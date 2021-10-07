Day 1 Randoms - Sea Otter 2021

Introducing the Blaze, Giro's new winter shoe. Designed to keep feet warm and dry in temperatures down to 20 F, the shoes are insulated with Primaloft, and use a heat reflective insole. Unzipping the outer waterproof covering reveals a speed lacing system to help cinch everything down. MSRP: $250 USD.

There's extra padding around the inner and outer ankle. The rubber durometer was chosen based on its ability to work well at the lower temperatures these shoes are intended for.

The Xnetic H20 gloves are fully waterproof thanks to a three layer constructions that sees Giro's RainGuard membrane sandwiched between a nylon outer shell and a hypoallergenic liner. MSRP: $50 USD.

Giro's popular Montaro helmet has received an updated Mips liner, which is attached to the helmet with elastomers in key locations.

This is Scor's first appearance at Sea Otter, which makes sense considering the brand (an offshoot of BMC) just launched last month . This very purple 4060 LT has 29" wheels and 160mm of rear travel paired with a 170mm fork.

The LT's shorter travel sibling is the ST, which uses the same frame with a different shock stroke length to get 140mm of travel. We currently have an ST on the way for inclusion in an upcoming Field Test - stay tuned for those reviews later this year.

What's better than a regular Specialized Enduro? How about this Super Enduro from Cascade Components? Thanks to a shock extender and a different link, this bike has 200mm of rear wheel travel.

Cascade Components also had their minimalist chainguides on display.

WTB updated the Vigilante's tread pattern in order to give it a slightly more round overall profile. The siping has also been altered to ensure the knobs remain supportive during hard cornering.

The Verdict underwent similar changes to the Vigilante, with new knob shaping that's intended to help smooth out the transition from the center to side knobs.

WTB also rolled out their new SG2 puncture protection, a bead-to-bead layer of nylon that will be replacing WTB's current SlashGuard design. SG2 is said to be lighter and more supple while providing even more puncture resistance.

Looking for a way to upgrade that boring old water bottle? Gretchen Leggitt had her Hydrascape stickers on display, which can be used to add a little extra flair to a bottle, skis, board, car, or anything that would look better with one of the muralist's landscapes stuck to it.

Speaking of adding some flair, MRP has huge variety of color options for their fork lowers and crowns. The program is called ShredKote, and for a $150 charge on top of the fork price riders will be able to pick from 1 of more than 200 colors.

The Cerakote finish is lighter than powdercoating, and is done near MRP's headquarters in Grand Junction, Colorado.

MRP also had their new Specialized Epic chainguide on display.