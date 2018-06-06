Day 2 Race Report & Video: Trans Madeira 2018

RACING

Jun 6, 2018
Day 2 Key Stats: 37km, 1310m up, 2490 down.

Day two of the Trans Madeira started at the same area as the first day, but this time the stages started in an opposite direction, northeast to southeast, towards Funchal, Madeira's capital.

As ever, the diversity persisted with trails traversing through indigenous tropical forests followed by a touch of high speed alpine and ending with some crazy cloud cover making visibility very tricky at certain times. Riders then rode the final liaison down into Funchal itself to the brand new campsite based in the campus of the local university.

Your top 3 men and women after the seconds day of racing are:

Men:

1: Jerome Clementz
2: Josh Bryceland
3: Emanuel Pombo

Women:

1: Ines Thoma
2: Mette Marie Kronborg
3: Eva Carrer

Overall standings after day two can be found here.

The Start of day 2 certainly provided some epic liaison views.
No stranger to multi day race enduros event or blind riding Jerome stylishly jumped across onto the bank.
Local hero Pombo certainly doesn t hang around he may know the tracks better than most but even he can t predict the changeable track conditions.
A brief moment of visibility for Steve Peat as he descends into the clouds towards his destination in Funchal.
Barelli still on a borrowed bike though news just in that his actual bike has made it to Madeira
Blind racing doesn t get any easier riders giving it their all maybe a little too much here.
Back at Camp riders fix and clean their battered bikes ready for another early start tomorrow.
Camp with a view on Day 2 overlooking Funchal.
More coverage every day this week from the 2018 Trans Madeira.

 Amazing!! Well done guys!! Emanuel, push that GT to the limit! Big Grin

Congratulations to all the organization!

