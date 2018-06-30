Day 1 Results: EWS Petzen-Jamnica 2018

Women's Day 1 Results
1st. Cecile RAVANEL 33:47.68
2nd. Isabeau COURDURIER +1:34.97
3rd. Melanie PUGIN +1:40.86
4th. Casey BROWN +1:52.86
5th. Ines THOMA +1:54.98
6th. Raewyn MORRISON +2:27.42
7th. Katy WINTON +2:39.17
8th. Bex BARAONA +2:45.64
9th. Anita GEHRIG +2:47.44
10th. Noga KOREM +2:48.80
Men's Day 1 Results
1st. Sam HILL 28:18.10
2nd. Martin MAES +0:09.84
3rd. Eddie MASTERS +0:22.21
4th. Robin WALLNER +0:23.17
5th. Vid PERSAK +0:38.24
6th. Damien OTON +0:39.06
7th. Florian NICOLAI +0:45.99
8th. Ruaridh CUNNINGHAM +0:49.33
9th. Thomas LAPEYRIE +0:54.97
10th Jesse MELAMED +1:08.78
.
14 Comments
Post a Comment