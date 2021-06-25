Live Results: EWS Val di Fassa 2021 Race 2

Elite Women



1st. Camille Rast

2nd. Silodie Jilodin

3rd. Kate Lawrence

4th. Rachel Pageau

5th. Abigail Hogie



Elite Men



Results to follow shortly.





Ahead of a full day of racing on Saturday riders are already back on course for the first-ever EWS Pro Stage. Following Wednesday's frantic day of racing where Isabeau Courdurier and Richie Rude came out on top riders face a single-stage challenge before taking on another four stages tomorrow. The Pro stage is a new format for 2021 with the riders taking on a single stage with bonus points and seeding positions for the top 5 men and the top 3 women up for grabs.It looks like last-minute rain could have affected some of the results on the Pro stage so far with some of the earlier riders facing drier conditions. Stay tuned for live results from Italy.