Day 2 Photo Epic: Labyrinth - Rampage 2019

Diggers have been hard at it. Some harder than others.

Kurt Sorge was hard at work perfecting his line this morning.

Andreu putting the hammer...axe...down.

In fact not Emil Johansson, but Ray Syron of Kyle Straits dig crew getting angry with the pick-axe.

Lions, wolves and Nells... just a few of the dangerous creatures found on the Rampage mountainside.

Make sure that landing is rock solid boys.

We are pretty lucky that we are on land that has cattle in certain times of the year and there's a water system for them. Luckily we're able to use a bit of that water as well as some of the city water that we pull in with a water truck. With that combination of water pumps and systems that we've come up with, we pump water to the top of the mountain in storage tanks throughout the mountain and then we gravity-feed it back down off lines that are spread out through the hill and riders attach their hoses to get to their landings. It's a pretty elaborate system but it works out.



That's our main work since it takes a lot to haul that piping in, get all the connectors set up and get it where we can get all the faucet heads for them to hook their hoses to. We've been doing it for the last couple years now. It just gets more elaborate every year and of course, the riders take more advantage of it if there's more of it. Which is great - they're able to get pretty dialled lines now from top to bottom which makes it a bit safer for everyone and lets everyone see things be thrown down like we do. — Randy Spangler

One of this year's fresh faces at Rampage is up-and-comer Johny Salido, qualifying from the Proving Grounds event in Oregon.

The shaping continues.

Ethan Nell does some last checks of his gap jump before dropping in this morning.

Brandon eyeing up his large bottom drop.

The Tip, always looking to help out his interviewees.

Carson Storch was at it early today. Big backflips as practice got underway.

I'm just trying to pick away at features on my line. Take my time, feel good, stay calm. I've been having a really good week and digging good and feeling good and riding good so far. So I'm just trying to keep it chill and tick off some boxes - at least ride everything and get to know the speeds really well.



I'll do a few tricks that I want to do in my run but some of the bigger moves I'm going to save for sure. I know I can do it, it's just not worth risking it in practice. For the most part, I'm just trying to learn my line really well and know all the speeds really well. One thing at a time and so far it's going good. Most of the stuff I rode last year, just revamped it this year. Couple new things that I've already tested out and so everything's flowing well and I'm having fun. — Carson Storch

Brandon Semenuk lays it flat in morning practice.

Brett Rheeder sends his big drop in the middle of his run.

Tommy G lets loose on the high-speed section of his line.

Ethan Nell parts the crowd.

Brandon Semenuk testing lines before the sun hits in hooded Ringraith mode.

Brandon Semenuk makes his first run at the lily pad drop.

DJ Brandt airing into his double drop.

Brandon doing Brandon things.

The breeze was an issue throughout the day and the wind socks were standing.

With winds blowing hard in the afternoon, riders took time weighing the consequences.

Tommy G testing out the speed.

Cam Zink sending it in afternoon practice.

I'm feeling amazing about my line. Added a few things, cleaned up a few things, it's awesome. Super stoked. Plan for the day is... got a switch spin over the canyon that I'm going to try and do. If it goes well I'll keep it in my run. If not then I'll fronty it or do something different but I really, really want to get a switch spin to regular spin on a little canyon gap. It's actually 30 feet, but relatively little. Then after the 48-foot tip, flat drop. And that's the biggest thing that I'm looking forward to. That'll be a big one. It's a lot of braking off a steep pillow line into the jump so it's going to be hard to switch spin but if that goes well then everything I'm feeling really good about. — Cam Zink

I have two runs planned in case I need the second one and I'm really confident that if the first one doesn't do it and secure it then I should be starting later in the starting order and be able to up it and take the win. As long as I can land my line I think I could be on top of the box. — Cam Zink

Cam Zink getting the speed right before he tries his switch 360.

TVS and Nell on the morning commute to the top.

Ethan Nell on his first attempt on the top drop.

T-Mac always pushes hard at Rampage and this year is no exception for the now Utah resident.

T-Mac nailing the back-flip off the first drop and ticking a big one off the list well ahead of finals.

A front flip from Tom Van Steenbergen was definitely the move of the day during the top drop session.

Nell with perfect style over the enormous hip step-up he shares with TVS.

Van Steenbergen pioneering the giant hip.

Szymon Godziek takes a run at the lower section of his line.

Szymon Godziek has a bag of tricks much deeper than most and an unfair share of the steeze to boot.

Not much room for error on Carson Storch's step-down and the playground below.

Godziek blending into the epic Utah terrain.

Vinny T tried to squeeze as many runs of the middle of his line as possible as the light got low and the winds died down.

Reed Boggs scopes out the middle section of his line.

All the roost and no riders through the middle of the day, Matt Delorme had to step up.

Loose conditions for Kyle.

Cam Zink makes one last run into the setting sun.

I try not to look at what other people are doing. It gets kind of convoluted. You watch 20 different riders doing highlights of their run and you forget that that's not all the same person in the same run. Keep an eye out but don't let it affect you too much. — Cam Zink

Carson Storch was going big in the final moments of practice.

Aggy getting after it in the golden hour.

Tommy G waited all day to send his large drop, we're glad he made it happen.

Cam Zink.

Carson Storch looking down as the light fades.

Sorge dropping the saddle ready for some big hits before sunset.

King Kurtis going for gold for the fourth time.

The end of another day over much too soon here in the desert.

Pray for calm on the mountain tomorrow and we can expect the big names to tick off their biggest moves ahead of finals.

It's the second day that riders are out on the mountain and the lines that weave back and forth across and down the mountain are starting to become more defined. That being said, it's still a bit of a maze to try and figure out who is riding what line when you're out in the middle of them as so many overlap and look completely different depending on the perspective from where you're standing. Navigating your way amongst them, trying not to step on a carefully built line or fall down the cliffs that surround them, is no easy task.It's also impossible to see every rider's line from anywhere on the mountain. From Brendan Fairclough's line on the far left of the mountain to Reece Wallace and Emil Johansson's intertwined lines on the far right, there's a whole lot of tricky terrain to navigate between. It's not a place you want to be caught out in after dark, but with the temperatures cooling in the evening and the winds light, there were many riders and builders still on the hill as sunset turned quickly to nightfall.To help with the builds, riders are allocated 75 sandbags each, which they and their build teams of two can lug up as high as they want on the mountain. To make the landings solid, keep the dust at bay and keep the sharp lips from crumbling, the main build crew for the event has strung out close to 2 miles worth of hose throughout the mountain.Cam Zink feels like he's getting close to 100 percent ten months after shoulder surgery and is stoked to be riding the line that took him out last year.He has one more lip to build on a big stepdown in the Price is Right area and is essentially done building after that. He says he's as motivated as ever to stand on top of the box.