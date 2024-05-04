Day 1 Randoms: Bike Festival Riva 2024

Even though the 30th Edition of Bike Festival Riva saw some mixed weather, spirits remained high.

Hott Cycles

The new Hott Cycles enduro prototype with aluminum lugs and carbon tubes.

Currently the team riders are still testing different rear triangles.

Christoph first worked with a 4 - 2 leverage ratio, but now settled for something in the 3 - 2 range. Looks solid if you ask me.

Nicolai and Pinion

The new Nicolai Saturn 16 MGU

The hydroformed downtube is a first for Nicolai. The rear triangle was specifically designed around the MGU and the belt drive.

Thanks Vincent for holding that 7.8 kg aluminum block for 12 minutes so I could find the perfect angle for this shot!

Radoxx

The new Radoxx Components x Dangerholm "Bergakungen" chainring.

The Bergakungen chainring is available black and silver, 28t to 38t. A very shiny stem prototype and the new Radoxx seatclamp.

HXR Components made by Radoxx

The HXR Easyshift system.

The new modular cranks can be used as regular cranks or with the Easyshift system. The new HXR stem.

612 Parts

Risked my life for this shot.

The new 2 piston brake caliper comes in at 81.5 g.

"Die Scheibe" rotors - made in Germany. "Die Pedale" pedals - adjust grip to your liking.

Felix did not only have his brakes on display, but also the new $315 F3 shifter from Vivo Cycling. The highly adjustable shifter (first look here ) looks a bit hefty but shifts nicely.

Sour Cycles

The yet-to-be-released “Cowboy Cookie”

Sour Racing Development (SRD) is a series of highly refined frames. Details include this bb section which is CNC machined.

This single pivot bike is so new it doesn't even have a name yet.

Love the details on this frame.