Live Results: EWS Val di Fassa 2021 Race 2

Jun 25, 2021
by Ed Spratt  
Bex Baraona on stage 4

Ahead of a full day of racing on Saturday riders are already back on course for the first-ever EWS Pro Stage. Following Wednesday's frantic day of racing where Isabeau Courdurier and Richie Rude came out on top riders face a single-stage challenge before taking on another four stages tomorrow. The Pro stage is a new format for 2021 with the riders taking on a single stage with bonus points and seeding positions for the top 5 men and the top 3 women up for grabs.

It looks like last-minute rain could have affected some of the results on the Pro stage so far with some of the earlier riders facing drier conditions. Stay tuned for live results from Italy.


Elite Women

1st. Camille Rast
2nd. Silodie Jilodin
3rd. Kate Lawrence
4th. Rachel Pageau
5th. Abigail Hogie

Elite Men

Results to follow shortly.



Posted In:
Racing and Events Results Enduro Racing Enduro World Series EWS Val Di Fassa 2021


Must Read This Week
Quiz: Can You Tell a Real Pinkbike Comment from an AI Generated One?
91352 views
Results: EWS Val di Fassa 2021 Race 1
76824 views
Gee Atherton Airlifted to Hospital After a Crash While Filming
75336 views
Review: Cannondale's All New 2022 Jekyll 1
72731 views
First Ride: 2022 Norco Range - High Pivot Goodness
63167 views
Final Results: Downhill - Crankworx Innsbruck 2021
57131 views
Video: Mullet vs 29er With the Same Geometry - Which is Faster?
44127 views
First Look: Formula's Prototype Dual Crown Enduro Fork & New Lightweight Brakes
40275 views

2 Comments

  • 1 0
 Rast brought her skis I bet
  • 1 0
 Congrats Rast!!!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.008278
Mobile Version of Website