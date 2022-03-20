Day 1 Randoms from Core Bike 2022

It's been over two years since we last visited Whittlebury Hall and with a slightly later than usual showing Core Bike is back in 2022 with warmer spring weather and plenty of fresh new kit to take a look at. Here are some of the bits that caught our eye on day one.Hope
Alongside its high pivot HB916
, Hope also had a few new updates including the Fortus 30 SC rims. The SC stands for single cavity and these rims take the same profile as the previous Fortus 30 rims but they ditch the triple cavity construction for a still strong but slightly lighter weight.
Previously a 29" Fortus 30 rim weighed 720 grams but the 30 SC drops this to 600 grams. A full wheelset is claimed to weigh around 2.195 for a 29" set.
After just releasing its new brakes at the start of March, Hope had a big showing for its new Tech 4 levers and callipers.
Ragley
Ragley didn't have any new bikes on show at Core but they were showing one of the new colours for the 2022 Big Wig hardtails. Due to supply chain issues full bikes are set to arrive late summer but they do have stock of frames now.
Gusset
Gusset had Matt Jones' new signature series grips and saddle on display in his custom marble colourway. These should be available to buy from mid to late summer this year.
KS
KS had its new dropper post on display that also has a level of adjustable suspension built-in. We were told that it works by offering a level of bounce when you have the post slightly dropped and uses an air-sprung hydraulic cartridge. The post is available with 70mm, 100mm, 125mm or 150mm of drop in 30.9mm or 31.6mm diameter. A 150mm 30.9mm diameter post is claimed to weigh 502 grams.
MRP
Alongside its 'Ready to Shred'
program, MRP now has an extensive custom color program for its fork and shocks. When customing your suspension you can choose from 15 different colors and 12 decal designs with a claimed 3,072 unique options. This adds to the cost of the fork or shock with around £200 added to the bill.
Fidlock
Fidlock had a few small new additions to its range including an 800ml bottle and new caps for the bottles.
Lizard Skins
Lizard Skins had its new Strata grip on display that features a new design and comes in a range of colors with a weight of 118 grams. The Strata grips are made in the USA and feature a multi-directional grip surface.
Mystery Ranch
Mystery Ranch was showing off its range of Hip Monkey bags that apparently can fit six bottles or six golf discs.
Camelbak
Camelbak has released an update to its classic Mule backpacks with new materials that lower the weight and an Air Support™ back panel with improved ventilation. Camelbak offers this new Mule with a slightly altered Women's fit. The new Mule is priced at £120 and includes a 3-litre reservoir.
Also just released is the Mule Evo, this features all the advantages of the normal Mule but it has improved weather sealing to keep all of the elements out. It also features storage on the shoulder straps and multiple chest buckles. The Evo still includes the 3-litre reservoir and costs £140.
DVO
While there weren't many details, we did spot DVO's new Topaz T2 shock that uses an updated cylinder and a new piggyback bladder. The shock also has cooling fins which are said to help keep temperatures lower and the damping more consistent.
SDG
A new addition to the SDG range spotted at this year's Core is a flat pedal. After making the Slater pedal for young shredders SDG found that it only made sense to make something for everyone. The new pedals feature a completely flat profile because SDG found that with flat shoes now having stiff soles there isn't as much need for a concave design. The new SDG pedals will sell for $59 when they are available.
Built off the design of the Bel-Air V3 SDG has two new versions that focus on either XC/Gravel riding or for eMTB riders. The more eMTB focused saddle has a shorter design with more padding whereas the XC/Gravel focused design includes a cut out in the middle channel.
