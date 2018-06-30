RACING

Day 1 Results: EWS Petzen-Jamnica 2018

Jun 30, 2018
by Pinkbike Staff  

Keep your eye on local Slovenian racer Vid Persak. He knows the trails and has been looking insanely fast in practice.


Women's Day 1 Results

1st. Cecile RAVANEL 33:47.68
2nd. Isabeau COURDURIER +1:34.97
3rd. Melanie PUGIN +1:40.86
4th. Casey BROWN +1:52.86
5th. Ines THOMA +1:54.98
6th. Raewyn MORRISON +2:27.42
7th. Katy WINTON +2:39.17
8th. Bex BARAONA +2:45.64
9th. Anita GEHRIG +2:47.44
10th. Noga KOREM +2:48.80
Men's Day 1 Results

1st. Sam HILL 28:18.10
2nd. Martin MAES +0:09.84
3rd. Eddie MASTERS +0:22.21
4th. Robin WALLNER +0:23.17
5th. Vid PERSAK +0:38.24
6th. Damien OTON +0:39.06
7th. Florian NICOLAI +0:45.99
8th. Ruaridh CUNNINGHAM +0:49.33
9th. Thomas LAPEYRIE +0:54.97
10th Jesse MELAMED +1:08.78



Full results and race updates here.


MENTIONS: @EnduroWorldSeries


14 Comments

  • + 19
 Are the yeti riders avoiding mud in practice to keep their bikes clean? Every time it rains at an EWS their results bomb.
  • + 13
 Lets go Eddie Masters!
  • + 2
 Soon Cecile will be able to run a stage, go back uphill, then again go down and she will still be up front! Amazing performance and well done to all riders tackling this course!
  • + 1
 Bigger difference between her and Courdurier than 1st and 15th places in the men. Although Cecile would place around 113th if she raced against the men.
  • + 4
 Privateer Persak on 5th ?!?!?! Legend !
  • + 4
 Good to see Ruaridh up there, such a humble lad!
  • + 3
 Jesse riding conservative, eh?
  • + 1
 doesnt stop him being an absolute beast
  • + 2
 We were at two sketchy sections of both the first and second stages today and he was one of the most composed riders, super clean line choices, smooth riding where so many of the pro riders were having trouble. He was 7th in both those stages, so definitely doing something right coming out of an injury. Here's hoping for a smooth and crash-free day 2!
  • + 2
 woot persak!! yeah boiiii!!!
  • + 3
 27.5 wheels back on top!
  • + 2
 Way to go Wallner!
  • + 1
 yessssssss sam
  • + 1
 Yaeah Boi!

