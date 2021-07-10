Live Results & Updates: EWS La Thuile 2021 Race 2

U21 Women



1st. Sophie Riva: 5:11.78

2nd. Simonka Kuchynkova: +9.23

3rd. Justine Henry: +55.44



U21 Men



Results to follow shortly.





Elite Women



Results to follow shortly.



Elite Men



Results to follow shortly.





Live Updates



6:03 am PDT



While we wait for the top-ranked Elite Women to hit the Pro Stage the current standings are:



1st. Kate Lawrence: 5:04.70

2nd. Chloe Taylor: +4.55

3rd. Rachel Pageau: +11.12

4th. Lea Salome Rutz: +14.12

5th. Sidonie Jolidon: +23.56







5:55 am PDT



Sophie Riva Wins the EWS Pro Stage for the U21 Women



Ahead of a full day of racing tomorrow Sophie Riva has taken her first win for Race 2 this week with a nine-second lead.



Ahead of a full day of racing on Sunday riders are already back on course for the EWS Pro Stage. Following Thursday's frantic day of racing where Melanie Pugin and Richie Rude came out on top, riders now face a single-stage challenge before taking on another four stages tomorrow.The Pro stage is a new format for 2021 with the riders taking on a single stage with bonus points up for grabs. The times from today are added to riders' stage time tomorrow for the overall results. Stay tuned for live results from Italy.