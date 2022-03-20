Day 1 Randoms from Core Bike 2022

Hope

Ragley

Gusset

Gusset had Matt Jones' new signature series grips and saddle on display in his custom marble colourway. These should be available to buy from mid to late summer this year.

Brand new for the show this weekend is the redesigned Slim Jim pedals. The new flat pedals now have a CNC machined body with a low profile concave design and a weight of around 400 grams. When these are available they will cost £70.

Offering a slightly more affordable version of the Slim Jim design, Gusset has launched a nylon version costing £44.99. These pedals are made with a thermoplastic nylon reinforced body and drop 40 grams over the aluminum model.

To fill the demand for higher rise bars Gusset now offers its S2 handlebars in 50mm for both its 31.8mm and 35mm diameter bars.

It's not a trade show unless you find some oil slick components.

Built off the design of the Bel-Air V3 SDG has two new versions that focus on either XC/Gravel riding or for eMTB riders. The more eMTB focused saddle has a shorter design with more padding whereas the XC/Gravel focused design includes a cut out in the middle channel.

The SDG stand also featured this saddle featuring an amazing design from @LRartUK who normally make custom surfboard fins in Cornwall.