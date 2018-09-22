Photo Epic: EWS Ainsa 2018 - Day One

Another golden morning in Ainsa to kick off the first day of racing. Another golden morning in Ainsa to kick off the first day of racing.

Final prep for what will be a very long day in the saddle.

It's a long way to Stage 1.

With almost three hours from the time racers rolled out of the start in Ainsa until they would drop in on Stage 1, lots packed an extra lunch for the journey.

Richie brought a little extra motivation to the race this weekend.

All the focus through the rock garden on Stage 2 for Remi Gauvin, and already looking deep into the next corner.

Not the start of the day ALN was looking for, bust she regrouped and ended the day in 3rd.

Noga Korem is within striking distance of the podium once again in 4th.

Sam Dale smashing corners on stage three.

The story of the day was flats. The rocks of Ainsa are like teeth, add speed and they have a nasty bite.

Unfortunately, Robin Wallner crashed and suffered a concussion on Stage 1 and smartly decided to pull out of the race.

Richie Rude is riding with fire and motivation this weekend and it showed right out of the gate. He rode the first three stages of the day on another level and is definitely the favorite going into Sunday.

Sam Hill was one of the first riders to send this gap in practice at the bottom of Stage 1, and it was no easy feat after riding the 10 plus minute physical stage above.

Caro Gehrig navigates the lay and physical bottom of Stage 2.

Media takes many forms these days and lots of locals were out in force doing their best to get the shot of their favorite riders.

Martin Maes sits in second after day one. He may have a hard time catching Rude tomorrow.

Sh*t happens. Even to the best.

Martin Maes gives Sam a hand after a stage two front flat.

Lucas Cole digs deep on stage one. He sits in second for the juniors after day one.

Mark Scott races his shadow down the fast and rowdy Stage 4.

Dmitri Tordo is back on the form we saw at the beginning of the year and had an excellent start to his weekend in Ainsa.

Isabeau sits comfortably in a familiar second place after day one.

Cecile Ravanel throws a bit of pump track style into stage four.

Eliot Heap storming down Stage 1 in the U-21 race.

Damian Oton ran in second most of the day until Martin Maes knocked him back a spot to 3rd on the final stage of the day.

Full attack. Wyn Masters stage one.

Sixth on stage two, ninth on stage one. It was all going so well for Ruaridh Cunningham until it went all wrong in the back wheel department.

Jose Borges takes seventh on the day here in Ainsa.

Kevin Miquel is having his best EWS race to date and currently sits just off the podium pace after day 1.

Lewis Buchanan was one of the only riders to send it off this steep, blind chute

Two stages and two liaisons. Ruaridh Cunninghams wheel has seen better days.....

.....but with a little love and some unconventional tools, it may see this race through to the end.

Martin Maes was on a mission the last stage of the day and broke Rude's winning streak, but just barely.

Cool calm and collected. Maes might have a trick or two up his sleeve on day two.

A job well done for Richie Rude after day one.

Hard day at the office. Time for a refuel.

All the sun and all the layers of mountains to close out the first day of racing in Ainsa.

Another hot day and nothing but sunshine greeted racers as they headed out for the more physical of the two race days in Ainsa. With Stage 1 being the most brutal of the weekend it would set the tone for the day as Cecile Ravanel and Richie Rude pulled impressive time gaps on their competition right from the get go. It would also claim some of the first victims of the weekend in Thomas Lapyrie and Robin Walner who would be forced to retire from the race.Cecile would go on to win all four stages in the day to finish clear of Isabeau Courdurier and ALN, with Noga Korem threatening for the final podium spot in 4th. Richie too would dominate the day by winning stages 2 and 3 before conceeding a few seconds to a charging Martin Maes on Stage 4. Damion Oton rode most of the day in the second position but would get bumped by Maes at the very end to close out day one in third.The biggest drama behind the scenes would be series leader Sam Hill who would suffer a devastating front puncture on the physical Stage 2, losing prescious time and possibly points in the overall. In the true spirit of EWS sportsmanship the man with the most to gain from Hill's mechanical, Martin Mae's, would be the man who helped Sam repair his bike at the finish line to ensure he would make it to the next stage on time.Day 2 will showcase three much steeper and more technical stages with the risk of crashes and mechanicals will be very high, especially on the opening stage of the day. Richie and Cecile certainly have the speed and motivation but as everyone saw today with Sam Hill, anything can and very well may happen.