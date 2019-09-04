Day 1 Randoms - Eurobike 2019

Sep 4, 2019
by James Smurthwaite  
Funn/Granite


Funn completed their trifecta of cockpit tools at Eurobike with the Stash multitool. At the Taipei Bike Show we saw the chain tool for one end of the handlebar and at Sea Otter the tire plug for the another, and now we have the multi-tool for the steerer tube. Funn have apparently had to be very careful to avoid any patents from competitors, but have managed to pull it together with this system that doesn't require any steerer tube tapping.


The tool itself features 8 different attachments - 2/2.5/3/4/5/6/ T25 and a flathead screwdriver. There's is also a magnetic spoke key with a core remover as well. The full system weighs 135 grams with the tool alone being 57 grams.


Funn are also releasing their own goggles. Funn and XForce work closely together and Funn are using the same design as XForce, but with their own graphics. The graphics on these were designed by Funn ambassador and tattoo artist Richard Gasperotti.


Granite also had their new Rockband+ on display, a larger version of the Rockband they currently offer.

The Infinity Stones of mountain bike dropper remotes.


Muc Off


To celebrate its 25th anniversary, Muc Off painted up this Yeti SB6 in its pink and black color scheme for what must surely be the loudest bike in all of Friedrichshafen.



SixSixOne


SixSixOne had two 3D printed concepts of helmets they are hoping to have on the market by July next year. The first is a lightweight full face called the Halo. The Halo will be a MIPS-equipped helmet that SixSixOne are aiming to deliver for under £200. Crucially, SixSixOne are ensuring this helmet will pass the ASTM downhill standard, something that they didn't do with the recent Reset helmet.


Also new will be the open face, all-mountain Pinnacle helmet. This too will be MIPS-equipped and should be able to elevate SixSixOne into the more premium end of the market.


Finally, SixSixOne will be bringing goggles to their range to complement their helmets. The brand admit that these are about as simple as you can get when it comes to goggles, but they will be priced at $39.99, aimed at riders looking to purchase their first pair. The goggles come with a tinted lens but you can swap it out for a clear one.



Pearl Izumi


Pearl Izumi are stepping up their mountain bike game at the moment and came to Eurobike with some new shorts and their first-ever protection lines. The shorts carry over the Pi Dry tech from their road outerwear; unlike a DWR treatment, this is applied to the fibers, not the outside of the garment, so it should be a more durable treatment.

The shorts are adjusted at the back with a Boa system.



Shimano


Shimano has updated its GR7 shoe to include an ankle gaiter.

The women's version is identical except for sizing.


Pivot


The Pivot Phoenix 29 downhill bike that the factory team have been riding all year has now been released. We've already posted full details here but there are some in the flesh shots from the show as well.



1994 Specialized S-Works Ultimate


Proof that Robot/Atherton bikes weren't the first to give lugged carbon a go in the mountain bike world, here's a restored 1994 Specialized S-Works Ultimate.


The build is complete with an FSX Future Shock.



42 Comments

  • 15 0
 That is no SB150, not even 29", that is the late and great SB6
  • 9 0
 You're right - the retina burns caused by the bright paint job must have caused the mis-identification. That's been updated.
  • 6 2
 Sb150... sb6.. potato, potato
  • 1 1
 Any chance that's actually an SB5? Look how short the rear shock stroke and the fork is for that matter.
  • 1 0
 @BigWallFC: Could be no air in the shock, hastily assembled show bikes and whatnot.
  • 15 0
 Hehe, I should be working right now.
  • 9 0
 show me the Transition goods!
  • 2 0
 Yea, where is that Carbon Scout!!!!!
  • 15 9
 Hot take if your shorts have a boa system you’re a d*ckhead
  • 1 0
 Little tiny lettering says "Kick Me"
  • 6 0
 The ankle gaiter is the most wonderful thing
  • 4 0
 Could be GR8... but alas is just GR7.
  • 3 0
 Diamondback had a lugged carbon MTB in the late 90's as did Trek. Was popular method of construction when carbon tubes were available but no good way to connect them into a bike frame except for using lugs.
  • 1 0
 As did giant with their Cadex range
  • 6 1
 How do I unsee that Muc-off Yeti?
  • 1 0
 vitalmtb? Smile
  • 2 0
 Whats the point of the Muc-Off rotor covers? A bike is going to see 10x more dust, dirt, mud and grim within 5 minutes of riding vs being transported by car. I don't get it, may just be me.
  • 4 0
 I dunno, but it does look like they're doing a good job of hiding those Spengle wheels from view.
  • 2 0
 It's so you can merrily spray silicone shine everywhere without fear of pad/rotor contamination
  • 2 0
 To protect from the oils, not dirt, would be my guess
  • 4 0
 I think these are most effective for longer road trips. The grime from roads that carry automotive traffic is much different than the dust and mud you’d typically see on the trail. Also, the positioning of the bike/rotors (perpendicular to the direction of travel) will expose it to more contaminants than if it were pointed straight.
  • 6 0
 Thought they were dumb as well until this past winter and spring when I’d regularly drive to some riding areas that were further away (hour or so) and included higher speed highway driving through areas that could/did see some overnight frost and/snow and were salted. The melted dirt/water/slush/snow mixture sprayed my bike or just the lower part of my bike a good number of times so that when I got to the trails, my rotors and pads were covered and salt/dirt/water. It kinda f*cked shit up a bit. Had to wash my bike before I could ride. That when I saw the value in these. Starting wrapping my rotors and calipers in small towels which worked pretty well. But would prefer something water proof
  • 3 0
 Depends on the road trip in question, longer trips, or rainy days can kick up an impressive amount of oily dirt onto the back of your car.
  • 1 0
 @maxyedor: that’s my guess as well.
  • 1 0
 I also think they intend them for use for airline travel, preventing damage to rotors and other bits while the bike is broken down in the bag!
  • 1 0
 "Proof that Robot/Atherton bikes weren't the first to give lugged carbon a go in the mountain bike world"

Actually specialized was rather late to the idea even in 1994. Miyata, Giant, Trek and quite a few other brands had beaten them to the market with lugged carbon frames by several years.
  • 2 0
 Pivot with some subtle wonders with in design
  • 1 0
 What happens if you install all those dropper remotes on your bars and then snap your fingers?
  • 4 0
 Half of all Reverbs will vanish
  • 1 0
 New 661 stuff looks so good! Doing it for the regular riders. Can’t complain at good looking, simple goggles for $40!
  • 1 0
 Shimano GR7s had the neoprene ankle gaiter since the beginning. I'm looking at my 2018 pair right now
  • 1 0
 Trek was also doing lugged carbon bikes in the 90's
  • 1 0
 A bit like Yeti was doing in the late 80's with C26?
  • 1 0
 @vmgscot: full circle with atherton robots
  • 1 0
 That one mucfugly bike right there!
  • 5 4
 the BOA system sucks, stop trying to cram BOA into every product ever
  • 2 0
 I like the BOA system on my 510 shoes but could you imagine going down on your hip on that thing? That would seriously suck
  • 1 0
 That 661 google looks like a melon parker ......
  • 1 0
 25 years on and that S-Works still is the best looking bike on the show.
  • 1 0
 Just don’t put it next to an Atherton!
  • 1 0
 Poor Yeti. Did he deserved that?
  • 1 0
 That Pivot Phoenix, so hot right now.

