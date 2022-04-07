Day 1 Randoms - Sea Otter 2022

Who doesn't love a good cutaway? EXT had a sliced open version of their Storia coil shock on display.

The Italian suspension manufacturer also had another version of the Aria, their upcoming air shock, tucked in the back of their booth. This one has the air valves for the dual positive air chambers oriented in a different way than the original prototype we spotted earlier this year . After speaking with Franco Fratton, EXT's technical director, it sounds like they've been tweaking the shock's layout to ensure that it'll work with as many frame designs as possible.

OneUp Components were showing off their entire dropper post lineup, with options for riders short and tall. Travel amounts range from 90mm all the way up to a whopping 240mm version for the extra-long legged riders out there.

Contra Bikes' steel high pivot was quite a sight in the bright sunshine. It's getting closer to production, with a just a few small details left to sort out before it's for sale. A size large will have 164mm of rear travel, a 480mm reach, 438mm chainstays, and a 63.5-degree head angle with a 170mm fork.

The bike really is a sight to behold in real life. The brainchild of Evan Turpen, he's been obsessing over every facet of the design, from the machined bearing cover for the large idler to the lower chainguide that uses the pulley wheel from an XTR derailleur.

Cutaway rims might not be quite as exciting as cutaways of fancy shocks, but these are from American Classic's new lineup. The Feldspar 290 and the Feldspar 350 are aimed at the OE market, which means they'll eventually show up on complete bikes rather than being available aftermarket. Both are made from 6061 aluminum and have a pinned joint. The 29" 290 weighs a claimed 580 grams, and the 350 weighs 655 grams (the first two digits of the model number indicate the internal width).

Five Ten had the recently release Trailcross Pro Clip-In on display. The $160 shoe uses a similar upper construction to the flat pedal Trailcross, but receives a strap across the laces, and a clipless compatible sole.

The Trailcross Clip (the women's version is shown here) is designed to be lightweight and breathable, with enough flex in the front of the sole to make hiking feel as natural as possible. Stealth Marathon rubber surrounds the cleat pocket.

There's a new more colorful version of the Freerider Pro this year.