Ed's Day 1 Randoms - Eurobike 2023

Eurobike is back in Frankfurt for another year of showcasing the latest tech and plenty of unique e-mobilty concepts. After a busy first day here is what we spotted after our first pass through the exhibition halls.
One bike that seems to be appearing all over Eurobike this year is the prototype race bike being run by the Gamux Factory Racing team. We have seen this bike at three booths so far, although this one seems to have a slightly different rear end than the other two bikes on show.
Scott was showing off Dangerholm's incredibly light Scott Lumen SL eMTB, it weighs just 12.9 kg (28.4 lb). The custom-build features parts from Intend, Garbaruk, Trickstuff and CeramicSpeed.
Alongside the launch of its new made in the UK Msisle eMTB hardtail
Orange is also making the Switch hardtail at its UK facility. The Switch frame takes forks of 150mm and the expected cost will be £1200 for a frame.
Sticking with hardtails and once again the Nicolai stand had some great-looking bikes including this one with an incredible paint job.
The Bosch stand was making a big show of its new SX Performance line motor. This new motor is designed for the growing class of lightweight eMTBs offering 600W peak power and 55Nm of torque with a weight of 2kg. Combined weight with a 400Wh battery is around 4kg.
Don't know your seattube diameter? If that's you then byschulz has the tool for you. Just like any respectable bicycle tool there is also a bottle opener.
reTyre was back at Eurobike this year with its new breakthrough after launching a modular tire system
a few years ago. The new technology from reTYRE sees the company introduce what it claims is the world's first rubber-free pneumatic bicycle tire. The tires are made with a bio-based material and are said to be 100% reusable. Another benefit claimed by reTYRE is that with this technology the bio-based tire can be more easily produced in local manufacturing facilities decreasing the need to ship tires all around the globe. It will be interesting to see if any of the big names pick up a similar technology.
Hidden alongside all the eye-catching Trickstuff eye candy we spotted this prototype downhill bike from Myotragus Bikes.
