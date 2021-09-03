Day 2 eMTB Randoms - Eurobike 2021

Centurion

The brand new Centurion No Pogo R25i is a 25 year anniversary edition, limited to only 250 pieces. High-end spec and a 750Wh battery take the No Pogo to the next level, it's going to take a bit though until it will be available in versions, other than the anniversary edition.

155mm of travel in the rear, 160mm up front.
If you want one, you better be fast. Only 250 are available in this version.

A magnetic cover protects the external charging port.
Mad Max meets Bosch, protected but still ventilated.



Cube

Not here with a booth but found sitting at Abus was Cube's new Stereo Hybrid 140 HPC Actionteam. It too is equipped with Bosch's large 750Wh battery. The 29" 140mm travel all-mountain rig is using a Fox 36 fork and DPX2 rear shock. The front triangle is using Cube's C:62 grade carbon, the rear end is made from 6061 T6 aluminum. A 66 head angle and 75.5 degree seat angle are to be considered conservative, these days. Weight is 24.3kg.


KTM Bicycles

KTM's Macina Prowler Exonic means business. 180mm of travel in the front with 170mm in the rear (with high anti-squat values), powered by Bosch's revamped Performance CX system with large 750Wh battery. A carbon fiber front triangle reduces weight. The prowler is sitting on a 29" front and 27,5" rear wheel.

Named the Power Tube Top Loader (PTTL), the battery can be removed towards the topside. A bottle mount is sitting on the cover. A lock is located at the bottom underneath a dust cap.
The charging port with magnetic cover is sitting near the head tube.

Very similar in features to the Prowler, KTM's Macina Kapoho comes with less travel, namely 160mm front and rear.

Bosch's new LED remote is coupled with a Kiox display on the top models. Extra feature: maximum exposure in case of a crash.



Gaspi's Mondraker

Freerider turned adventurist Richard Gasperotti had his custom Mondraker Level on display at the Midas tires booth.
Never heard of these tires, but they actually don't look half bad.




Storck

German brand Storck has been around for quite a while now. Their e:drenalin.2 is available with Shimano's EP8 motor, but more interestingly as the SRS model with Sachs RS powertrain with massive 112Nm of torque. A Sachs RS battery is sitting in the down tube. Travel of the 29er sits at 160mm in the front and 150mm in the back.




19 Comments

  • 1 0
 "Extra feature: maximum exposure in case of a crash." I was wondering if Bosch was gonna tidy up their messy cockìt for 2022 and it would seem not. I'm the guy who thinks the mode buttons on Shimano are too bulky so however good the Bosch system is compared to the rest, having that parrot perched on your bars is a non-starter for me.
  • 1 0
 I really don't hate the idea of e-bikes. being able to shuttle yourself to the top of trails with just your bike would be really nice. I just can't bring myself to drop that kind of money on any bike, e-bike, or real bike. It's just too much for a toy.
  • 2 1
 Peasant!
  • 1 0
 I am wondering to what extend it makes sense to use carbon as a frame material when looking at ebikes. I get the reason that carbon creates a certain look or feel, but weight? I'm not convinced. Aren't ebikes great because you dont have to care about weight and it creates this unique planted feeling?

"A carbon fiber front triangle reduces weight"
  • 3 0
 ...."Hey Storck! Microsoft Clipart called and they wanted to known if you've finished with their font?"....
  • 1 0
 Eddy current would be interesting front tire in some parts of the world. I'll show more interest towards emtb when total weight becomes more relevant than torque.
  • 2 0
 All look like robo-boners
  • 1 0
 hawt, right?!?!
  • 1 0
 Mitas used to be called Rubena which has history back to 1928 making tires for tractors, heavy machinery etc
  • 1 0
 When does the Dave Scott ironman version of the Centurion drop?
  • 2 2
 No Moto. Pinkbike, don’t risk to lose everything by thinking you can sneak us in
  • 1 0
 Turn the rebound all the way up & the No Pogo turns into a real Pogo
  • 1 0
 ????
  • 8 10
 Yes, i scrolled directly down because, E-bike sucks!
  • 3 1
 I’ll admit it I looked at all of them. That Mondraker looked interesting. Can’t justify buying one but dam I would like to ride one. I’d still give someone the stink eye if I saw them on certain trails.
  • 3 0
 have you ridden one?
  • 2 1
 @DylanHunter: More than one and more than one system... from 130mm travel to 180mm travel... Shimano, Brose, Bosch, panasonic, Giant... Yes the Bosch engine is awesome.
But hell no!!!
  • 2 0
 lol, yet you don't have anything better to do than post negative comments. go ride your non-e-bike, it will make you happier in life.
  • 1 0
 @ScandiumRider: Smile

Post a Comment



