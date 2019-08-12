Day 2 Photo Epic: Relentless - EWS Whistler 2019

Photo Epic presented by ODI

The rain may have stoped but it was cold, foggy, and plenty wet all day long

The overnight precipitation lingers into sunday

It was wet and wild out there today after a long night of steady rain

Richie Rude came out swinging and would nearly double his lead throughout the day to win by a massive 55-second margin

Thomas Lapeyrie had his best ride in what seems like ages to land in 7th on the day

Ines Thoma claimed a stage win but would have to settle for 4th in the overall

ALN was within 2 seconds of Isabeau after Stage 3 but she would eventually fade back at the end of the day and was overtaken by Noga Korem

The woods outside the bike park trails were quite tight and awkward in spots. Add in some mud and slick roots and there was lots that could easily go wrong

Slippery off-camber roots with trees on each side. We overheard one person saying the course wasn't hard enough, but I disagree.

The day started on two classic Whistler valley trails, Jaws and Billy Epic.

Fresh off ALC surgery Yoann Barelli was out on couches supporting his fellow countrymen and friends

Adrien Dailly took a stage win and would end the day in 4th just 2 seconds off the podium

Part mud, part loam, full fun.

Theo Galy looking strong in stage 3

Eddie Masters brought home bronze, were all stoked to see this great finish for Eddie.

Kate Winton making easy work of the Billy Epic chute.

Sam Hill sliding sideways.

Sam Hill was on the hunt today and pulled back some big amounts of time to all but Richie Rude

Jesse Melamed toughing it out for the fans in his home town

The man of the weekend Richie Rude proving that he is still a dominant force to be reckoned with. 4 wins and a 2nd in his last 5 EWS starts should have his competition worried for 2020

8th and another strong EWS result for Matt Walker

A lap down golden boner is usually a dust filled affair. The rains have changed that for better or worse

Robin Wallner one of the few riders still standing at the halfway point on stage 3's big fire road climb. He would go on to finish the day in 10th

The climb on stage 3's Golden Boner trail was savage

Stage four started higher up the mountain, but the highlight was the freshly built trail on near Creekside Gondola named Sabertooth Horse.

Visibility was a real concern for the racers.

Curtis Keene winding down the fresh dirt of Sabertooth.

Kevin Miquel into the mist

Isabeau had some big crashes and was under pressure from ALN for much of there day. But she kept her cool and would leave Whistler with yet another win

Noga Korem through the fog and mud as she began to charge the last few stages to jump up into 2nd

Shawn Neer appears to have taken a pedal in the shin earlier on

Miranda Miller charging through stage 3

A happy but exhausted Eddie Masters took 3rd and put quite a few points into Florian Nicolai for the overall title chase

Kevin Miquel, very happy to have the day over with

4th for a healthy Katy Winton as she works her way back up the ranks

Domination is really the only word needed to describe Richie Rude in Whistler this year.

A busted hand and custom set up for Jesse Melamed who would tough out the day and help Rocky Mountain take the team title

Happy that it's over.

9th for local hero Miranda Miller

An ecstatic Noga Korem once again on the podium in 2nd

Nursing and injury across the line Isabeau would once again take the win, nut only by 16 seconds after over an hour of racing

Sam Hill slowly chipping away at it and just one step away from the top in Whistler

Quiet and confident, Richie Rude once again let his riding do the talking

Richie Rude and Isabeau take top honors in whistler with Sam Hill and Noga Korem in 2nd followed by Eddie Masters and Andreane Lanthier-Nadeau in 3rd

Any hopes of the standard dry and dusty Whistler EWS went right out the window following Saturday evenings first stage down from Top of The World. The rain came in for the last 20 or so riders and did not let up through the night and into Sunday morning. As racers set out for the opening stages of the day the temperatures dropped significantly and the winds picked up just enough to ensure a proper day of suffering was soon to come.While racers had one battle on their hands against the cold, rain, and wind, there was an even more treacherous one laying in wait on the mountain and in the surrounding valley. Enough moisture has come down to properly saturate much of the dry and dusty Whistler dirt meaning there would be plenty of mud to add to the already slippery mix of big rock slabs and polished roots. Whistler in the dry is challenging enough as it is with all its raw technical elements and weathered trails, but add a heavy dose of moisture to the equation and taking on the days 5 stages would certainly not be for the faint of heart. It would be a battle of attrition and nerves to keep bike and body in one piece all while finding that fine line of aggressive fast riding without crashing or blowing off track. It would be unreasonable think anyone could have a clean race in conditions like this so it would really come down to minimizing mistakes and adapting on the fly to every changing conditions. Those big-time gaps built up by Richie Rude and Isabeau Courdurier on stage 1 were certainly going to come in handy should anything go sideways over the 5 final stages.Things would heat up right from the get-go as Sam Hill and Eddie Masters pulled themselves into podium positions on the first stage of the Day, and ALN took a win in the women's race to tighten the gap against Isabeau to just four seconds. And just like that, another tight and exciting race was right back on.Richie would build his lead to over a minute and was fully able to ride conservatively and safe for the last few stages of the day. Behind him, a battle continued with Sam Hill and Eddie Masters while even Adrien Dailly snuck in a stage win to keep everyone on their toes. Heading into the last stage Sam had pulled some time to hold down the second spot with Eddie in third, and barring disaster there was little chance of the order changing on the final stage. There was drama in the women's race as well as crashes by Isabeau and mistakes by ALN saw Noga Korem charge through into second position. Isabeau would head into the final stage with a strong lead but it was by no means as safe as Richie Rude's in the men's ranks.Stage 6 would see lots of crashes and mishaps, most notable from Isabeau who crossed the line and had to be helped out of the finish area. However, nothing was too drastic to cause a shakeup in the overall. In the end Richie and Isabeau would take the wins with Sam Hill and Noga in second followed by Eddie Masters and local Canadian favorite Andreane Lanthier-Nadeau.