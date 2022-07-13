Day 1 Randoms - Eurobike 2022

Bold were showing off its updated Linkin bike.

Through either luck or really good planning the bike's color perfectly matches the new RockShox Lyrik.

Nino Schurter will be after one of these for this Sunday's XC World Cup.

Tag Metals has a new direct mount stem launching soon as well as 50mm rise bars.

Royal was showing off loads of updates to its current lineup of clothing. Some of the highlights include new red stitching on its pants that is easy to pick so you can make the legs longer if you want, and more use of sustainable materials across the range.

High-tech battery holding solutions were on show today.

Subtle new colour options for 100%'s apparel.

Knog has launched a new bike tracker that attaches to your bottle mounts. Once it has been set up any movement of the bike sets off an 85-decibel alarm and sends a text to your phone. It can also act like an Air Tag and allow tracking through the ‘Find My Network’ features on Apple devices.

Enduro Bearings were featuring its stainless steel bottom brackets that are 'guaranteed for life'. At the stand, there was a Shimano bottom bracket for comparison with a sizeable difference in the ball bearing size between the two.

What will the banana look like by the end of the show? Will they swap it for a new one each day? Or was this just someone's lunch?

The award for the most interesting bike at the show has to go to the Nicolai running the Lal Bikes' Supre drivetrain.

It's even more intriguing to look at in-person.

That can only go well...

Onza were showing off two fast-rolling XC tires with the Svelt and Cairns.

Launched this week, Hayes' Dominion T4 brakes were on display. Hayes claim it saves around 100 grams over the A4 brakes. We also saw the T2, two piston version of these brakes.

iXS were all-in on the dungarees and one-piece suits.

A cool-looking custom Manitou Mattoc Pro

Topeak has added Air Tag compatibility to its Ninja Cage Z and Cagemount. It also has the option to just mount an Air Tag as well.

We spotted Gamux's prototype World Cup bike as we explored the halls. The bike uses a Pinion gearbox and features a 63-degree headangle and 460mm reach. Currently, the bike weighs 18.5kg (40.1 lb) in a mullet setup.

Eurobike has left Friedrichshafen for 2022 and today marked the opening of this year's show at the new venue in the center of Frankfurt. Just like with most trade shows this year supply chains are limiting what brands have available, but here's what we found on the first day.