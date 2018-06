Day 2 Race Report & Video: Trans Madeira 2018

Day 2 Key Stats:

Day 2 started at the same place as day 1 but went down a different side of the hill. What would the day's racing bring?

The start of day two certainly provided some epic liaison views.

No stranger to multi-day enduro events or blind riding, Jerome Clementz is currently sitting in the lead.

Local hero Pombo certainly doesn't hang around; he may know the tracks better than most, but even he can't predict the changeable track conditions.

A brief moment of visibility for Steve Peat as he descends into the clouds towards his destination in Funchal.

Yoann Barelli was still on a borrowed bike, although his actual bike has finally made it to Madeira!

Blind racing doesn't get any easier; riders were giving it their all, maybe a little too much here.

Back at camp riders fix and clean their battered bikes, ready for another early start tomorrow.

Camp with a view on day two overlooking Funchal.

37km, 1310m up, 2490 down.Day two of the Trans Madeira started at the same area as the first day, but this time the stages started in an opposite direction, northeast to southeast, towards Funchal, Madeira's capital.As ever, the diversity persisted with trails traversing through indigenous tropical forests followed by a touch of high speed alpine and ending with some crazy cloud cover making visibility very tricky at certain times. Riders then rode the final liaison down into Funchal itself to the brand new campsite based in the campus of the local university.Your top 3 men and women after the seconds day of racing are:1: Jerome Clementz2: Josh Bryceland3: Emanuel Pombo1: Ines Thoma2: Mette Marie Kronborg3: Eva CarrerOverall standings after day two can be found here More coverage every day this week from the 2018 Trans Madeira