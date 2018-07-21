Day 1 Results: EWS La Thuile 2018

Due to overnight rain, day one of the La Thuile EWS started with a course switch up, starting riders off on stage 3. Cecile Ravanel unsurprisingly came out on top for the first stage of the day in the women's field. She was followed by Isabeau Courdurier in 2nd, Melanie Pugin in 3rd, Ines Thoma 4th, and Rae Morrison 5th. A crash set Katy Winton back in 12th on the stage. On the men's side, crowd favorite Eddie Masters had a killer stage, besting the field by 11 seconds when he crossed the line, only to end up being bested by Sam Hill and Youn Deniaud. Martin Maes and Greg Callaghan rounded out the top five for stage one. A shortened stage 2 was next up for riders and positioned stayed relatively the same. The third stage of the day, however, (which was intended to be stage 1), was when another curveball was thrown into the schedule. A long course hold due to injury in the men's field forced race organizers to call off the third stage of the day for the women's field. At the end of the day, Sam Hill and Melanie Pugin walked away with the top spots. On to tomorrow, with only a slight chance of rain in the forcast, but as we know, anything can happen at the EWS.
Men's Results
1st Samuel HILL 27:05.95
2nd Eddie MASTERS +0:23.98
3rd Martin MAES +0:38.81
4th Jesse MELAMED +0:47.03
5th Damien OTON +1:01.96
6th Yoann BARELLI +1:03.58
7th Youn DENIAUD +1:04.84
8th Dimitri TORDO +1:10.82
9th Gregory CALLAGHAN +1:11.46
10th Thomas LAPEYRIE +1:12.71
Women's Results
1st Cecile RAVANEL 21:18.24
2nd Isabeau COURDURIER +0:34.21
3rd Melanie PUGIN +1:22.28
4th Ines THOMA +1:24.17
5th Anita GEHRIG +1:45.74
6th Andreane LANTHIER NADEAU +1:51.60
7th Raewyn MORRISON +1:54.94
8th Katy WINTON +2:15.83
9th Noga KOREM +2:17.82
10th Becky COOK +2:23.09
