Day 1 Randoms - Core Bike 2024

It's been two years since we last made the trip to Whittlebury Hall but we are back for the 2024 event to see what some of the UK's biggest distributors and brands have coming out this year. Here are some of the bits that caught our eye on day one.
The bike uses the Sixfinity suspension design first seen on the Yeti 160e, which has been adjusted to work on the new DH platform. Yeti says the goal was "to build the fastest Downhill Mountain Bike ever."
We also got a first look at some updates from Michelin. First up were the front and rear specific E Wild tyres. The front option (pictured above) is available in 29" only in a DH casing and with a super soft compound.
The rear-specific option comes in 29" and 27.5" variants weighing from 1100 grams in a DH casing. These tyres were also showcasing what we were told is the new less aggressive yellow hot patch.
The Wild Enduro range of tyres sees a new rear-specific model with a faster rolling centre tread. We were told this also uses a DH casing in a 29" and 2.4" option. The claimed weight is 1225 grams. The model pictured above uses the new grey hot patch, but for those who want it, you can also get this in yellow.
Michelin also has some new front tyres, with the Wild Enduro MH being a harder conditions option. This model is available in both 27.5" and 29" in a 2.5" width with weights starting at 1300 grams.
There is also a softer conditions tire in the form of the Wild Enduro MS featuring wider spaced knobs than the tyre designed for harder conditions. This is also available in 27.5" and 29" but will be slightly narrower at 2.4". The claimed starting weight for this option is 1200 grams.
The new bronze colour option is available across most of Hope's many component options.
Ryan Gilchrist was one of the few riders at the Pump Track Worlds not running a BMX.
The 2024 animal print saddles are available in three different options.
In more saddle updates, SDG has added some leather styling to its Cam Zink Sensus saddles.
*pull shock of course