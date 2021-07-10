Live Results & Updates: EWS La Thuile 2021 Race 2

Jul 10, 2021
by Ed Spratt  
Rae Morrison through the Italian greenery

Ahead of a full day of racing on Sunday riders are already back on course for the EWS Pro Stage. Following Thursday's frantic day of racing where Melanie Pugin and Richie Rude came out on top, riders now face a single-stage challenge before taking on another four stages tomorrow.

The Pro stage is a new format for 2021 with the riders taking on a single stage with bonus points up for grabs. The times from today are added to riders' stage time tomorrow for the overall results. Stay tuned for live results from Italy.


U21 Women

1st. Sophie Riva: 5:11.78
2nd. Simonka Kuchynkova: +9.23
3rd. Justine Henry: +55.44

U21 Men

Results to follow shortly.


Elite Women

Results to follow shortly.

Elite Men

Results to follow shortly.



Live Updates


6:03 am PDT

While we wait for the top-ranked Elite Women to hit the Pro Stage the current standings are:

1st. Kate Lawrence: 5:04.70
2nd. Chloe Taylor: +4.55
3rd. Rachel Pageau: +11.12
4th. Lea Salome Rutz: +14.12
5th. Sidonie Jolidon: +23.56



5:55 am PDT

Sophie Riva Wins the EWS Pro Stage for the U21 Women

Ahead of a full day of racing tomorrow Sophie Riva has taken her first win for Race 2 this week with a nine-second lead.

1st. Sophie Riva: 5:11.78
2nd. Simonka Kuchynkova: +9.23
3rd. Justine Henry: +55.44



Posted In:
Racing and Events Results Enduro Racing Enduro World Series EWS La Thuile 2021


Must Read This Week
Final Results from the Les Gets DH World Cup 2021
120348 views
Final Results: EWS La Thuile 2021 Race 1
62374 views
Ridden & Rated: 5 of the Best Convertible MTB Helmets for 2021
57730 views
The Mountain Bike Tech Infiltrating the Tour de France
54749 views
5 Things We Learned From the Les Gets DH World Cup
50558 views
Final Results from the Les Gets XC World Cup 2021
49610 views
Charlie Murray Sustains Wrist Injury Following EWS Val di Fassa Pit Crash
43555 views
First Look & Interview: Gamux CNC Gearbox Bike At Les Gets
42959 views

3 Comments

  • 1 0
 Go Sophie, go Ancillotti !!!
  • 1 0
 go borges!!!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.007666
Mobile Version of Website