Day 1 Randoms - Eurobike 2022

Eurobike has left Friedrichshafen for 2022 and today marked the opening of this year's show at the new venue in the center of Frankfurt. Just like with most trade shows this year supply chains are limiting what brands have available, but here's what we found on the first day.
Through either luck or really good planning the bike's color perfectly matches the new RockShox Lyrik.
Royal was showing off loads of updates to its current lineup of clothing. Some of the highlights include new red stitching on its pants that is easy to pick so you can make the legs longer if you want, and more use of sustainable materials across the range.
High-tech battery holding solutions were on show today.
Enduro Bearings were featuring its stainless steel bottom brackets that are 'guaranteed for life'. At the stand, there was a Shimano bottom bracket for comparison with a sizeable difference in the ball bearing size between the two.
It's even more intriguing to look at in-person.
Onza were showing off two fast-rolling XC tires with the Svelt and Cairns.
Launched this week, Hayes' Dominion T4 brakes were on display. Hayes claim it saves around 100 grams over the A4 brakes. We also saw the T2, two piston version of these brakes.
iXS were all-in on the dungarees and one-piece suits.
Topeak has added Air Tag compatibility to its Ninja Cage Z and Cagemount. It also has the option to just mount an Air Tag as well.
