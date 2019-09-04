Day 1 Randoms - Eurobike 2019

Funn/Granite
Funn completed their trifecta of cockpit tools at Eurobike with the Stash multitool. At the Taipei Bike Show we saw the chain tool for one end of the handlebar
and at Sea Otter the tire plug for the another, and now we have the multi-tool for the steerer tube. Funn have apparently had to be very careful to avoid any patents from competitors, but have managed to pull it together with this system that doesn't require any steerer tube tapping.
The tool itself features 8 different attachments - 2/2.5/3/4/5/6/ T25 and a flathead screwdriver. There's is also a magnetic spoke key with a core remover as well. The full system weighs 135 grams with the tool alone being 57 grams.
Funn are also releasing their own goggles. Funn and XForce work closely together and Funn are using the same design as XForce, but with their own graphics. The graphics on these were designed by Funn ambassador and tattoo artist Richard Gasperotti.
Granite also had their new Rockband+ on display, a larger version of the Rockband they currently offer.
Muc Off
To celebrate its 25th anniversary, Muc Off painted up this Yeti SB6 in its pink and black color scheme for what must surely be the loudest bike in all of Friedrichshafen.
SixSixOne
SixSixOne had two 3D printed concepts of helmets they are hoping to have on the market by July next year. The first is a lightweight full face called the Halo. The Halo will be a MIPS-equipped helmet that SixSixOne are aiming to deliver for under £200. Crucially, SixSixOne are ensuring this helmet will pass the ASTM downhill standard, something that they didn't do with the recent Reset helmet.
Also new will be the open face, all-mountain Pinnacle helmet. This too will be MIPS-equipped and should be able to elevate SixSixOne into the more premium end of the market.
Finally, SixSixOne will be bringing goggles to their range to complement their helmets. The brand admit that these are about as simple as you can get when it comes to goggles, but they will be priced at $39.99, aimed at riders looking to purchase their first pair. The goggles come with a tinted lens but you can swap it out for a clear one.
Pearl Izumi
Pearl Izumi are stepping up their mountain bike game at the moment and came to Eurobike with some new shorts and their first-ever protection lines. The shorts carry over the Pi Dry tech from their road outerwear; unlike a DWR treatment, this is applied to the fibers, not the outside of the garment, so it should be a more durable treatment.
Shimano
Shimano has updated its GR7 shoe to include an ankle gaiter.
Pivot
The Pivot Phoenix 29 downhill bike that the factory team have been riding all year has now been released. We've already posted full details here
but there are some in the flesh shots from the show as well.
1994 Specialized S-Works Ultimate
Proof that Robot/Atherton bikes weren't the first to give lugged carbon a go in the mountain bike world, here's a restored 1994 Specialized S-Works Ultimate.
Actually specialized was rather late to the idea even in 1994. Miyata, Giant, Trek and quite a few other brands had beaten them to the market with lugged carbon frames by several years.
