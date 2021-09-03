Day 2 eMTB Randoms - Eurobike 2021

Centurion

The brand new Centurion No Pogo R25i is a 25 year anniversary edition, limited to only 250 pieces. High-end spec and a 750Wh battery take the No Pogo to the next level, it's going to take a bit though until it will be available in versions, other than the anniversary edition.

155mm of travel in the rear, 160mm up front. If you want one, you better be fast. Only 250 are available in this version.

A magnetic cover protects the external charging port. Mad Max meets Bosch, protected but still ventilated.

Cube

Not here with a booth but found sitting at Abus was Cube's new Stereo Hybrid 140 HPC Actionteam. It too is equipped with Bosch's large 750Wh battery. The 29" 140mm travel all-mountain rig is using a Fox 36 fork and DPX2 rear shock. The front triangle is using Cube's C:62 grade carbon, the rear end is made from 6061 T6 aluminum. A 66 head angle and 75.5 degree seat angle are to be considered conservative, these days. Weight is 24.3kg.

KTM Bicycles

KTM's Macina Prowler Exonic means business. 180mm of travel in the front with 170mm in the rear (with high anti-squat values), powered by Bosch's revamped Performance CX system with large 750Wh battery. A carbon fiber front triangle reduces weight. The prowler is sitting on a 29" front and 27,5" rear wheel.

Named the Power Tube Top Loader (PTTL), the battery can be removed towards the topside. A bottle mount is sitting on the cover. A lock is located at the bottom underneath a dust cap. The charging port with magnetic cover is sitting near the head tube.

Very similar in features to the Prowler, KTM's Macina Kapoho comes with less travel, namely 160mm front and rear.

Bosch's new LED remote is coupled with a Kiox display on the top models. Extra feature: maximum exposure in case of a crash.

Gaspi's Mondraker

Freerider turned adventurist Richard Gasperotti had his custom Mondraker Level on display at the Midas tires booth. Never heard of these tires, but they actually don't look half bad.

