going all the way up to 12,999 Euros, depending on the version.

Thok

Italian ex-World Cup downhill racer Stefano Migliorini is the man behind Thok E-Bikes - probably best be known for their partnership with Ducati motorcycles to collaborate for projects on the e-bike front.

The Ducati TK-01RR with 170 mm of travel and 6061 T4 T6 aluminum frame features a custom paint scheme and many component brands that are also found in the motorcycle realm. Massive guard extenders reduce the chance of rocks hitting your legs, but they can also easily be removed.

Just launched, the MIG-R all-mountain rig is not going for the trend of fully integrated batteries but rather follows a unique semi-integrated path. Thok is shipping the bike with two ride profiles; one with less power for longer distances and one maxing out Shimano's EP8 capabilities.

A lower center of gravity and distinct look made Thok keep this design in their lineup. Underneath the quickly removable plastic cover, a 630 Wh battery is mounted. You could also attach a smaller battery down to 400 Wh, which would save about 1.5 kg of weight.

The MIG-R is sporting 150 mm of travel up front and 140 mm in the back. Total weight comes to about 22 kg.

The TK01 R has been recently introduced and shares traits of the Ducati model. 170 mm front and rear wheel travel call for rowdy terrain.

A massive 1.8" head tube is supposed to deliver stiffness for heavier riders. Total weight comes to 25.7 kg without pedals but it allows for a high system weight of 150 kg. The on/off switch is nicely hidden underneath the top tube. A 630 Wh battery is sitting in the down tube.

Maxon & Transalpes

System weight for motor, battery and all hardware (including cables) comes to 3.5 kg. The battery supplied is 250 Wh. There will also be an extender to mount at the bottle cage with about 80% of that capacity. It can also charge the main battery when mounted.

A small LED display is sitting on the top tube, giving you the basic info of charge level and ride mode. The handlebar remote is as clean as it gets. Just flick it up or down with your thumb to switch between modes.

Production models will have a removable bash guard pulling back to the bottom bracket area, giving access to the motor and battery for maintenance. Some of the other toys that Maxon is working on.

Bulls

The full-carbon Sonic has been on the market since last season, but the EN-SL Daytona version comes with Intend's premium suspension. An Eightpins dropper post can also be retrofitted.

Intend's Blackline Ebonite fork offers 160 mm of travel. The Hover Game Changer rear shock delivers 150 mm of travel. Shimano's EP8 is powered by a custom 750 Wh battery with an asymmetrical battery cover.

Bulls' E-Stream Evo AM3 is now available with a Brose Mag S motor and an option of 555, 750 or even 925 Wh battery choices. Bulls is utilizing the FIT system and service network with FIT's own display.

Flyer

With the Uproc X, the Swiss brand Flyer is adding a trail/all-mountain model with 150 mm of travel to its e-bike-only lineup. Other than their Uproc 6, which is using Bosch's system, the Uproc X uses Panasonic's brand new GX Ultimate motor with 95 Nm of torque. A 750 Wh battery can be removed from the left side of the down tube. All three spec versions come with full-carbon frame. The weight measures about 24 kg.

The handlebar remote integrates nicely into the cockpit. The Panasonic motor is integrated sleekly into the design with a sturdy bash guard.

The Maxon Bikedrive Air is a small and fully integrated motor and battery system, delivering 30 Nm of torque. Swiss company Maxon knows what they're doing, as their core business is rooted in space (all NASA rovers use their motors) and medical categories, among others, having specialized in the development of small and lightweight motors. Right now, the system is manufactured 100% in Switzerland and depending on demand, the plan is to keep it that way for at least the next two years.Swiss bike manufacturer Transalpes has been around for over 20 years and is the Maxons's first partner to bring a first model to market, planned to ship in December of 2021. Their bike can be fully customized and is available with either 140 mm front and 130 mm travel in the rear for trail use, or 160 mm front with 145 mm in the back for light enduro use. Weight ranges between 15.5 and 16.4 kg for the trail and under 17 kg for the longer travel version, depending on spec. Other front travel options will be available.A major target was to deliver the power in the most seamless way possible, with their freewheel technology delivering practically zero drag, and after a quick spin on the parking lot, I'd say they succeeded with that. With typical power delivery for a motor of its size, it was very quiet and during acceleration or deceleration you couldn't notice at all when the system engaged or disengaged.