Day 1 Results: EWS La Thuile 2018

Jul 21, 2018
by Pinkbike Staff  

EWS director Chris Ball drops into steep stuff.


Due to overnight rain, day one of the La Thuile EWS started with a course switch up, starting riders off on stage 3. Cecile Ravanel unsurprisingly came out on top for the first stage of the day in the women's field. She was followed by Isabeau Courdurier in 2nd, Melanie Pugin in 3rd, Ines Thoma 4th, and Rae Morrison 5th. A crash set Katy Winton back in 12th on the stage. On the men's side, crowd favorite Eddie Masters had a killer stage, besting the field by 11 seconds when he crossed the line, only to end up being bested by Sam Hill and Youn Deniaud. Martin Maes and Greg Callaghan rounded out the top five for stage one. A shortened stage 2 was next up for riders and positioned stayed relatively the same. The third stage of the day, however, (which was intended to be stage 1), was when another curveball was thrown into the schedule. A long course hold due to injury in the men's field forced race organizers to call off the third stage of the day for the women's field. At the end of the day, Sam Hill and Melanie Pugin walked away with the top spots. On to tomorrow, with only a slight chance of rain in the forcast, but as we know, anything can happen at the EWS.


Men's Results


1st Samuel HILL 27:05.95
2nd Eddie MASTERS +0:23.98
3rd Martin MAES +0:38.81
4th Jesse MELAMED +0:47.03
5th Damien OTON +1:01.96
6th Yoann BARELLI +1:03.58
7th Youn DENIAUD +1:04.84
8th Dimitri TORDO +1:10.82
9th Gregory CALLAGHAN +1:11.46
10th Thomas LAPEYRIE +1:12.71

Women's Results

1st Cecile RAVANEL 21:18.24
2nd Isabeau COURDURIER +0:34.21
3rd Melanie PUGIN +1:22.28
4th Ines THOMA +1:24.17
5th Anita GEHRIG +1:45.74
6th Andreane LANTHIER NADEAU +1:51.60
7th Raewyn MORRISON +1:54.94
8th Katy WINTON +2:15.83
9th Noga KOREM +2:17.82
10th Becky COOK +2:23.09



Full results and race updates here.


MENTIONS: @EnduroWorldSeries


33 Comments

  • + 15
 Nice to see Barelli in the top ten!
  • + 2
 Does anyone not like this guy? Definitely great to see him do well.
  • + 1
 Just what I was thinking. Dude is so positive. I'm happy to see him doing well.
  • + 11
 Wait so what happened to Cecile Ravanel?
  • + 1
 they screwed something up. she is leading after today.
  • + 1
 According to their reporting she won the first stage, and allegedly stayed in the same place for.the second stage.
  • + 1
 It's fixed now. Women had the 3rd stage cancelled.
  • + 2
 The Queen is still on the top step! Timing confusion after stage 3 cancelation, my bad! Results are accurate now.
  • + 2
 Darn. They edited it and now I look dumb.
  • + 7
 The womens results are wrong.
  • - 2
 Whatever you do don't criticize pinkbike staff on the confusion of their reporting. Just politely notify them that their results listed do not match up at all with what they have written. They work very hard to do a quality job.
  • + 3
 Sorry all, results are updated now! Jumped the gun and copied them over before they had been updated.
  • + 6
 Where did Ed Masters come from? New found confidence? New bike? Penis enlargement? Performance enhancing penis enlargement?
  • + 2
 He just has the spirit of enduro!
  • + 1
 He has the “Vegan” Powers!
  • + 5
 Good to see Jesse Melamed in 4th.
  • + 1
 www.enduroworldseries.com/live says : "So that’s it for day one! And as ever, it’s the irrepressible Sam Hill and Cecile Ravanel who lead the race!"

Something's gotta be wrong somewhere.
  • + 4
 And as always Yeti riders performed like crap on wet courses
  • + 1
 13th overall for Richie isn’t that bad. Looking at the overall results after day one, the Specialized guys would be stoked to trade places.
  • + 2
 Rude and Graves are having a tough time, couple of years ago they were flying, think Rude messed around too much with wheel size
  • + 3
 Keen to find out what happened to Graves on the 1st stage of the day, poor guy can’t damn take a break!
  • + 2
 Eddie Masters is the man of the moment. Hope he wins one of these races soon.
  • + 3
 Go BARELLI, top 10 !!!!!!
  • + 1
 Womens results are wrong. From the EWS site:

1st Ravanel
2nd Courdurier
3rd Pugin
4th Thoma
5th Anita GEHRIG
  • + 1
 Updated now. Thanks for the heads up!
  • + 2
 FU*KEN GO EDDIE!!! Also Sam Hill is a machine
  • + 1
 The eyebrows have it... again.
  • + 1
 Awesome to see privateers in the top 20.
  • + 1
 Ed Masters is my new inspiration. A fine reason to follow. Good job!
  • + 2
 S.A.M H.I.L.L = K.I.N.G
  • + 1
 Bravo Mélanie!!
  • + 1
 Nice work Sam!
  • + 1
 The GOAT is on a roll!

