Day 1 Randoms - Red Bull Rampage 2023

Oct 9, 2023
by Brian Park  
Last light hits day one of riding in Virgin.
Photos: Alexa Christensen, Izzy Lidsky, & Brian Park


If I hear "the Superbowl of mountain biking" one more time I'm throwing myself off Gee's drop—but it's Rampage time again and we are back out in Virgin, Utah to witness our sport's crowning spectacle. The 2023 event is staying at the 2022 site, with many of the returning riders improving and refining their previous year's lines.

Historically, the second year of a venue at Rampage sees more built up stuff and bigger tricks, as the athletes have had more time to get comfortable with their lines. There's lots of new stuff this year too, the Gee/Brendog/Szymon line off the top to lily-pad onto the "Battleship" is absolutely psychotic, and several of the athletes have mentioned that Brendan's new canyon gap needs a ridiculous amount of commitment. Most of the rookies and riders who weren't at this venue last year are smartly choosing to evolve older lines. There are no extra points awarded for your build, because it'd be unfair to the first timers.

I'm sure the "it's too slopestyle" brigade will be out in full force, but even the crustiest of commenters will be able to appreciate some of these lines. The top section especially has riders choosing between impossibly steep, and impossibly tech and exposed. So many iconic moves (see what I did there?) have gone down on this course, and the stage is set for a massive week.

Today saw a bunch of folks put tires to dirt—notably Gee was flowing the top of his line, and Szymon flipped his canyon gap (and I believe sent a double lower down on course). Bienve flipped that canyon too. Usually riders don't start linking their lines up until later in the week, so this bodes well for a massive show on Friday. We say it every year but it bears repeating: everything is way bigger than it looks in the broadcast, and everyone will be pushing hard to make their mark on the mountain.




Bender and Spangler, a couple of legends.

Jealous.

Brett Tippie is on the ground getting the goods for us this year.
Brett Tippie is on the ground getting the goods for us this year.

Video guy Stefan, social media manager Hannah, and a very jetlagged Dan Wolfe are on the ground for us as well.

Dust flying from the lower part of Tom Van Steenbergen's line.
Thomas Genon and Adolf Silva eyeing pieces of their lines.

It's hard to capture the scale of these hits. Gee's drop on the left (with two ant-sized people at the takeoff) is 60+ vertical feet, and gives me a pit in my stomach just looking at it.

In a sea of side by sides, this was the coolest rig on the mountain.

K'nex for grownups.

Some lines in those hills.

Pascal Sapunar just took part in the Desert Days gathering.

The man tasked with keeping up with Tippie this week. Good luck Stefan.

Always nice to see Katie Holden in her element, making things happen.

Micayla Gatto doing all the things.
Tommy G is running a single crown...

Tommy has quietly racked up a lot of Rampage appearances. 2012 is pencilled in as well.

Tools of the trade at the athlete tent.

Tools of the trade on the hill.

Luca Cometti Media Haus keeping tabs on Kyle Strait.

There's a lot to think about with lines this big.

The superbowl of mountain biking. Sorry.
There are definitely tarantulas at Rampage.

Paul Couderc is here digging for Thomas Genon. Paul is high on our list of people we'd love to see get a Rampage invite one day.

Rampage shoes are never quite the same.

Adolf Silva sent his flip at dusk.

See you all tomorrow!


