Day 2 Race Report & Video: Trans Madeira 2018

Day 2 Key Stats:
37km, 1310m up, 2490 down.
Day two of the Trans Madeira started at the same area as the first day, but this time the stages started in an opposite direction, northeast to southeast, towards Funchal, Madeira's capital.
As ever, the diversity persisted with trails traversing through indigenous tropical forests followed by a touch of high speed alpine and ending with some crazy cloud cover making visibility very tricky at certain times. Riders then rode the final liaison down into Funchal itself to the brand new campsite based in the campus of the local university.
Your top 3 men and women after the seconds day of racing are:Men:
1: Jerome Clementz
2: Josh Bryceland
3: Emanuel PomboWomen:
1: Ines Thoma
2: Mette Marie Kronborg
3: Eva Carrer
