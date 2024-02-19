Day 1 Randoms - Core Bike 2024

Yeti's UK distributor Silverfish was showing off one of the brand's new DH race bikes, similar to the one ridden by Richie Rude last year.

The bike uses the Sixfinity suspension design first seen on the Yeti 160e, which has been adjusted to work on the new DH platform. Yeti says the goal was "to build the fastest Downhill Mountain Bike ever."

The bike forms part of the brand's special projects. Yeti says: "The effort and expense of Yeti Cycles Special Projects can often be irrelevant if they amplify stoke of our internal team and athletes."

The Wild Enduro range of tyres sees a new rear-specific model with a faster rolling centre tread. We were told this also uses a DH casing in a 29" and 2.4" option. The claimed weight is 1225 grams. The model pictured above uses the new grey hot patch, but for those who want it, you can also get this in yellow.

Michelin also has some new front tyres, with the Wild Enduro MH being a harder conditions option. This model is available in both 27.5" and 29" in a 2.5" width with weights starting at 1300 grams.

There is also a softer conditions tire in the form of the Wild Enduro MS featuring wider spaced knobs than the tyre designed for harder conditions. This is also available in 27.5" and 29" but will be slightly narrower at 2.4". The claimed starting weight for this option is 1200 grams.

RRP was showing off the second generation of its ProGuard, which can use several different bolt-on adaptors to fit more forks than the previous version. For the second generation of the ProGuard, RRP adjusted the central area of the mudguard to ensure it could fit more forks and would not create clearance issues when forks bottom out. The update also brings some rubber patches on either side for a more secure fit and to stop any rotating or movement while attached. Pre-orders are available now with a price tag of £39.99.

While Hope made a big announcement about its new Carbon Cranks and TR stem , the UK brand also showed off some small updates to its HB916 enduro bike. The small tweaks bring compatibility with T-Type derailleurs, importantly with the addition of a lower guide pulley that reduces chain growth along the lower chain span.

The show build looked incredible with its green and bronze build. Other updates include a revised Butty Box and 10mm longer chainstays for the larger frame sizes.

The new bronze colour option is available across most of Hope's many component options.

Despite Brexit's best efforts, some Eurobike weirdness made its way into the Core Bike halls.

Princeton Carbon have created a new offshoot brand, P1 Race Tech, to launch a brand new set of lightweight wheels. The Singularis wheels have been developed and tested by Tom Pidcock and Pauline Ferrand-Prevot with both riders securing the World Championship titles with them last year.

The Singularis range has options for either a 26m or 30mm internal width rim. Using Industry Nine hubs the wheels hit the scales at a claimed 1,446g and 1,530g, dependent on rim width.

Silverfish were also showing off Ryan Gilchrist's Yeti special projects bike used at the Pump Track World Champs.

Ryan Gilchrist was one of the few riders at the Pump Track Worlds not running a BMX.

Yeti says the "Special Projects Yeti Cycles DJ has a full-carbon frame optimized for strength, stiffness, and impact resistance."

Fidlock have created a new holder for a TQ range extender. The system can hold the TQ range extender, or the base can be used to attach a Fidlock bottle when you don't need the extra battery

Birzman had a new chain keeper tool at the show that can fit both QR and 12mm axles without the need to change any parts. The tool also uses a free-spinning and side-shifting pulley wheel to allow derailleur shifts.

SDG has added a new olive green colour option across some of its range of saddles, pedals and grips.

The big new product from SDG is the return of animal prints. The new range of saddles uses the same fabric as the original animal print range but fitted to the brand's latest Bel-Air V3.

The original animal prints.

The 2024 animal print saddles are available in three different options.

In more saddle updates, SDG has added some leather styling to its Cam Zink Sensus saddles.

We also got a first look at some updates from Michelin. First up were the front and rear specific E Wild tyres. The front option (pictured above) is available in 29" only in a DH casing and with a super soft compound.The rear-specific option comes in 29" and 27.5" variants weighing from 1100 grams in a DH casing. These tyres were also showcasing what we were told is the new less aggressive yellow hot patch.