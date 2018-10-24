Day 2 Photo Epic: Run to the Hills - Red Bull Rampage 2018

Early morning at the Rampage site. Early morning at the Rampage site.

Brown gets aggressive with the digging. Brown gets aggressive with the digging.

I was seventeen [the first time I came to Rampage] and it totally inspired me and changed the way I think about mountain biking, so it's always been a huge inspiration to me. — Casey Brown

Grab a pick-ax and get to sculpting. Grab a pick-ax and get to sculpting.

Kurt putting the final touches on his landing. Kurt putting the final touches on his landing.

Brains and brawn. Alex Volokhov contemplating his next shovel placement. Brains and brawn. Alex Volokhov contemplating his next shovel placement.

You can pick your friends, and you can pick your nose, but you can't pick your friend's nose. You can pick your friends, and you can pick your nose, but you can't pick your friend's nose. No shirt, no shoes, no problem. No shirt, no shoes, no problem.

Brandon works on linking up the top section of his run to the bottom. Brandon works on linking up the top section of his run to the bottom.

Sun's out tongues out. Thanks Bentley. Sun's out tongues out. Thanks Bentley.

Rampage emotional support dog. Rampage emotional support dog. Seriously though... Seriously though...

Sun's out guns out Tom. Sun's out guns out Tom.

Moving dirt. Moving dirt. Workin hard. Workin hard.

Digging is fun. Digging is fun.

It's good to see Aggy back here at Rampage. It's good to see Aggy back here at Rampage. Aggy and Tom Van Steenbergen were on the shovels from dawn till dusk with their builders. Aggy and Tom Van Steenbergen were on the shovels from dawn till dusk with their builders.

It was a really big decision for me to even come down this year but it kind of felt weird not being here, so it's good to be back. — Graham Agassiz

Lacon; stoked as ever halfway through a long day in the sun and on the tools. Lacon; stoked as ever halfway through a long day in the sun and on the tools.

Brendan Fairclough sculpting his death chute. Brendan Fairclough sculpting his death chute.

Sorge's wagon and steeds. Sorge's wagon and steeds. Ancient Chinese proverbs on the back of Storch's truck. Ancient Chinese proverbs on the back of Storch's truck.

It's almost time to ride. It's almost time to ride. Best RZR out there belongs to Aggy. Best RZR out there belongs to Aggy.

The King of Kootenays planned to get the bike out this afternoon, but there just weren't enough hours in the day. The King of Kootenays planned to get the bike out this afternoon, but there just weren't enough hours in the day.

Desert textures and colors. They are hard to beat. Desert textures and colors. They are hard to beat. Refresh or die. Staying cool is key. Refresh or die. Staying cool is key.

Aggy works the dirt on the final sections of his run. Riding will start tomorrow. Aggy works the dirt on the final sections of his run. Riding will start tomorrow.

Sh*t's about to get real. Sh*t's about to get real. Tommy G, it's a hard knock life. Tommy G, it's a hard knock life.

Sculpted to perfection. Sculpted to perfection.

Kyle was one of the first to ride testing the bottom of his line. Kyle was one of the first to ride testing the bottom of his line.

Strait and Storch finish up with the shovels before getting the bikes out and getting into the big stuff. Strait and Storch finish up with the shovels before getting the bikes out and getting into the big stuff. The two-time champ will be looking for the triple to keep up with Sorge and get ahead of Semenuk's tally. The two-time champ will be looking for the triple to keep up with Sorge and get ahead of Semenuk's tally.

Strait versus stump. It didn't stand a chance. Strait versus stump. It didn't stand a chance.

Even with the rain, water is still being carried up to smooth out lips. Even with the rain, water is still being carried up to smooth out lips.

Reed Boggs' open loop coming together up top. Reed Boggs' open loop coming together up top.

TVS and Aggy putting the work in on the huge table at the end of their line. TVS and Aggy putting the work in on the huge table at the end of their line.

Kurt Sorge and his builder, Dave, scope the enormous super-sender he shares with Rheeder and TVS. Kurt Sorge and his builder, Dave, scope the enormous super-sender he shares with Rheeder and TVS. You've got to give it to the riders and their crews making these incredible builds from top to bottom come together in just a few days. You've got to give it to the riders and their crews making these incredible builds from top to bottom come together in just a few days.

The details in the work on some of these features is amazing. The details in the work on some of these features is amazing.

The last big hip on the hill. The last big hip on the hill.

Strait and Storch head up for another hit on the lower section of their lines. Strait and Storch head up for another hit on the lower section of their lines. There weren't many riders ready to break the bikes out so early, but the Kenda teammates put on quite a show. There weren't many riders ready to break the bikes out so early, but the Kenda teammates put on quite a show.

Kyle was sending this step down all afternoon. Kyle was sending this step down all afternoon.

Strait staying low and steezy off the stepdown. Strait staying low and steezy off the stepdown.

Carson making the mountain bend to his will. Carson making the mountain bend to his will.

Carson Storch tests the lower section of his run. Carson Storch tests the lower section of his run. Turn down for what. Turn down for what.

Carson Storch absolutely sending the big step down. Carson Storch absolutely sending the big step down. No chairlifts at this hill. No chairlifts at this hill.

Consider it sent. Carson Storch was the first to go big today. Consider it sent. Carson Storch was the first to go big today.

Storch scrubbing into the sunset. Storch scrubbing into the sunset.

Storch negotiates the step-down he shares with Zink and Strait. Storch negotiates the step-down he shares with Zink and Strait.

Flat spins at sundown with Storch. Flat spins at sundown with Storch.

They broke down this ledge all damn day. They broke down this ledge all damn day.

Hang in there and chip away at it. Hang in there and chip away at it.

Tommy G was the last rider dropping in today. Tommy G was the last rider dropping in today.

Work well done. Work well done.

Somehow after a full day of digging these guys still have the energy to kill it on the bikes. Somehow after a full day of digging these guys still have the energy to kill it on the bikes. Vincent Tupin high fiving trees on the way down. Vincent Tupin high fiving trees on the way down.

Tommy styles it up on the jump he described as the "smallest, but the most fun." Tommy styles it up on the jump he described as the "smallest, but the most fun."

Strait was left alone up above the drop with the sunset piling on the pressure to get the job done before nightfall. Strait was left alone up above the drop with the sunset piling on the pressure to get the job done before nightfall.

Lacondeguy's still out there in the dark slapping dirt right now. Probably. Lacondeguy's still out there in the dark slapping dirt right now. Probably.

We can build gnarlier stuff and go faster and bigger because we don't have those deadly cliffs on our sides. — Andreu Lacondeguy

Andreu works well past sunset on the final bits of his run. Andreu works well past sunset on the final bits of his run. Andrea digging with the sunset. Andrea digging with the sunset.

The digging continued today until the sun went got low. The digging continued today until the sun went got low.

Szymon Godziek hiking up for a couple of hits before dark. Szymon Godziek hiking up for a couple of hits before dark.

Flying to the finish. Flying to the finish.

Sunset on the Utah desert. Sunset on the Utah desert.

Sunset in Virgin is a treat. Sunset in Virgin is a treat.

"The new site is sick," said Andreu Lacondeguy as he dug on his lower section, "it's less exposed. We can actually ride our bikes without fearing for our lives. We can build gnarlier stuff and go faster and bigger because we don't have those deadly cliffs on our sides. And there's a lot more room for everybody, I like a new venue for sure." The venue this year has more ridges and ledges than in past years creating more dynamic options for the athletes. "I wanted to have a line that was actually a line [this year] instead of a few features that I link together. I was looking more to just build a full flow line with some gnarly stuff at the top and jumps at the bottom and I think we are close to finishing."Jordie Lunn's approach to designing his line was to look for features that best related to his style of riding. "The new site is big and steep," said Jordie as he hiked back up to the top of his line. "We tried to find things that appealed to me and we went from there. We are off on our own more or less for most of the line, who knows if that will be a good thing when it comes down to score but you've kind of got to look at it and see what's good for you and go with it. We saw a couple good drops and step-downs out the top and then right out of the gate we kind of took a tricky route through the rock and bushes and kind of built more of a flow trail through that. We got a good jump in there as well, right up top, we wanted to have some sort of jump near the top and we were able to find it, so we went with it."The rain over the previous two days seems to have helped the dirt overall but the loss of time to build and ride was felt by all the athletes. "Yesterday was tough, some heavy storms made the site inaccessible for most of the day. Eventually, we got out there, and the dirt was great, but we lost a day of practice and most of a dig day," explained Jordie.Near the bottom of his line, Jordie is teaming up with Bas van Steenbergen for a couple of features. Casey Brown is on Bas' build team. "There are a lot of people teaming up this year just because it's the first year and everyone has to build an entire top to bottom line and we want to make it as safe as possible." For the first time this year, the riders and build teams had a day to walk the site without beginning to dig. This has been a really popular change. "We've been scoping lines and it's all coming together, we've only got one more landing to build and a bit of a ledge but we should be on time in getting it done. It's a new site so we did a lot of scoping, there as a full scope day, which was awesome, they've never really done that before, it was usually just everyone rush up and claim whatever they can and fight over whatever they want to hit. This time It was really nice, we had a whole day to hike around."Due to it being a new location, there is plenty of trial and error to be had. "We looked at one thing we wanted to build, it was a big canyon gap and the landing ended up being way to involved to build. We would have had to remove way too much rock and there's just not enough time on a first-year build, so we scrapped that. We spent almost a whole day on the landing but found out it was going to take way too long so we quit doing it."This is Casey's first year building at Rampage but her first time attending was ten years ago. "I was seventeen and it totally inspired me and changed the way I think about mountain biking, so it's always been a huge inspiration to me," Casey announced earlier this month that she's retiring from racing the Enduro World Series to focus on freeriding. "I've looked at downhill and EWS as stepping stones towards being able to ride what I want to ride and be a bit more creative on my bike because sometimes you have to make a name for yourself in the industry before you can do what you really want to do." As for competing at Rampage one day, Casey said that she doesn't know if it will ever happen but "it's definitely cool to have a goal in life. If I never get into Rampage it's fine, all I really want to do is be good enough to ride top to bottom on one of these sites and send it as hard as the guys do. It could be a pipe dream, I don't know." For next year, Casey plans to focus on Crankworx, content creation, and "adventures like this."Casey isn't the only one with a new mindset. Graham Agassiz is back after taking a hiatus from Rampage last year. "For me, Rampage has been a big part of my season every year, and you get burned out. It's a mental game, it's gnarly. You look around and you're scared for your buddies and you end up scaring yourself quite a bit too, so I needed the break. It was a really big decision for me to even come down this year but it kind of felt weird not being here so it's good to be back."Aggy only recently got the go-ahead to start riding again after breaking his scapula during the Whip-Off at Crankworx and that has had an impact on his line choice here. "There's a couple of things that just stood out right away, a couple of really big senders and just kind of classic as-gnarly-as-we-can-find kind of style. But I had to reel myself back, I only got the green light a week before coming here to do push-ups and ride my bike again. I'm trying to be smart, it's hard, I want to be riding the big line, but I found a couple options that are super fun. That's the main goal for me this year, to find something that's fun. And just have a different mindset going into it. So far, it's been good. Everyone is teaming up and it's all coming together."As the sun started to go down last night, a few riders began to session sections of their lines allowing those watching to start to understand the complexity of this canyon. "You can go through canyons and up and over ridges, you couldn't do that before," Adam Billinghurst pointed out, he's here building for Kyle Strait this year. As we watched builders roped in, dangling from the cliff bands to dislodge stubborn rocks, he said "it's steep the whole way down. In the past, it kind of fanned out at the bottom but [this year] it's steep the whole way."