Day 1 Randoms: Bike Festival Riva 2024

May 4, 2024
The European Bike Project is one of our favorite Instagram accounts because the feed is constantly updated with everything from tiny manufacturers to inside looks at European manufacturing. During Bike Festival Riva 2024, Alex is tracking down the most interesting products for you.

Bike Festival Riva 2024
Even though the 30th Edition of Bike Festival Riva saw some mixed weather, spirits remained high.

Hott Cycles

Bike Festival Riva 2024 c TEBP
The new Hott Cycles enduro prototype with aluminum lugs and carbon tubes.

Have you ever heard of Hott Cycles? Me neither, but I’m sure that after this Bike Festival, Instagram will be full of photos of their prototype frames.

Christoph Hotter founded Hott Cycles to make dirtjump frames (the first one was for his son) and now he's working on this new enduro frame which will be made in Austria with the help of regional partners. They use 7075 T6 lugs and carbon tubes – something that we’re seeing more and more often. What sets them apart is the fact that they make the carbon tubes in-house, while most companies buy them from suppliers.

They use Pinion C1.12i Smart Shift gearboxes (with electronic trigger shifter) and a fully integrated Eightpins dropper. The adapter at the lower shock mount lets them adjust the progression of the rear suspension and it even lets them use different shock lengths.

Surprisingly, the downtube is not perfectly straight, which probably would have been easier to manufacture. Christoph says that this shape gives them more freedom to cater for different reach and stack numbers. The frame will be available with semi-custom geometry (some numbers such as the seat angle can’t be changed).

Their test riders are currently still busy testing the frames, but they will also be tested by Zedler Institute in Germany before they make them available later this year.

Details:
- 170 / 165 mm travel
- full 29er and mullet options
- head angle: 63.7°
- seat angle: 76.5°
- reach: 456 mm (M) / 475 mm (L)
- stack: 609 mm (M) / 627 mm (L)
- chainstays: 470 mm

Bike Festival Riva 2024 c TEBP
Currently the team riders are still testing different rear triangles.
Bike Festival Riva 2024 c TEBP

Bike Festival Riva 2024 c TEBP
Christoph first worked with a 4 - 2 leverage ratio, but now settled for something in the 3 - 2 range.
Bike Festival Riva 2024 c TEBP
Looks solid if you ask me.

Bike Festival Riva 2024 c TEBP
Hott!
Bike Festival Riva 2024 c TEBP

- Website: https://hottcycles.com/
- Instagram: @hott_cycles




Nicolai and Pinion

Bike Festival Riva 2024 c TEBP
The new Nicolai Saturn 16 MGU

The new Nicolai Saturn 16 MGU is the first Nicolai bike with the Motor Gearbox Unit from Pinion that was introduced last year. The MGU is a combination of an E-Bike motor and an electronically actuated 12-speed gearbox and a lot of bike brands pair it with a belt drive rather than a chain. According to Pinion, the MGU is powered by a compact, wear-free, brushless motor that provides a maximum output of 600 W and a maximum assistance of 400%. They say that “with a comparable drive torque of approximately 85 Nm, 160 Nm of torque is achieved at the rear wheel in the first gear”.

As always, Nicolai does not shy away from progressive geometry: A size L frame will come with 515 mm reach, 455 mm seat tube, 1324 mm wheelbase, 660 mm stack and 451 mm chainstays. Interestingly, the headtube is 170 mm long - the Nicolai says that a lot of riders end up with pretty high cockpits anyway, so rather than having spacers under your stem and using a riser bar, they went for a long headtube. The head angle is 64.5° (160 mm fork) and the effective seat angle is 77.5°.

Some parts of the frame are hydroformed aluminum (a first for Nicolai) which get machined in-house to make them even lighter - just look at this cool downtube!

Rather than putting a MGU in an existing frame, the Nicolai team emphasized that they designed the bike and especially the rear triangle around the MGU and a belt drive.

Nicolai lets you choose between two batteries: the fully integrated “Ultracore 720” and the semi-integrated “Ultracore 960”.

The 8.0 version of the Saturn 16 MGU will be the first version that will be available, it will be shipped with a Fox 38 160 mm Factory Grip 2, a Fox DHX Factory shock, DT Swiss HX1700 wheels and Magura MT7 Pro HC brakes. It will cost 10.999 Euro and other versions will follow during 2024.

Details:
- Frame made from 7020-T6 aluminum
- 160 mm travel front and rear
- 205 x 62.5 mm rear shock
- total weight (without pedals, raw, 720 Wh battery): 26.9 kg

Bike Festival Riva 2024 c TEBP
Bike Festival Riva 2024 c TEBP

Bike Festival Riva 2024 c TEBP
The hydroformed downtube is a first for Nicolai.
Bike Festival Riva 2024 c TEBP
The rear triangle was specifically designed around the MGU and the belt drive.

Bike Festival Riva 2024 c TEBP
Thanks Vincent for holding that 7.8 kg aluminum block for 12 minutes so I could find the perfect angle for this shot!

- Website: https://www.nicolai-bicycles.com/
- Instagram: @nicolai.bikes




Radoxx

Bike Festival Riva 2024 c TEBP
The new Radoxx Components x Dangerholm "Bergakungen" chainring.

Last year we did a factory tour at Radoxx in Germany to see how they machine brake master cylinders for 612 Parts. Even though they work for a lot of well-known European bike brands and their business is doing well, they now also offer their own Radoxx-branded products.

Most notably, they worked with Dangerholm to release their first chainring, the Bergakungen (Swedish for "Mountain King"). It’s compatible with Transmission drivetrains, but according to Radoxx it should also work with regular SRAM 12- and 11-speed drivetrains. Radoxx says it’s not anodized, but has a polymer-oxide coating that supposedly reduces friction, especially in the lowest and highest gears. The tooth profile is specifically designed for each chainring size. They’re also working on a 3-bolt version and we even might see a version that’s compatible with Shimano 12 speed chains.

Radoxx now also sells their own stem caps and seat clamps, but what really caught our eye was this golden stem prototype.


Bike Festival Riva 2024 c TEBP
The Bergakungen chainring is available black and silver, 28t to 38t.
Bike Festival Riva 2024 c TEBP
A very shiny stem prototype and the new Radoxx seatclamp.

- Website: https://www.radoxx.de/de/
- Instagram: @radoxx.bike




HXR Components made by Radoxx

Bike Festival Riva 2024 c TEBP
The HXR Easyshift system.

HXR had a simple but nice display of their Easyshift system on display. Their cranks can be used as regular cranks and also accept a freewheel system, which means that the chainring can rotate while you’re freecoasting. This allows you to change gears without pedalling.

HXR Components made by Radoxx - Easyshift system

by TEBP
Views: 1,743    Faves: 1    Comments: 0


Bike Festival Riva 2024 c TEBP
The new modular cranks can be used as regular cranks or with the Easyshift system.
Bike Festival Riva 2024 c TEBP
The new HXR stem.

- Website: https://www.hxrcomponents.com/
- Instagram: @hxr_components




612 Parts

Bike Festival Riva 2024 c TEBP
Risked my life for this shot.

Felix from 612 Parts is always working on new products, so it was no surprise that he brought new pedals, rotors and brake calipers to Riva.

He probably has the easiest naming concept in the bike industry, he simply calls his products what they are (in German). The brakes are called “die Bremse”, the rotors are "die Scheibe" and the pedals are “die Pedale”.

After launching his four piston brakes last year, the two piston version is nearly ready. There will be a PM and a FM version.

Bike Festival Riva 2024 c TEBP
The new 2 piston brake caliper comes in at 81.5 g.

Bike Festival Riva 2024 c TEBP
"Die Scheibe" rotors - made in Germany.
Bike Festival Riva 2024 c TEBP
"Die Pedale" pedals - adjust grip to your liking.

As Felix got frustrated by the high wear of spindles caused by bushings, his pedals come with a needle bearing instead of a bushing. The pedals can be used with SPD systems, but I can think of one or two other systems that could work with these pedals as well. They are made from 7075 aluminium and use M4x10 grub screws. This means you can buy any M4x10 grub screw style you’d like and adjust the grip to your liking. The pedals measure 75 x 100 mm and have a 58 mm Q-factor. The weight should be around 457 g / pair.

Felix' new “Die Scheibe” rotors are available now, made in Germany and come in 180, 200 and 220 mm (2 mm thickness).

Bike Festival Riva 2024 c TEBP
Felix did not only have his brakes on display, but also the new $315 F3 shifter from Vivo Cycling.
Bike Festival Riva 2024 c TEBP
The highly adjustable shifter (first look here) looks a bit hefty but shifts nicely.

- Website: https://612-parts.com/en/
- Instagram: @612_parts




Sour Cycles

Bike Festival Riva 2024 c TEBP
The yet-to-be-released “Cowboy Cookie”

The yet-to-be-released “Cowboy Cookie” is a 120 – 130 mm downcountry bike. Sour Cycles have invested a lot of time and money into their reshoring project “homebrew” and they’re really proud that the Cowboy Cookie and other frames will be completely made in Saxony, Germany.

The Cowboy Cookie is also a collaboration with their neighbours from Actofive (seatstays and rocker) and Nicolai (chainstays) who supply the parts for the aluminum rear end while the front triangle is steel.

Bike Festival Riva 2024 c TEBP
Sour Racing Development (SRD) is a series of highly refined frames.
Bike Festival Riva 2024 c TEBP
Details include this bb section which is CNC machined.

Bike Festival Riva 2024 c TEBP
This single pivot bike is so new it doesn't even have a name yet.

Bike Festival Riva 2024 c TEBP
Love the details on this frame.
Bike Festival Riva 2024 c TEBP

- Website: https://sour.bike/
- Instagram: @sour.bicycles



31 Comments
  • 14 0
 I don't care if it's hott or vital. I want a lugged gearbox enduro bike.

which numbers on the hott are adjustable? 470 chainstays feels almost like a no-go for me. are they also designing a reworked chain tensioner? vital seems to acknowledge that it's in a pretty bad position, and is working on a better one
  • 9 1
 Brake - Clearly shows icon of no photos Cameraman - leaks the product anyway gotta love pinkbike
  • 6 0
 Wow, Nicolai Pinion is "available immediately". This is the year we finally start the extermination of the derailleur on e bikes. No mercy please.
  • 5 8
 I agree about gearbox on e bikes. I hope the pedals are next to go.
  • 8 0
 I love steel bikes
  • 3 0
 Riva del Garda is always the perfect location to ride your bike. I've been at Bike Festival in '00 holding my new Giant ATX One DH because i had problems with Formula brakes (the old one where you can adjust pads). It was a wonderful find and I have been going back for more than 20 years. I love you North Garda !
  • 2 0
 Trentino area is very spécial...
  • 2 0
 Went there last week, right before the Festival and the place was full of enduro riders everywhere! Didn't quite get the chance to ride, but already made up my mind on visiting those trails and Finale Ligure aswell in August
  • 5 0
 Lugged carbon. So Hott right now.
  • 5 0
 Wait for new innovation, lugged steel.
  • 4 0
 @mcharza: you might wanna sit down for this one
  • 5 0
 How did he resist calling his brand Hott Wheels?
  • 1 0
 it seems to me that we are entering a new era of boutique bike companies. Yeah, they always existed for metal hardtails and some simple suspension systems, but the number of small "builders" who are offering something better (or at least competitive with) the big players seems to be growing weekly. Currently, they are mostly working in aluminum but you have a few building carbon bikes too. I recently picked up a Kavenz, whereas my last 6 full-suspension bikes all had a big "S" on the headtube.
  • 1 0
 Nicolai had the right idea where this gearbox and motor integration is going. Coming fresh off a selling my Pinion Zerode and going back to derailer has been very weird to get used to… but there is a better purpose and hopefully some more efficient systems come out in the near future…
  • 2 0
 The instructions to use the two piston caliper seem pretty complicated, keep it simple guys!
  • 3 0
 WTH not one new flat pedal being released?!
  • 1 0
 That yellow Sour looks like a refinement of the ICB (Internet Community Bike) 2.0 design. If that's what it is then I want one, the Alutech ICB 2.0s were sweet bikes.
  • 2 0
 No comments? Guess everyone is still a little sour over the dh coverage :/
  • 1 0
 Personally I never cared for watching semi final racing, hopefully this is a step towards it getting dropped for next season
  • 1 0
 @KolaPanda: for the racers I agree for sure, but as a viewer/fan/customer, if they're going to do semis, and especially if they're going to film them and cast that footage onto the big screen in the stadium, they might as well broadcast it to the people paying as much or more foe this season's coverage as they did for last year's, which included semis
  • 1 0
 So the chain keeps moving while I ride through a rock garden…. this is fine
  • 2 0
 I ride HxR easyshift for 8 seasons now on my enduro bike. I'd never go back to normal. It's game changing and zero liability problems. Changing gears become smooth as butter.

The whole system is a good thing for transmission durability and also free the rear suspension a bit. (Like O chain).
  • 1 0
 That Radoxx chainring looks like it might be quite soothing on the leg muscles . .
  • 1 0
 Headtube Lug, PB "Looks solid if you ask me" Bernard "We'll see about that.
  • 2 0
 Amazing products, I would buy all of them Smile .
  • 2 0
 Those Nicolai are the future of MTB
  • 1 0
 So many rad products!! Drool
  • 1 0
 Some very cool stuff there.
  • 6 9
 Alum lugs and carbon tubes, this fad should stop now
  • 1 0
 its like my gt sts from late 90's lol for me steel is real...
  • 2 5
 "insert whiny, needy comment about fantasy team"







